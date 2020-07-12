This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Pets/animals

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bob and Chester: Bob the cat and Chest the pest. My pet Bob is a cat that doesn't do much. Chester does a lot of stuff like chase a ball, play fetch and go on walks. Bob doesn't like to do any of that stuff, but he is 6 and Chester is 2.

Evi Morris

Grade 2, Benjamin

Favorite animals: My favorite animals are elephants, giraffes, lions, hippos, dogs and kittens.

Natalie Simeone

Grade 3, Calvary

Libby and Rambow: I have a pet dog! Her name is Liberty, or Libby for short. I also have a pet fish! His name is Rambow. I also use to have a pet cat, but she died. Those are all of the pets I have had or still have.

Rachel McCoskey

Grade 5, Calvary

Pets good for you: I love pets because pets take care of you and they are good medicine. Every time they are happy they want to play with you. Even pets have very good eyesight, and they can hear well. They help people that are in wheelchairs and people that can't see.

Amy Marquez

Grade 3, Cedar Ridge