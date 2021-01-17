This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Open topic

Grade 4, Northpoint

Favorite teams: I have a lot of favorite teams. My favorite NBA team is the Toronto Raptors, and my favorite MLB team is the Chicago Cubs. I like the Raptors because their color is red, and that’s my favorite color. I like the Cubs because the rest of my family likes them. My favorite college team is Michigan State because they have good men’s basketball, baseball and women’s basketball teams.

Nolan Buchanan

Grade 5, Epiphany

Best books: My favorite book is “The Penderwicks.” I’m on the second book. I got into this series toward the beginning of quarantine when I had nothing to read. My friend suggested it for me. I thought it sounded so cool. Now I own four out of five of the books. I personally think these are the best books ever made. You might think differently.

Anne Herr

Grade 5, Epiphany

Brother: My older brother is 9. I am 7 years old. He loves playing with me. His name is Truett. When I am done with school, I go pick him up from Centennial. That is his school.

Cora Campbell

Grade 2, Jefferson Park