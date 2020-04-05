This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Open topic

Max Machek

Grade 3, Oakland

First grade: I like first grade because I get to have fun. My teacher's name is Mrs. Estes. I like her because she is nice. She loves dogs. She is my favorite teacher.

Rylee Hawkins

Grade 1, Olympia South

Lake of the Ozarks: Every summer my family and I always go to the Lake of the Ozarks. We rent a house and a boat. It is really fun because we go to fun restaurants and eat really good food.

Cole Morrill

Grade 4, Pepper Ridge

Many sports: There are many sports I like. I play two sports. One is basketball, and the other is soccer. Both sports have running, a ball and teams. My favorite sport is basketball.

Jaden Schumacher

Grade 2, Prairieland