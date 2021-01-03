This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Open topic

Camping fun: I like to go to the campsite because I can cook s’mores. I get to play outside when I go to the campout site. It is fun. I like to go camping. It is fun to go camping.

Jaiden Prescott

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

My cats: I have two cats named Boots and Winston. They like to go outside together. They get in a lot of fights together. Winston has a lot of cuts on him, and he gets them on his legs. Boots is a lazy cat. He loves to sleep on my dad. They love each other.

Kassidy Browning

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Favorite tractor: The Oliver 55 is a cool tractor. Most of the time they are green, red and yellow. They are good for small jobs on the farm because they are not as big as other tractors. They were made a long time ago. The Oliver 55 is one of my favorite tractors.

Kolton Clymer

Grade 3, Lowpoint-Washburn