This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Open topic

All night: If I can stay up all night, I'll get my iPad. I'll get ice cream and popcorn. I'll turn on the TV. I will get chips. I'll let my dog out of the cage and play with her.

Calvin Keller

Grade 2, Oakdale

Visit teacher: I want to go to my teacher Mrs. Jones' house. I want to pet the dog. We can walk to the big pond to see the fish. We can drink lemonade on the patio. It will be fun!

Carley Johnson

Grade 5t, Northpoint

Softball: Do you like softball? If so, read this. Softball is fun because the most fun part is to bat and run. I mostly play the outfield, but sometimes I play infield. I love softball. It is fun and takes up most of my time; so it keeps me busy.

Maddy Mackison

Grade 4, Lexington

My doggy: My dog’s name is Stella. She is about 5 weeks old. Stella loves going in the car. She also loves us. Stella plays fetch, tug of war and plays with sticks. She is very friendly. Stella is a Woodle, a Wheaten terrier mixed with poodle. She has black fur and it is very curly. That is what I like about my doggy.

Caleb Miller

Grade 3, Lexington

Drawing: I love art. I have a lot of coloring books. In my free time, I think of stuff to draw. I draw dogs, cats, pigs, houses and hearts.

Jerzei Rollings

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Spring: In spring new baby animals are born. I like spring because trees grow. In spring a lot of rain falls. Spring is like summer. It goes into the 80s. I like spring.

Rushil Nalluri

Grade 1, Grove

My dog: My dog is a French bulldog. He is super cute. When we got him, his ears were floppy, but now they stand up straight. He can be very hyper, but he naps a lot.

Sam Hannel

Grade 5, Epiphany

What to be: What I want to be when I grow up is a business worker so I can do stuff that’s fun for me. I would also like to be a teacher, so I can be with kids. I think my teacher Miss Beyer is a great role model for me.

Anna Johnson

Grade 3, Epiphany

Cute dog: I love my dog. He is so cute to me. He is so cute when he sleeps.

Codi Kaisner

Grade 1, Epiphany

Board games: Board games are a great way to spend time with your family. Board games are full of fun. There are many different board games, like Monopoly, Sorry, The Game of Life, etc. Different board games depend on different strategies, like Clue and Life, two very different strategy games. Some board games involve luck of the dice and luck of the draw.

Colin Dozier

Grade 5, Epiphany

Favorite character: Harry Potter is my favorite character. His best friends, Ron and Hermione, are always with him. My favorite movie of Harry Potter is "Harry Potter and the Goblet or Fire."

Savannah Gully

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Softball: My favorite sport of all time is softball. I love softball because it is a more strategic and girl version of baseball. There are nine positions, and I play three of them: pitcher, center field and left field. I am growing in this sport and will keep growing further on!

Melinda Lawrence

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Vacation: In Branson, Missouri, there are a lot of fun things. I am going there when school is out. From where I live, it takes eight hours and 30 minutes (including bathroom and gas station breaks). They have go carts, go carts! I love Branson!

Gretchen Borst

Grade 3, Prairieland

Summer plans: When the weather gets warmer, I enjoy going to the pool, and I can go to the beach. I can go to the movies and eat popcorn.

Zarrion Smith

Grade 2, Oakdale

Friend: My friend is going to junior high next year. I will miss her, but I'm happy for her!

LT Howard

Grade 3, Northpoint

Volleyball: One of my favorite sports is volleyball. It is one of my favorite sports because it is really fun to bump the ball and also serve it. You can learn new things. Some things I learned were how to set and how to spike. Two more reasons I like it are because you can see your friends and it is good exercise.

Addison Young

Grade 4, Lexington

My brother: My brother’s name is Truett. I love playing with my brother. But just sometimes we get in fights. But I always love my brother, no matter what.

Cara Campbell

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Favorite things: My favorite things are music, sports and animals. My favorite music artists are Linkin Park, Kiss and Slipknot. My favorite sports are hockey and baseball. My favorite animal is a chinchilla. I have a chinchilla; his name is ChiChi. He is about 2 years old, and his favorite things are dust baths and treats.

Hudson Gebhart

Grade 5, Epiphany

Desert: The desert is a pretty cool place with cool plants and animals. Some plants in the desert have to store water inside them because there is not much water in the desert. Not many animals live in the desert because there is not much water. Most animals in the desert can go a long time without much water.

Luca Rossi

Grade 3, Epiphany

Disney World: My favorite rides are Tower of Terror, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster and Slinky Dog.

Bryson Easton

Grade 1, Epiphany

This summer: Well, this year might not be the same because of COVID and me moving to a different house in Normal. I will be looking forward to playing with my friends, also getting to stay up late.

Sam Deti

Grade 5, Calvary