This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Pets/favorite animal

No fur: My mom is allergic to fur, so my grandparents got us a shark. There’s no need to be alarmed or think my grandparents are crazy, because it’s a red-tailed shark fish. I was unaware when I selected him that he could grow to be 15 years old!

Jude Bordewick

Grade 5, St. Mary’s

Best friend: What makes a best friend? They need to be loyal, comforting and there for you when you need them most. My best friend has been by my side since I was born. He always knows when I’m happy, sad, lonely or wanting to play. As we both got older, we might not play as much, but he’s still always there. My best friend is my dog, Augie.

Jake Naeger

Grade 5, Prairieland

Dog plays: Pets are cute. My pet is a dog. She is white and black. Her name is Rosie. She eats anything. She plays outside. She plays with me. She plays with her favorite toy. It is a dog toy that squeaks.

Zarrion Smith

Grade 2, Oakdale