This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Places I'd like to visit

Hawaii: I want to visit Hawaii because it is so warm. It has warm, sandy beaches. I want to move to a house on the beach, and have a room with a door to the beach.
Savannah Gully
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
See world: When I grow up I want to travel the world, and I can do that by being a pilot. One place I want to go is New York to see the Statue of Liberty. Another place is Venice because you travel by boat.
Emir Ortiz
Grade 5, St. Mary’s
China: "Ni hao!" That means "hello" in Chinese. Someday I'd like to travel to China to see the Great Wall of China and also try lots of Chinese food. I want to learn more of the Chinese language so that I could teach it to other kids that might want to go there in the future. I want to see the animals that live in China.
Alexander Vance
Grade 5, Prairieland
Wrigley Field: I believe the best place to visit in the USA is Wrigley Field in Chicago. I really want to see a game in person. I might catch a baseball. The Cubbies are the best team ever. This would be the best day ever.
Owen Wehrle
Grade 3, Prairieland
Ideas: One place you can go is Canada. I heard they make the best pancakes with all that maple syrup that they make. Another place you could go in the world is Legoland. I heard they have a lot of amazing things. It has a roller coaster and a hotel and a whole lot more.
Koen Herron
Grade 2, Oakdale
Legoland: I want to visit Legoland in China. They have rides. I want to go on the roller coaster.
LT Howard
Grade 3, Northpoint
Alaska: I want to go to Alaska because I want to see all the cool animals. I also like snow, and there is lots of snow. There is lots of daylight so I could play outside longer. I would get to see the northern lights. I have been wanting to ski, and I could ski there.
Hudson Ketelsen
Grade 3, Lexington
London: I’d like to go to London. I want to go to London because I want to see their huge museum. I also want to see Big Ben. I also want to learn about their history, like when Big Ben was made.
Dalton Riisberg
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
U.K., Ireland: I would like to visit England and Scotland and Ireland.
Connor Cotton
Grade 1, Grove
Nashville: I would like to visit Nashville again. My family has been to Nashville once. We had lots of fun there. We visited some old friends, went to some parks, saw many animals at the zoo, rode on electric scooters and went to a waterpark. It was all so fun, and I would love to go again someday.
Anne Herr
Grade 5, Epiphany
National parks: Some of my favorite places to visit are national parks. All the parks have good hiking trails and campsites. Some are rocky and dry, and some are grassy and have waterfalls. In Acadia there is a frog pond. I have five junior ranger badges. We are going to Yellowstone and Olympic this summer.
Henry Kostelnick
Grade 3, Epiphany
Bahamas: I would like to visit the Bahamas. I would love to go to all the water parks and hotels there. I would also like to taste all the food there and go to the restaurants there and go to the beaches there. I would love to go to the Bahamas. Have you ever been to the Bahamas?
Trinity Bussan
Grade 2, Epiphany
Zoo: The place I like to go to is the zoo. I like the zoo.
Codi Kaisner
Grade 1, Epiphany
Wish list: I want to visit the Grand Canyon. I want to visit Florida, too. I also want to go to Mississippi.
Will Boylan
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Australia: A place I’d like to visit is Australia. I like to visit Australia because it is different from America. It has different climate and many different animals than other parts of the world. There are many places to visit in Australia like the Opera House. Australia is the only continent that is only one country. These are some reasons I’d like to visit Australia.
Colin Dozier
Grade 5, Calvary
The poles: I would like to visit the Arctic to see walruses and polar bears. I would also visit Antarctica to see emperor penguins. I would take lots of pictures of them while I drink hot chocolate.
Skylar Plath
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
One place: For me, I would like to visit only one place, which is the Netherlands. Why, you may ask? Well that answer is because it is so cool how some parts are in water and others are on land!
Jillian Adelman
Grade 5, St. Mary’s
Sydney: “G'day, mate!” I would like to visit Australia because of all the cool places, animals and beaches. In particular, I would like to go to Sydney, Australia, because of the vibrant vibe that it gives off. I would also like to see the iconic Opera House. The main reason I would like to go there is to see a wild kangaroo.
Beckett Kreinbihl
Grade 5, Prairieland
Atlanta: I believe the best place to visit in the USA is Atlanta, Georgia. I can see my sister’s daddy. And I have family there. I can also see the dog, DR. I can’t wait to go to Atlanta, Georgia.
Kalise Tate
Grade 3, Prairieland
Aquarium: A place I would like to visit is the aquarium so I can see sea life. At one of the aquariums I went to once I got to touch a shark. I want to see an octopus and a big shark. I also got to touch a manta ray. I want to feed a turtle. I would want to see a sea lion.
Ryder Schultz
Grade 2, Oakdale
Ocean: I would travel somewhere with an ocean. Swimming in the ocean is fun. I would go with my friends Hannah and Carley.
Haleigh Beard
Grade 4, Northpoint
Many places: I would like to visit Canada, Keller Park and Las Vegas. I also want to visit Yellowstone because there is lots of hiking. I love hiking. I really want to visit China Town because they have a lot of cool stuff. Would you like to visit one of these places?
Raven Scurlock
Grade 3, Lexington
Ninja training: I would like to visit Iron Coyote again. I want to visit Iron Coyote because I want to be a ninja. I think I can visit Iron Coyote. Iron Coyote is where my birthday is going to be.
Carter Seggerman
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Canada: I’d like to visit Canada because I’ve never been there. I’ve only seen pictures of Canada. I feel like it will be really cold in the winter, but I don’t know what summer would feel like. I hope I can visit Canada someday.
Eva Zacharias
Grade 5, Epiphany
Beaches are best: The places I would like to visit are the Bahamas and Florida because those have hot weather and they both have oceans. They are my favorite two places because they have swimming pools, too. And the best thing about those places is they have a beach.
Miles Eickhorst
Grade 3, Epiphany
Disney: I like Disney World. I like Disneyland. Disney World was made in 1971.
Connor Koch
Grade 1, Epiphany
Italy: I would like to visit Italy with my family because of the scenery and food. They have the best pasta, pizza and bread. You can see the coast, and that is also awesome.
Chase Smith
Grade 5, Calvary
Disney lover: I love Disney! I want to go to Disney World. My favorite Disney show is “Liv and Maddie.”
Olivia McGee
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Far East: I would like to visit North Korea or Japan because most of the anime came from Japan or is in the language. I will most likely have to speak the language more to communicate with other people, and then I won't have to put subtitles. Also the same for Korea, so I won't have to put subtitles in my favorite k-drama.
Victoria Ramirez
Grade 5, St. Mary’s
Ireland: I’d like to go to Ireland because my family is from Ireland and I am 10% Irish. Ireland has a lot of green land and really old and cool castles and churches.
Isabelle Adelsberger
Grade 3, Epiphany
St. Louis: A place I would like to visit is Busch Stadium because my baseball team is the Cardinals. My dad's favorite color is red, and the Cardinals are red. I would also like to visit the St. Louis Arch so I can see how tall the arch is.
Callie Sparks
Grade 2, Oakdale
Family visit: I would visit my aunts in Tremont. We will play games and spend time with their dogs. I will go with my mom.
Aiden Smallwood
Grade 2, Northpoint