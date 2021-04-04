This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Open topic

My dog: I love my dog, Zeke. Zeke is 2 years old. He is so cute.
Olivia McGee
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
My pets: I have four pets. One of them is my dog. Two of them are my cats. One of them is my frog. I love my pets.
Oscar Jones
Grade 2, Stevenson
Learn more: Learning sometimes is hard, especially when you are a little kid. The most important thing is to never give up. If you don’t understand something, ask a teacher or read a book. The more you learn the better you get.
Angel Ramirez
Grade 5, St. Mary’s
Easter eggs: “It’s Easter!” my brother exclaims. I love Easter, and there are many reasons why. At Easter, I love hunting around for colorful, shiny eggs. Opening what's inside them is exhilarating! Dying eggs is also amazing. I love seeing the exquisite colors of the eggs. Easter without eggs is like a sun without a sea. Easter is the best!
Harrison Pope
Grade 5, Prairieland
Whales: Whales are cool animals. Did you know whales are very big animals? Whales eat a lot of small fish instead of eating big fish. The largest type of whale is the blue whale. They are very large! These are fun facts about whales.
Katie Peterson
Grade 3, Prairieland
Visiting: It is fun to visit Grandma and Grandpa. When we get there we eat supper. After we eat supper, we all eat delicious dessert and play VR. We all play "Star Wars." Then I play "Iron Man." I like "Iron Man" more than "Star Wars." After that, we all watch “The Mandalorian” on the couch. We have fun watching it.
Bostin Randolph
Grade 2, Prairieland
America: America is a beautiful country that no words can describe. We have mountains that seemingly touch the sky. Cities that are full of joy. Waterfalls with water crystal clear. People that will share a smile no matter the circumstance. As a country we have fought for what is right, and we will never give up.
Olivia Schmidt
Grade 4, Oakland
Loves dogs: My family loves our dogs. I have two dogs. One is a mix of a Labradoodle, pit bull and Australian shepherd. The other dog is a Jack Russell. They are both girls. Addi is one, and Lilly is the other. Lilly is a puppy, and she is the mix. Addi is 4, and she is the Jack Russell. Lilly is 7 months old.
Leah Bowman
Grade 3, Oakdale
Dream vacation: I wish I could fly to Ireland. It is a very pretty place. It has tall canyons and green hills and castles over 1,000 years old. I love vacations. I have been to Florida, New Jersey, Kentucky and more, but I want to go to Ireland.
Lillian Hellmer
Grade 2, Oakdale
Soccer player: I like soccer. I'm a good player. I can kick really high. I like to score a goal.
Carley Johnson
Grade 5, Northpoint
Special dog: I have a dog. His name is Copper. He is a special dog. I love Copper. I love him because he is very nice. He is brown and white.
Pacey Wherry
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Snuggly dog: My dog’s name is Yadi. He is named after Yadier Molina because we like the Cardinals. He was so little, but now he is so big. At night he always comes into my room to snuggle. One night I woke up and he was in my bed on top of my legs, and he was sleeping. He is like a teddy bear.
Rya Hakes
Grade 3, Grove
My world: When I sketch, I get a chance to escape from our world and go into mine. Normally I sketch in black and white instead of color. I just use a normal pencil because I normally like to shade, and I just like how it looks.
Everly French
Grade 5, Epiphany
Favorite trip: My favorite trip was when I went to Tennessee. We got to go hiking, and I played mini-golf with my family. I went swimming with my family and played catch in the pool.
Charlie Haas
Grade 3, Epiphany
Ash city: Did you know there was a city called Pompeii? It was a peaceful city. But then one day a volcano erupted and covered the city in ash.
George Thompson
Grade 1, Epiphany
Exciting: I am excited because I am going to Arizona. In Arizona I am going to see Grandma and Grandpa. In Arizona they have a pool. I like to swim in it. There are a lot of cactuses. And there are flowers that glow at night.
Mary Shaw
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Logo designer: My friends are making a band, or at least they want to. So they asked me if I could draw a logo for them, and they wanted me to call it NGJaM. Don't ask me why, but I was really excited. So I drew three different logos and am still waiting to see which one they chose.
Gabrielle Hartrich
Grade 5, St. Mary's
Books: I love books because they help you understand things. You can read about dogs, cats or you name it. There’s almost everything in books, and they are so interesting. I hope you like books!
Lakkiah McDougald
Grade 3, Prairieland
Sister: My sister is a happy sister. My sister likes to do math. I teach my sister how to do math. I help take care of my sister. My sister likes to be kind. I help my sister make art.
Lucas Trihn
Grade 2, Oakdale
Olympics watcher: I like to watch the summer Olympics. I like watching the runners. I like to watch the volleyball players.
Rishi Putti
Grade 4, Northpoint
Camping: If I could go anywhere, I would go camping. I like roasting marshmallows. I like to make foil meals. Foil meals are when you put stuff in foil and roll it up over the fire. I also like hot dogs. We don’t eat hot dogs at home because Mom doesn’t like them, so it is a special treat. One time I drank hot chocolate. I burned my tongue!
Noah Koetters
Grade 4, Home school
Best team: I think the coolest team is the Cardinals because they’re really good. They are going to win. I hope they’re going to win. Once I was at a game with Lily, Caroline, Mom, Dad, Hattie, Eli, Stella, Sarah and Derek. It was so fun!
Noah Wettstein
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Different: My life is different than others. I have no brothers or sisters. My family is small but fun. I like being an only child because I have friends that are only children, too. Although it may be lonely sometimes, being an only child is fun.
Jordan Wingate
Grade 5, Epiphany
Relaxing, fun: I love doing art because it looks cool or pretty. It is relaxing, too. I think it is fun to do. I really like color by number. I am really good at art, but I do not like crayons. I love colored pencils so much.
Micah Jaeger
Grade 3, Epiphany
Best: God is best because he made our world. He is our Father, and he died for us.
Abby Fuller
Grade 1, Epiphany
Summer: I like summer. I like it because you can go to the pool. You can go to your friend's house.
Derrick Brown
Grade 2, Stevenson
Favorite series: My favorite book series of all time is “Diary of a Wimpy Kid.” I love how the author, Jeff Kinney, creates each character with a fun and unique personality. Along with the awesome drawings, that makes Jeff’s books fun to read! Every time a new book comes out, I get really excited to read more about what happens in the main character's funny, interesting life.
Natalie Krylowicz
Grade 5, St. Mary’s
My home: America is our home. I like America because of the cool places you can go and the family you have. I would never want to move away because of my friends and family. If I moved to another country, I would go to a different school. I wouldn’t know anybody there. But I would get to try different, yummy foods and go to other cool places.
Brynn Bauer
Grade 4, Oakland
Making world: Minecraft is a very fun game to play. You make your own world. The world I am making is called Among Us. As you know that's a really fun game. I will make an Among Us house, treehouse, pool, and even a spaceship. I love Among Us. I love Minecraft. I will love the world I am making.
Belle Bessler
Grade 3, Oakdale
Favorite holiday: My favorite holiday is Christmas. It is special to me because it is not all about presents. It is about joy and happiness. Christmas is lovely. Christmas is fun. I get a lot of presents. I got a loom bracelet kit, and I got yellow, green, blue and red paints.
Gabriella Hernandez
Grade 2, Oakdale