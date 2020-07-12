This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Pets/animals

Bob and Chester: Bob the cat and Chest the pest. My pet Bob is a cat that doesn't do much. Chester does a lot of stuff like chase a ball, play fetch and go on walks. Bob doesn't like to do any of that stuff, but he is 6 and Chester is 2.
Evi Morris
Grade 2, Benjamin
Favorite animals: My favorite animals are elephants, giraffes, lions, hippos, dogs and kittens.
Natalie Simeone
Grade 3, Calvary
Libby and Rambow: I have a pet dog! Her name is Liberty, or Libby for short. I also have a pet fish! His name is Rambow. I also use to have a pet cat, but she died. Those are all of the pets I have had or still have.
Rachel McCoskey
Grade 5, Calvary
Pets good for you: I love pets because pets take care of you and they are good medicine. Every time they are happy they want to play with you. Even pets have very good eyesight, and they can hear well. They help people that are in wheelchairs and people that can't see.
Amy Marquez
Grade 3, Cedar Ridge
Chasing Augie: I have a pet and his name is Augie. He is 2, but he is very big. His fur is light brown and one time he got out of the house. I was chasing him when I got to the backyard, and I got him.
Caden Sax
Grade 1, Epiphany
Cute and playful: I have four pets at home. Two are dogs, both girl puppies. I have two cute boy cats. They are playful and i play with them. They're so cute and sometimes I give the dogs human food.
Tinsley Haley
Grade 3, Epiphany
Cute pets: Pets are cute. I have a dog and I lie with her. My dog barks when there's someone at the door.
Teagan Mendoza
Grade 1, Fieldcrest
Snuggling with Braxton: My pet is a dog. His name is Braxton. My favorite thing to do with Braxton is snuggling.
Harper Kosack
Grade 1, Grove
A golden retriever: My favorite pet would be a golden retriever. One of the games I would play with him would be fetch. I would play fetch with a tennis ball. It would be a tennis ball because we have a lot. Another game I would play with his is chase, We would do that to make me very tired. I would feed him bacon.
Kenny Berra
Grade 2, Grove
Weird cat: If I had a cat, it would be weird. I would buy a laser pointer and the cat would play with it. And I would play with it all day!
Waylon Williamson
Grade 2, Heyworth
Baby chicks: If I got a pet it would be a baby chick. The thing I love most about chicks is that they are cuddly and warm.
Kinley Minter
Grade 3, Hudson
Ella the dog: Ella is a great dog. When I was little, like 2, when I was sick, Ella rubbed my face. She cheered me up! Ella helped my grandpa Cliff! I think I'm lucky that I have a dog like Ella!
Charlee Anglen
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Training Randy: My dog is Randy. He has brown fur. We are working on training him. He likes to play fetch.
Haleigh Beard
Grade 3, Northpoint
A girl pug: I would like to have a girl pug as a pet. I could put a tutu on her. I could teach her tricks and walk her.
Carley Johnson
Grade 4, Northpoint
Love puppies: My favorite animal is a dog. They are cute. I love puppies.
Brooklyn Watkins
Grade 2, Oakdale
American bulldogs: I love dogs. They are cute. I'm a pet lover. American bulldogs are so cute. They are white and brown. They are never mad at anybody. They are nice to people. They like to play with toys. They like to sleep. And they stink a lot, so give them a bath every month.
Addy Starkey
Grade 3, Oakland
Tigers are cool: My favorite animal is a tiger because if you train them they can be a very cool pet and not be aggressive, but at some point you have to let go.
Julian Fajardo
Grade 4, Pepper Ridge
Cute foxes: One of my favorite animals is a fox. I think a fox is super cute. My mom has seen a fox in the fields. They have burrows for homes.
Trey Johnson
Grade 2, Prairieland
Fierce, tough jackals: My favorite animal is a jackal. I like them because they are fierce and tough like me. I prefer black jackals that come from Egypt. Most of the jackals in Egypt have a golden ring on their head, but they aren't born with them. But I still think they are cool, really cool!
Evan Garrigus
Grade 3, Prairieland
Cute, cuddly koalas: In my opinion my favorite animal is a koala! A koala looks so cute and cuddly and also really adorable. A koala is gray and white, also usually in a tree or some type of bush thing. Koalas eat different types of leaves and mostly live in Australia. I love them because they are pretty lazy and hang in trees and bushes, but they are kind of active, like me.
Sadie Skilondz
Grade 4, Prairieland
Recommend corgis: "Dogs are not our whole lives, but they make our lives whole," says Roger Caras, a well-known wildlife photographer. Corgis are a very active and intelligent dog breed. They are pretty easy to train. The Pembroke Welsh corgis are great with children and other pets. Corgis can be very friendly and playful!
Chloe Cruthis
Grade 5, Prairieland
Puppy dog eyes: My favorite animal is my dog Bella. She is super cute, and she always gives me her puppy dog eyes.
Addison DeSanty
Grade 5, St. Mary's
Many pets: My dad has three dogs, two cats and four kitties. My mom has two dogs and one cat. I have two puppies and one kitty.
Athena Sanford
Grade 3, Sheridan
Pet dinosaur: I wish I had a dinosaur as a pet because I like dinosaurs. You know why? I like this movie called "Jurassic World" because it is my favorite movie.
Trey'Von Harris
Grade 2, Stevenson
Pet snake: My favorite animal is a snake. I really want a pet snake, but my mom won't let me get one. I like snakes because they are reptiles. My favorite type of snake is the diamond viper.
Eva Barker
Grade 4, Stevenson
Vukku the dog: Though I have had little interaction with pets, I clearly remember a certain dog. His name is Vukku, and he is my dad's friend's dog. Vukku is a 5-month-old golden retriever and is quite small. His favorite game to play is chase when someone chases him and tries to get the toy in his mouth. Vukku is by far my favorite dog.
Adhrut Kulkarni
Grade 5, Stevenson
