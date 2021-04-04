This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Open topic

Summer: I like summer. I like it because you can go to the pool. You can go to your friend's house.

Derrick Brown

Grade 2, Stevenson

Favorite series: My favorite book series of all time is “Diary of a Wimpy Kid.” I love how the author, Jeff Kinney, creates each character with a fun and unique personality. Along with the awesome drawings, that makes Jeff’s books fun to read! Every time a new book comes out, I get really excited to read more about what happens in the main character's funny, interesting life.

Natalie Krylowicz

Grade 5, St. Mary’s

My home: America is our home. I like America because of the cool places you can go and the family you have. I would never want to move away because of my friends and family. If I moved to another country, I would go to a different school. I wouldn’t know anybody there. But I would get to try different, yummy foods and go to other cool places.

Brynn Bauer

Grade 4, Oakland