This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Places I'd like to visit

Go to Singapore: If I could visit any place in the world, it would be Singapore. Here are the reasons why. First, it is a very safe and clean country. Next, it has nice music, yummy food and nice places to explore. Also there are light shows that take place every day! Last, it has lots of amazing sights to see like Gardens by the Bay.
Anusha Singh
Grade 1, Benjamin
Place of imagination: Disney World is a place where I wanted to visit all my life. It is full of imagination. Even though I never visited it, I rate it five stars. It was created by Walt Disney.
Sharveshkumar Sathishkumar
Grade 3, Benjamin
Ruby Falls: If I could go somewhere right now I might go to Ruby Falls, Tennessee. I like it because it is the deepest underground waterfall in the United States. On the way to the waterfall it is dark, cold and pretty. You can only touch certain things so that you don't hurt the limestone. The waterfall is totally cool!
Owen Mucci
Grade 1, Corpus Christi
Throwing fire in Hawaii: I want to go to Hawaii because it is hot and sunny. I also want to go there because people throw fire. I really want to play on the beach.
Haizley Hilgenbrinck
Grade 1, Epiphany
New cousin in Texas: I would like to visit Texas because I have family there, and i just got a new baby cousin that I have not met yet. I would also like to go to Texas because it is pretty hot there, and it is not too hot here yet.
Kara Ritter
Grade 3, Epiphany
Outer Banks: I want to go to Outer Banks, North Carolina, for a vacation. It is so fun out there. Once we accidentally caught a tiny fish in a bucket. We ate bacon sandwiches and ice cream on the beach.
Nolan O'Donnell
Grade 2, Grove
Bahamas beaches: I would visit the Bahamas. It has nice beaches. I would swim in the water.
Trevor Bounds
Grade 3, Hudson
Inside monuments: There are a few places I want to visit: Arizona to see my cousins who live there; Mount Rushmore to see the faces up close and go inside them; and Paris so I can see the Eiffel Tower and go inside it, all the way to the top like my mom did.
Hailee Christensen
Grade 4, Hudson
Soda pop factory: I would like to visit the factories where they make pop. I would buy four cherry Pepsis, four Cokes and four Sprites and four Fantas. I love these drinks. After visiting and buying pop, I would throw a party with my friend Henry. We would eat pop and popcorn.
Mason Whitcomb
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Heavenly Disney World: My mom is saving up for Disney World again because my sister and I want to go to Disney World. It is like heaven on land because it gives anything you wish for. It is the best. It even gave me an Olaf stuffed animal. After that we went to a beach. i love my mom and am glad she takes us on vacations.
Ann Lodewyck
Grade 2, Lexington
Far, far away: I'd visit the far side of the galaxy because I want to be famous and to discover new things!
Joe Gaudin
Grade 1, Northpoint
Family in Florida: I would like to visit Florida because it is nice down there and I have family down there. My great grandma and grandpa live there.
Asher Smith
Grade 4, Pepper Ridge
Visit the zoo: I want to visit the zoo because I like the lions and I like all of the rides. I also like the tigers, too. I wonder when I can see the animals.
Corben Deacon
Kindergarten, Prairieland
See the seashore: One place I'd like to visit is the ocean. I can see dolphins, fish, and sea turtles. I would like to pick shells out of the sand. I can see many types of sharks like the hammerhead shark. There's so much you can see at the ocean!
Maddie Hamelau
Grade 1, Prairieland
Many fun places: There are all kinds of places I like to visit. When we visit the museum, we do art and climb. The beach is fun because we make sandcastles and play in the ocean. I like to visit water slides too because I like to go down the huge slides. I love to visit places that are fun!
Eve Nauman
Grade 2, Prairieland
Go west: I like to travel! When I was 5 I went to Colorado. My family went up into the Rocky Mountains. There was snow on the top. Also, we have our cousins that live there. Also, I would like to visit Arizona and go horseback riding. And i would like to see the Grand Canyon. I can't wait!
Maggie Sturgeon
Grade 3, Prairieland
Titanic trip: When I am older, I want to shuttle out of the stratosphere and into the solar system. I want to go to Titan because it is the only moon in the solar system that does contain liquid methane and might sustain life!
Logan Moran
Grade 4, Prairieland
Dream of Jamaica: “Wah Gwaan!” That is how Jamaicans say “What’s up?” I have always wanted to visit Jamaica. I have seen pictures and it is beachy and tropical. We were planning to go to Ocho Rios, Jamaica, this summer. Sadly, that trip was canceled. My dream is to someday go to Jamaica with my family and friends!
McKinley Pate
Grade 5, Prairieland
Friend's house: I would go to Audrey's house. She's my best friend.
Sam Gaudin
Pre-K, Scribbles
Lemurs of Madagascar: I want to go to Madagascar. It’s on the coast of Africa. I want to go there because I want to see lemurs. I want to see the lemurs in their natural habitat.
Dean Armstrong
Grade 2, Stevenson
Taj Mahal: There are a lot of beautiful places in the world, and I would like to visit them all. Some, however, are on the top of my list. One of them is the Taj Mahal, a palace-like building in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, India. It was made by Shah Jahan as a place to bury his favorite wife, Mumtaz Mahal.
Adhrut Kulkarni
Grade 5 Stevenson
Wisconsin Dells: My favorite place to go is probably to Wisconsin. My family goes to Great Wolf Lodge. it is fun! I can go in the pools. My favorite thing is the wave pool. I get knocked over and water gets in my eyes and my mouth and my nose (which feels weird!), but it is still fun!
Leo Mucci
Pre-K, Corpus Christi
Cool Niagara Falls: I want to travel to Niagara Falls. It is on the border of the U.S. and Canada. My dad went to it once. It looks really cool!
Jiles Hilgenbrinck
Grade 3, Epiphany
Kalahari water park: I want to go back to Kalahari water park. I thought it was amazing, mostly spending time with my family and having fun. My favorite slide was called the Master Blaster. Man, Kalahari is so much fun!
Nora O'Donnell
Grade 2, Grove
Cool places: Places like Disney World are cool. Wisconsin dells would be good because the wilderness resort is so cool. Disney World is full of magic. A hotel maybe would be good. I'd love to go to Wisconsin Dells. It is the best.
Shay Barnlund
Grade 1, Prairieland
Head west, south and north: I would like to visit Hawaii so I can see tropical flowers and eat tropical fruit. I would like to play on the beach and swim in the ocean. I would like to visit Alabama because one of my friends moved there. I would like to visit the winter festival in Ottawa, Canada. There are so many fun things for kids to do with snow and ice.
Trinity Bussan
Grade 1 Epiphany
