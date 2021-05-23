This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Places I'd like to visit

Hawaii: I want to visit Hawaii because it is so warm. It has warm, sandy beaches. I want to move to a house on the beach, and have a room with a door to the beach.

Savannah Gully

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

See world: When I grow up I want to travel the world, and I can do that by being a pilot. One place I want to go is New York to see the Statue of Liberty. Another place is Venice because you travel by boat.

Emir Ortiz

Grade 5, St. Mary’s

China: "Ni hao!" That means "hello" in Chinese. Someday I'd like to travel to China to see the Great Wall of China and also try lots of Chinese food. I want to learn more of the Chinese language so that I could teach it to other kids that might want to go there in the future. I want to see the animals that live in China.

Alexander Vance

Grade 5, Prairieland

Wrigley Field: I believe the best place to visit in the USA is Wrigley Field in Chicago. I really want to see a game in person. I might catch a baseball. The Cubbies are the best team ever. This would be the best day ever.