This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Open topic

New Year’s plan: For the New Year’s my family always stays up until midnight strikes. We have a feast, and we play board games that my parents don’t like.
Kyah McDaniels
Grade 4, Centennial
Different year: 2020 was a different kind of year. I missed playing baseball and going on a big vacation, but I liked spending a lot of time with my family because they weren’t very busy. I want to go back to school, play soccer, and have friends over to swim in 2021.
Henry Kostelnick
Grade 3, Epiphany
Learn anatomy: I like anatomy books because I learn stuff about the organs of the body, like arteries, veins, cells, organs, tissue, muscle, brain, nerves and blood vessels. I read these because I want to be a surgeon.
Hudson Gebhart
Grade 5, Epiphany
My grandma: My grandma is really nice. She lets me stay over at her house whenever she has time. The funny thing about her is whenever she knits something, it tends not to get done. I love how she is so positive and happy.
Eva Zacharias
Grade 5, Epiphany
Camping fun: I like to go to the campsite because I can cook s’mores. I get to play outside when I go to the campout site. It is fun. I like to go camping. It is fun to go camping.
Jaiden Prescott
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
My cats: I have two cats named Boots and Winston. They like to go outside together. They get in a lot of fights together. Winston has a lot of cuts on him, and he gets them on his legs. Boots is a lazy cat. He loves to sleep on my dad. They love each other.
Kassidy Browning
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Favorite tractor: The Oliver 55 is a cool tractor. Most of the time they are green, red and yellow. They are good for small jobs on the farm because they are not as big as other tractors. They were made a long time ago. The Oliver 55 is one of my favorite tractors.
Kolton Clymer
Grade 3, Lowpoint-Washburn
Planning: I can't wait until COVID-19 is over. I'll be able to do so many things that I couldn't do. I'll finally be able to have my sleepover at my cousin's house. I can't wait to show him all the secret Minecraft stuff I've learned. He and I are really into Minecraft. We like anything Minecraft related. I can't wait to see him again.
Aiden Aman-Zulz
Grade 3, Lowpoint-Washburn
Winter fun: If it snows, I want to build a snowman with my brother. I would have snowball fights with my brother. My brother and I will play lots of Xbox games together.
Aadi Avala
Grade 2, Northpoint
Building forts: I'm good at building forts. I can make pillow forts, blanket forts and box forts. My best fort that I built was a huge tunnel made out of boxes and no tape. It was up for almost a week. I love building forts because all of the things I need to build are in my house.
Gavin Blue
Grade 5, Prairieland
My dog: I have a Vizsla named Roxy. She is a happy dog. We like to snuggle together on my bed.
Skylar Plath
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
St. Nicholas Day: On Dec. 19 my family celebrates Ukrainian St. Nicholas Day. On this day St. Nicholas brings gifts to children. He puts them under their pillow.
Elijah Sanborn
Grade 1, Epiphany
My pets: I have three cats and their names are Bagel, Potato and Amber. Bagel is gray. Potato is fluffy, and Amber is striped. They like to chase mice outside. They come inside a lot. One time one of them jumped onto the table and ate my food when I was not looking.
Samantha Kosik
Grade 5, Epiphany
Best series: My favorite book series is "The Land of the Stories." I love the series because it is about fairy tales. Two children are born between worlds. Their dad is the son of Fairy Godmother. His daughter is the next Fairy Godmother. They travel between worlds. When I am done with one book, I start another.
Faith Young
Grade 5, Epiphany
Indian festival: Diwali is an Indian festival where people put lamps outside their home. Diwali means “row of lights.” We paint some clay pots every year. It is good winning over the evil. We took pictures. We ate a feast.
Vaibhav Vankamamidi
Grade 1, Grove
Police: Police officers have their gun on their belt. Police officers have a Taser on the belt, too. Police officers keep us safe.
Evyn Schacherbauer
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Skunks: My favorite animal is a skunk. I like skunks because they smell good. Skunks are cute and small and cool. I hope they survive in the valleys.
Carter Seggerman
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
McDonald’s mystery: A long time ago, something weird went down in McDonald’s. The food came to life and grew eyes, legs and arms. People were terrified and hid in their houses for weeks. A man named Tommy Robertsen found the secret weapon … ketchup. He squirted a hamburger, and it worked. He gave everyone some ketchup, and the world was normal.
Penelope Schumacher
Grade 3, Lowpoint-Washburn
Hunting with Dad: I like to go deer hunting with my dad. We get up early and dress in warm camo clothes. We have to be quiet because we don't want to scare the deer. Now we just stand and wait for deer to come. We see one and my dad pops it with his bow and arrow. If we kill it, we have to go search for it.
David Cook
Grade 3, Lowpoint-Washburn
Fall favorite: My favorite part of fall is picking pumpkins because we go to Finna's Fall Fun Festival. I like to jump in the leaf pile and pick apples and cook food and take a Thanksgiving picture. I am thankful for autumn because of the Fall Fun Festival. I am grateful and thankful for my family and my friends because we are healthy and safe.
Noe Alovor
Grade 5, Northpoint
Singer: Something I think I am good at is singing. Whenever I have free time I practice. I stick to a harder song to give me a challenge. I have basically been singing my whole life. Every day I get a bit better! Singing is also something that gives me confidence. I hope someday when I'm older I'll be able to sing on a stage and pursue my dream.
Brooke Beever
Grade 5, Prairieland
Favorite place: My favorite place to go is Florida! There are beaches and sunshine there. We go with our cousins. I like to swim in the pool and build sandcastles.
Mary Shaw
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
My first home run: We were playing the Washington Panthers. The score was 1-0 Panthers. It is the second inning, and I was on deck. The batter in front of me grounded out. I step up to bat; there's one out and nobody on base. 1-2 count. I swing. I look up and the ball is going over the fence. Home run!
Andrew Haas
Grade 5, Epiphany
Bombs: We made hot chocolate bombs. We drank it, and it was yummy.
D.J. Gordon
Grade 1, Grove
Dinosaurs: Dinosaurs lived 165 million years ago. The people that find dinosaurs are called paleontologists. The dinosaurs that eat meat are called carnivores.
Dalton Riisberg
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Greatest treat: Ice cream is the greatest treat in the world. The most excellent flavor is vanilla. My second flavor is delicious chocolate. Some weird flavors are garlic, chili and avocado. A fun fact about ice cream is the tallest ice cream cone was over 9 feet tall. That's why I think ice cream is the best.
Alex Oltman
Grade 3, Lowpoint-Washburn
Favorite holiday: Christmas is my favorite holiday. I love decorating the Christmas tree with lights and ornaments. I get my favorite gifts from Santa. On Christmas, I love spending time with family and friends and listening to Christmas carols.
Rishi Putti
Grade 4, Northpoint
My cat: My cat's name is Fern. She is sweet. We buy her clothes so she is cute. She is awesome.
Savannah Gully
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
NFL's best quarterback: The NFL has close to a hundred quarterbacks. The best is Patrick Mahomes. He has played three seasons in the NFL. In his first season as a starter, he threw for over 5,000 passing yards to go along with 50 touchdowns! Only three players have thrown more than 50 touchdowns in one year, and only two have done what Mahomes did in one season. They are Peyton Manning, and now Patrick Mahomes.
Seth Bojan
Grade 5, Epiphany