This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Places I'd like to visit

Grade 4, Pepper Ridge

Visit the zoo: I want to visit the zoo because I like the lions and I like all of the rides. I also like the tigers, too. I wonder when I can see the animals.

Corben Deacon

Kindergarten, Prairieland

See the seashore: One place I'd like to visit is the ocean. I can see dolphins, fish, and sea turtles. I would like to pick shells out of the sand. I can see many types of sharks like the hammerhead shark. There's so much you can see at the ocean!

Maddie Hamelau

Grade 1, Prairieland

Many fun places: There are all kinds of places I like to visit. When we visit the museum, we do art and climb. The beach is fun because we make sandcastles and play in the ocean. I like to visit water slides too because I like to go down the huge slides. I love to visit places that are fun!

Eve Nauman

Grade 2, Prairieland