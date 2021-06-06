This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Open topic

Friends: Friends are people we trust. Friends are special. I love friends!

Rylee Hoult

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Reading: I like to read books. The current series I am reading is called "Ranger’s Apprentice." I am almost done. I just have three books left!

Simon Hamaker

Grade 5, St. Mary’s

Roblox: Roblox is one of the most popular games ever! It is a mobile and computer game. You can have it on almost any device. I have been playing since 2014. I was 3. Roblox has many games. Anyone can make a game or their own clothes. But that costs $5 a month. There is game money called Robux. I am addicted to Roblox.

Cecelia White

Grade 3, Sheridan

Dogs: Dogs are all different sizes. Some dogs can be tall, like a husky. Sometimes some are small or fluffy. I had a dog when I was 1. The dog was tiny and black. Dogs are great and amazing.

Tinsley Livingston

Grade 3, Prairieland

Cooking: I like cooking pizza because I cook like an amazing kid like a chef. First, you put the dough on a table and roll it. Next, you put the cheese, pepperoni, and sauce on the pizza. Then, you bake it. I take a bite. I am good at making a delicious pizza. I help my mom cook food. My mom helps me cook, too.

Lucas Trihn

Grade 2, Oakdale

Drawing: I like art. I like to draw. My favorite thing to draw is cars. I like drawing Jeeps. I want to draw a blue Jeep.

Aadi Avala

Grade 2, Northpoint

Baseball: Being a catcher is super fun and very awesome. When I play third base, I have to pay attention. I can throw the second fastest on the team. Baseball is fun in so many ways and entertaining. I thought it was going to be awesome, but it’s better than awesome. You would have the best time ever if you played baseball.

Blake Stutzman

Grade 4, Lexington

Blue whales: The blue whale swims in a pod, but not often. Blues whales move their tail up and down to move. The blue whale lives in lots of oceans. They need food, water and air to survive. A pod is a group of whales.

Levi Mayotte

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Best teacher: I love my teacher. She makes learning fun. I wish I can have Mrs. Elston again. She has been so nice to us. She never shouts at us. I am so very happy. She is the best.

Aaradhya Sunkari

Grade 1, Grove

Holiday: Guy Fawkes Day is a New Zealand holiday. It is very strange. Guy Fawkes lived in England and plotted to blow up Parliament with conspirators. Every year, children make a figure of him and burn it over a bonfire.

Jordan Wingate

Grade 5, Epiphany

Animal: If you could be any animal, what would you be? I would be a jaguar. It is a predator that looks like a cheetah. It lives in the jungle and can climb trees. They are fast and known to take down caimans. I would love to be a jaguar.

Gaven Rossi

Grade 3, Epiphany

My dog: I love my dog. He is soft and adorable. I love to take him on a walk.

Mia Pinto

Grade 1, Epiphany

Best vacation: My best vacation was when I went to the Michigan lake and went to Chicago afterward.

Zeke Ranson

Grade 5, Calvary

Don’t give up: Back in the olden days, men tried and tried to make an airplane. The Wright brothers were determined to make it. They made so many models and finally they got it. Ever since I heard that, I take it as a lesson to never give up.

Nathan Kaufman

Grade 3, Calvary

Inventor: I want to invent the Spacezoomer spaceship! It will help us travel in space faster than the speed of light, and the people who travel in it will feel comfortable. The Spacezoomer will help us to learn more about universe, and it will help us to find life on any other planets.

Shrinidhin Senthilkumar

Grade 2, Colene Hoose

Skateboarding: I love skateboarding because it makes me feel happy! The breeze is super nice on my hair and skin. My favorite thing is the trick I can do. It’s called a bubble gum flip. You flip onto your board. I have the best skateboarding group called The Zoomers! It includes my best friends Lana, Charlee, Liam, Grayson and me. By the way, Liam is my brother.

Sawyer Watts

Grade 3, Bent

Make a bear: I want to go to Build-A-Bear. I want to make a Pikachu. I want it to smell like lavender.

Edge Reynolds

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Swimming: I would like to go swimming one day in the sun once it's summer. Swimming is one of the best things I can ever do. I can learn how to swim one day, like I always wanted, and look up into the sky while floating.

Angel Ramirez

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Math game: Sum Dog is a very fun math game. First I would like to say the levels are animal based. You also get a pet. They have many to choose from. It is not very hard to play or learn to play. There is a garden you can decorate. You can make your player with hair, eyes, clothes and more.

Katie Peterson

Grade 3, Prairieland

Friendship: Friendship is important because when you have a bad day you will have nobody to stand by you without friends. Friends are funny. Sometimes they are sick, and you have to visit them.

Carelle Yetimbi

Grade 2, Oakdale

Birthday: May 30 was my birthday. I turned 9 years old. I had a party.

Angelina Novy

Grade 3, Northpoint

Softball: Softball is my favorite sport. It’s so fun, and it has a bit of competition in it. That’s my favorite thing. We practice and work so hard and put effort into our games. This is our first year pitching, and it can be tricky. Pitching can be hard, but it’s fun when you get the hang of it.

Jaelyn Melton

Grade 4, Lexington