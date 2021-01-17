This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Open topic

Friends celebrate: Every New Year’s Eve the Zellers, Wettsteins, Stauters and my family go over to the Huettes. We kids go downstairs and play until it is time to go up. We all say the countdown. New Year’s is so much fun.
Stella Meiss
Grade 4, Centennial
Dog story: My favorite book is “Bailey’s Story” because there is a dog, and I love dogs. I love it because the dog gets lost, and it is sad, exciting and incredible. W. Bruce Cameron is the author. He has made many books like “Ellie’s Story” and more. I love “Bailey’s Story.”
Regan Baker
Grade 5, Epiphany
Pet lizard: I love my pet lizard Blue. I named my lizard Blue because she has blue above both of her eyes. Sometimes she’s a bit crazy. She drinks water. She eats mealworms and crickets and sleeps a lot. When I go to bed she runs around and around because she is nocturnal.
Landon Troll
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Racing cars: Racing remote control cars is my new favorite hobby. My dad bought me a Traxxas. It is really fast. My car has an antenna that signals to my remote control. We stand on a platform over the track. I love going on the jumps. Sometimes our car flips over and crashes. I love to work on our car in our workshop.
Nova Grebner
Grade 3, Lowpoint-Washburn
Pet problems: If I had a dog I would clean up its poop and train it. I would play with it. If I had a dragon, I would watch the movie “How to Train Your Dragon” while training him. My parents won’t let me get a dog. They say I have to get a fire-breathing dragon. But I can’t find one, so I can’t get any pets.
Kaitlin Ehrstein
Kindergarten, Northpoint
Understanding: Empathy is the ability to understand and share the feelings of another. Empathy is important because it helps us understand how others are feeling so we can respond appropriately to the situation. Showing empathy brings people closer together and helps people feel heard and supported.
Hannah Mohammed
Grade 5, Northpoint
Swimming: I go to school and learn stuff. Then I get home off the bus and get my swimming suit on. Then we pack lots of things and head over to my swimming class. I do some backstrokes and bobs and a front stroke and an arrow. We do some dives — splash! On the way home we get pizza from Monical's. And then we go home.
Rylee Hawkins
Grade 2, Olympia South
Best gift: My favorite Christmas gift was a balance beam. I got it from Gramma Cheryl. She lives in Chicago. I was so surprised. It is purple. It connects with Velcro. It is in the basement. I can do a cartwheel on it, but I am working on a round-off. So that is my favorite Christmas gift.
Maggie Sturgeon
Grade 4, Prairieland
Awesome artist: I am pretty good at pencil sketches and go out of my way to do them! I normally draw abstract and everyday objects. My strong suit is drawing shapes like circles and ovals while also making them look nice. Drawing is something I'm passionate about and love. You can be so creative in art, and I love it for that reason.
Harrison Pope
Grade 5, Prairieland
Dogs: Dogs' favorite foods are bacon and peanut butter. Do not give dogs chocolate. Dogs love chew toys.
Rylee Hoult
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Hero: My dad is my hero. He is my hero because he was in Special Forces, risking his life for others. He will always be my hero, not just because he was a Green Beret, but because he is my dad.
Jack Heinz
Grade 5, Calvary
My dog: My dog’s name is Chief. He is a French bulldog. He’s super cute, and his fur is brindle color. Brindle is a mix of black and brown. Chief is usually calm during the day, but in the evening he gets super wound up. He will be 10 months old soon. His sister lives across the street. They play together all the time and love it.
Sam Hannel
Grade 5, Epiphany
Classroom elf: We got an elf on the shelf in our classroom. I like the elves because they have magic. We named our elf Snowflake. He comes every day and hides somewhere different.
Adi Stanford
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Rabbits: There are lots of rabbits. Some are in other places, and some are in your backyard. If you are holding a carrot, they might come to you. Caution! Do not pick them up! Rabbits in the backyard are not pets, but they are very cute. They wander all over town having fun. But if you chase them, they will be too fast.
Arianna Martin
Grade 3, Lowpoint-Washburn
Ladybugs: I am a ladybug. I love ladybugs.
Angelina Novy
Grade 3, Northpoint
A poem: The roll of Irish hills and trees // The Highlands, brave and true // The English, loyal to their Queen // the French, a revolution brewed // The Americans always fight for what they think is right.
Luke Henehan
Grade 5, Epiphany
Funny books: My favorite book is “Dog Man.” The author is Dav Pilkey. There are nine books. I like “Dog Man” because it is funny, and I like the flip-o-rama. I am reading “Brawl of the Wild.”
Finleigh Adelsberger
Grade 5, Epiphany
Cats: I love cats so, so much. Cats are my favorite animal. I have three cats. Their names are Crackles, Riley and Stitch. Stitch is my favorite. Crackles and Stitch were barn cats. We got them from my Aunt Becky. I got my cat Riley for my seventh birthday. We traveled to Chicago to get him. Riley is a boy. Stitch and Crackles are sisters.
Elli Sinn
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Cookie baking: I love baking cookies with mom and dad. I like happy sprinkles on my cookies.
Haleigh Beard
Grade 4, Northpoint
Favorite teams: I have a lot of favorite teams. My favorite NBA team is the Toronto Raptors, and my favorite MLB team is the Chicago Cubs. I like the Raptors because their color is red, and that’s my favorite color. I like the Cubs because the rest of my family likes them. My favorite college team is Michigan State because they have good men’s basketball, baseball and women’s basketball teams.
Nolan Buchanan
Grade 5, Epiphany
Best books: My favorite book is “The Penderwicks.” I’m on the second book. I got into this series toward the beginning of quarantine when I had nothing to read. My friend suggested it for me. I thought it sounded so cool. Now I own four out of five of the books. I personally think these are the best books ever made. You might think differently.
Anne Herr
Grade 5, Epiphany
Brother: My older brother is 9. I am 7 years old. He loves playing with me. His name is Truett. When I am done with school, I go pick him up from Centennial. That is his school.
Cora Campbell
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Best series: My favorite book is actually a series. The name of the series is "A Series of Unfortunate Events." They are about three orphans who are sent to live with a guy named Count Olaf. Count Olaf wants to take the money from the orphans, but he never seems to get it. Hope you read the books.
Gracelyn Pippin
Grade 5, Epiphany
Fun friend: I have a friend named Brooklyn. She is really, really fun and funny. She is also cool and rad. Brooklyn is so beautiful, too. I love Brooklyn so much as a friend.
Ryen Glacinski
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Loves Christmas: My family loves Christmas. We decorate cookies every year. This year, we made Christmas tree cookies. We always go to one of my family members’ houses every year for Christmas Eve dinner and lunch on Christmas day because they live down the street. Winter is my favorite time of year.
Jordan Wingate
Grade 5, Epiphany
Learn all about them: “KleptoCats” is a fun book to read that tells you all about them. It consists of telling you their favorite clubs and personalities, and it also tells you at least one thing they dislike. My favorite thing about the book is the kawaii pictures of all of them. “KleptoCats” is a wonderful, exciting book.
Vivienne Bond
Grade 5, Epiphany
Come to life: Do you ever wish that your favorite Marvel or DC character could come to life? For me, I would want either Antman or Spider-Man to come to life. I think it would also be cool if a "Star Wars" Jedi came to our world. Who would you choose?
Addie Kaufman
Grade 5, Calvary