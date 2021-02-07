This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Pets/favorite animal

Prefers dogs: I have had one pet in my life, a little Chinese hamster named Rose. Sadly, it died on Nov. 18, 2020, due to a seizure. My favorite animals are dogs. My brother and I have been begging my mom to get us one, but she keeps saying no. Dogs are my favorite animal because they will stay with you through anything!
Armando Juarez
Grade 5, St. Mary's
Fascinating fish: The blobfish is my favorite animal. I like them because they are fascinating and unusual. They look like small, pink, slimy blobs with big noses and small, beady eyes.
Claire Schreck
Grade 5, Prairieland
Cute, quiet: My favorite animal is a cat because they are so cute, nice and quiet. I have two cats. I love my cats so much. Their names are Oscar and Oliver.
Devin Robbins
Grade 3, Oakdale
Silly dogs: My pet is a dog. I have four of them. They are silly. Their names are Stark, Zuess, Gracie and Nora. My dogs like to sleep with me on my bed. Zuess sleeps upside down. My dogs like peanut butter. There are two boys and two girls.
Ryder Schultz
Grade 2, Oakdale
Cow: My favorite animal is a cow. I like to hear a cow moo! A cow gives us milk. Ice cream is made from milk. I like ice cream.
Peyton Smith
Grade 4, Northpoint
Wild dog: My favorite animal is the African wild dog. Sure, lions are cool, but African wild dogs are cooler. They are actually better hunters. They keep trying and trying and trying. Lions give up if their prey gets away one time. Don’t try to pet them or play fetch with them. They’re wild, you know. I think African wild dogs are the best.
Aiden Zulz
Grade 3, Lowpoint-Washburn
Majestic: Wolves are majestic creatures. They can live almost anywhere in the world, like North America, Asia, North Africa and Africa. There are three main types of wolves: red wolves, grey wolves, Eurasian Arctic wolves. Wolves’ packs have three to 20 wolves. Their favorite thing to do is hunt deer, elk, moose, caribou and bison. These are some of the characteristics of wolves.
Sean Foster
Grade 5, Lexington
Crazy: My dog is named Lexi. My dog is fun because she is a crazy dog, and we take her around the block. She is fast. She is sweet. I love her. She is a nice dog, and she is 5.
Luke McKee
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Buddies: My pets are my buddies. Every time I get home they jump on me.
Chauncey Cochran
Grade 2, Fox Creek
Puppy love: Recently, my family got a puppy. She is 3 months old, and her name is Della. She has big floppy ears, brown cheeks and the rest of her is black and white. She is a Cavapoo. Sometimes she can be very energetic, but she also loves to cuddle. I love my dog.
Anne Herr
Grade 5, Epiphany
Stuffed animal love: My favorite animal is a panda because my first stuffey was a panda. I had it for so long that a panda became my favorite animal. I love pandas.
Gianna Barton
Grade 3, Epiphany
Snuggly puppy: Our puppy is very snuggly. Once she came with us in our car.
Braden Chalmers
Grade 1, Epiphany
Helps him: I have a pet that is a dog. He is 1 year old. He helps me when I am sad. He is so cute, and I love him.
Henry Grant
Grade 1, Corpus Christi
Wishing for a gerbil: The pet of my dreams is a gerbil. I like gerbils because you can put it in a little ball. Also you can put it on your shoulder. If you get a gerbil, you can carry it in your hands because they are really small. That’s why I want a gerbil.
Joshua Hibbard
Grade 4, Centennial
Wants a dog: My favorite pet is a dog. I have been trying to convince my mom to get a dog for three years, but my dad, mom and brother don’t want one.
Zeke Ranson
Grade 5, Calvary
Second king: My favorite animal is the tiger. It is very majestic and mighty. I like it because it is strong. It is the national animal of India. If lions had not existed, then tigers would probably be the "king of the jungle."
Ethan Victor
Grade 4, Benjamin
Cutest: My dog Sadie is the cutest dog in the world. She is a shichon. I love dogs so much. She is fun to play with. She is 1 year old.
Luke Heinold
Grade 3, Benjamin
No fur: My mom is allergic to fur, so my grandparents got us a shark. There’s no need to be alarmed or think my grandparents are crazy, because it’s a red-tailed shark fish. I was unaware when I selected him that he could grow to be 15 years old!
Jude Bordewick
Grade 5, St. Mary’s
Best friend: What makes a best friend? They need to be loyal, comforting and there for you when you need them most. My best friend has been by my side since I was born. He always knows when I’m happy, sad, lonely or wanting to play. As we both got older, we might not play as much, but he’s still always there. My best friend is my dog, Augie.
Jake Naeger
Grade 5, Prairieland
Dog plays: Pets are cute. My pet is a dog. She is white and black. Her name is Rosie. She eats anything. She plays outside. She plays with me. She plays with her favorite toy. It is a dog toy that squeaks.
Zarrion Smith
Grade 2, Oakdale
Lap dog: My favorite animal is a pug. Pugs are soft and fluffy. They are small dogs that can lie on your lap. They can chew bones and toys. They can walk on a leash.
Carley Johnson
Grade 5, Northpoint
Two dogs: I have two dogs named Scruffy and Molly. Molly likes to play in the snow and be silly. Scruffy follows me everywhere.
Gage Marlow
Grade 3, Lowpoint-Washburn
Has favorite: My favorite animal is a dog. I have a dog, and his name is Willy. I like to play catch with him. His favorite toy is a squeaky chicken. My dog likes to sleep. I like to play outside with my dog sometimes. My dog likes to protect me, and I like that.
Kyle Noland
Grade 5, Lexington
Best friend: My dog’s name is Toby. He is my best friend. Every day after school, I come home and spend the whole afternoon with my dog Toby. I love Toby so much. I can’t imagine my life without my dog Toby.
Apphia McCabe
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Big, beautiful: My favorite animal is a blue whale because they use echolocation. I also like that they can dive deep into the ocean. Whales to me are very calm animals. They are very big, beautiful and majestic animals.
Eva Zacharias
Grade 5, Epiphany
Adorable: My favorite animal is a koala. They are so cute. Koalas sleep in trees. They are so cuddly. They eat leaves and have big ears. They like climbing trees. They have long claws to help them climb. They are adorable.
Lisa Imobekhai
Grade 3, Epiphany
Hanging around: My favorite animal is a monkey. I like them because they hang on a branch.
Codi Kaisner
Grade 1, Epiphany
Recommended: I think you should get a Peekapoo. It is a Pekingese and poodle mix. I have one, and he is so cute. They love to play and be nice. They love people and learn fast. They are one of a kind.
Brigid Cleary
Grade 4, Centennial
Mutual love: I have a dog named Colton. He is a black dog. Colton loves walks. Colton likes to slobber. I love Colton, and Colton loves me. He looks cute when he sleeps. I love Colton so much.
Bella Campos
Grade 1, Carlock
Cute, spikey: My favorite animal is a hedgehog. I like hedgehogs because they are so small and cute. I also like that they have really good self-defense, which is their spikes. Hedgehogs are so cute.
Macy Hunziker
Grade 5, Calvary
New dog: I have one pet. My sister and I love dogs and have wanted one since our other two dogs passed away. We started to look into adopting a dog. Then when we found one, we had to wait a couple of weeks to go get it. When we finally got to go, she was so cute. We got an awesome dog.
Reagan Rudicil
Grade 4, Benjamin
Chickens: My favorite animal is a chicken. I own four chickens and one rooster. Their names are Buttercup, Mrs. Featherbottom, Chickaletta, Charlotte and King George. I like chickens is because they are very funny when they run. They lift their wings and take off toward their destination. Also, mine like to sleep in odd places. They may decide to sleep on a 2-inch thick fence post.
Jack Miller
Grade 5, Lexington