This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Open topic

School: I like to play school because my mom is a teacher, and she helps me if I don't know a word in a book. I love playing school with my little, 4-year-old brother because he will go to school with me in two years. He will be in kindergarten.
Ella Plank
Grade 2, Benjamin
Fossils: When most people think of fossils, they think of dinosaur bones. But, there are many things that will change into fossils after a long period of time. Did you know that you can learn a lot about what something looked like before it turned into a fossil just by looking at its skeleton? You can! As you can see, fossils can be very cool and interesting to learn about.
Ellie Chapman
Grade 3, Benjamin
Variety: I like board games, video games and outside games. Video games I like are Minecraft, Roblox and Fortnite. Board games I like are the Game of Life, Sorry, Beat the Parents, Pie Face and Monopoly. Outside games I like are freeze tag, hide and seek, trampoline freeze tag.
Camille Hardin
Grade 3, Calvary
Active games: I like to play sharks and minnows, four square, kickball and Scatterball. Playing with my friends is the best. I like playing.
Armon Gardner
Grade 4, Calvary
Mermaid: I love mermaids because they are so cool. I wish I was one and had a colorful tail. I have watched a show on Netflix about mermaids called "Mako Mermaids." In the show there are three mermaids, and two mermen. They have special powers.
Brooke Brockway
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Roblox variety: If you want a fun game, get Roblox. It has millions of games in one app! There is no better way to have lots of fun worlds.
Luke Lauritson
Grade 3, Epiphany
Uno fun: I like playing Uno with my friends. Sometimes they beat me, but I do not care. I like it because it is fun and my friends play it, and my friends are fun. I play mostly every day. I play with Zoe, my best friend.
Harper Jones
Grade 2, Fairview
Fun Florida: Florida was amazing. I went to the zoo. I saw monkeys. I went to the beach. We were looking for shells. We went to Steak 'n Shake. I played Uno in the shed. I can't wait for Florida again.
Alexis Salter
Grade 1, Fieldcrest
Survival game: I like playing Minecraft. It is a survival game with a bunch of mobs, animals, structures and so much more. My first move would be to get some wood from trees, then get some food like cows, sheep, pigs, and maybe grow food if I have time.
Sean Golden
Grade 3, Fox Creek
Dancing: Dancing is a sport. It is fun, too. It has cool moves and there are a lot of dancing moves.
Rishima Sinha
Grade 1, Glenn
Board and card games: I like to play Monopoly and Candyland, and I like to play card games.
Hanna Miller
Grade 1, Grove
Skating fun: I like to play hockey. Hockey is fun for me because I really enjoy skating. I also enjoy it because I like skating really fast and gliding on the ice. Once you win there is no more stress.
Arjun Samir
Grade 3, Grove
Disney for two: This fall I got to go to Disney World with my mom. It was just the two of us. It was my first time in Disney World, and my first time on an airplane. The rides are so fun, and the food is so tasty! I got to meet a bunch of Disney characters. Even though Mom and I were sad to leave Disney World, we missed my brothers and dad.
Fiona Fish
Grade 2, home school
Be the best: Football players work hard to try to win the game. If they are good, then they go to the playoffs. The two best teams try to win the Super Bowl.
Wyatt Dickson
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Seuss time: Sr. Seuss Week is the best time of the year. I like the station where we made flowers. We drew the Cat in the Hat. This is the best day ever.
Avery Banuat
Grade 1, Lowpoint-Washburn
Basketball: I like to play basketball. I can dribble the ball and shoot the ball. I do not have a favorite basketball team.
Rishi Putti
Grade 3, Northpoint
Strength sport: My favorite sport is swimming. It is tiring, but fun. A lot of strength is needed. Swimming is one of my passions. I know how to swim in 13 feet deep and less. I am on a swim team. Swimming is very fun.
Prachiti Kulkarni
Grade 4, Northpoint
Springtime: Spring is fun for me. I get to play baseball. It is always a heatwave, though. We always have a water balloon fight. It is always nice out — super hot. I get to go outside a lot. I get to have a lot of play dates. No school on spring break. A lot of my friends are outside.
Max Machek
Grade 3, Oakland
First grade: I like first grade because I get to have fun. My teacher's name is Mrs. Estes. I like her because she is nice. She loves dogs. She is my favorite teacher.
Rylee Hawkins
Grade 1, Olympia South
Lake of the Ozarks: Every summer my family and I always go to the Lake of the Ozarks. We rent a house and a boat. It is really fun because we go to fun restaurants and eat really good food.
Cole Morrill
Grade 4, Pepper Ridge
Many sports: There are many sports I like. I play two sports. One is basketball, and the other is soccer. Both sports have running, a ball and teams. My favorite sport is basketball.
Jaden Schumacher
Grade 2, Prairieland
My Sister: Do you know what it is like to have a twin? I do because I have a twin sister! It is very fun to have a twin. Her name is Nikita, and she is amazing! She and I spend a lot of time together. One of my favorite memories with my sister is when we were kite flying. My kite was not going in the air, but Niki helped me. Niki is the best sister anyone could ever have!
Nimita Kolekar
Grade 5, Prairieland
Way to go: Wheels are helpful because wheels can get you around places. They go in a circle. They can go forward and backward.
Zach Bogner
Kindergarten, Towanda
Scattterball: I like to play four square, ball tag and Scatterball. In Scatterball, there is a ball and if you have it you have limited time and steps to get someone out. I also like playing review games.
Evan Bemls
Grade 5, Calvary
Monopoly: I like to play Monopoly with my mom, dad and my little sister. I like to be the dog. I like to be last because I get the lucky roll.
Parker Dabbs
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Boat battles: A game I like to play is Battleship because I like boats.
Jack Wey
Grade 1, Epiphany
"Frozen II": I love 'Frozen II." It is my favorite movie. My favorite part is when Elsa gets to the magic river. "Frozen II" is the best!
Chiara Swantek
Grade 3, Epiphany
Love dogs: I love dogs. I play with my dogs. My dogs are Max and Bailey. My dog's colors are orange and black. Dogs are cool.
Drake Ryan
Grade 1, Fieldcrest
Favorite dogs: I have two dogs at home. My dogs are Baby Girl and Tippy. I love my dogs because they are good dogs. They are my favorite dogs in the world. They are my favorite dogs in the world.
Zane Womack
Grade 1, Lowpoint-Washburn
Gulf shores: My favorite family trip was when my family and I went to Gulf Shores, Alabama, on the Fourth of July. We got to watch fireworks. My family and I also got to go boogie boarding.
Bailey Johnson
Grade 4, Pepper Ridge
Join the band: In my opinion people that don't do band are missing out. If you can't make a sound from a brass or woodwind instrument, then join percussion. Percussion is easy on my lungs and I have fun. The instruments you can play in band from my school are percussion, saxophone, clarinet, trumpet, trombone, oboe, baritone and flute.
Christopher Bishop
Grade 5, Prairieland
Basketball fun: One night I played basketball, and I made five shots. My brother got 10 shots. I played tag. After I was done, I played basketball again. I made 10 shots. Basketball is fun.
Noah McDonough
Grade 1, Fieldcrest
Best sport: The sport I like to play is basketball. I play basketball at school. I like to shoot the most. Basketball is the best sport ever.
Valor Boyer
Grade 1, Lowpoint-Washburn
