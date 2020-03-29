This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Sports

Drew Kingdon

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Favorite players: My two favorite sports are football and basketball. Kobe Bryant is my favorite athlete for basketball, and my favorite for football is Patrick Mahomes. I grow up watching the Chiefs.

Tate Whitted

Grade 4, Hartsburg-Emden

Basketball practice: There is one sport I like doing and that is basketball. i like to practice when my coach would give us something to do. I felt like I would do good when he said something, but he still had to help me sometimes.

Lillian Stoops

Grade 2, Grove

For fun: I like to play soccer because it is a great game to kick your legs. Sometimes we win and sometimes lose. It is good to lose sometimes. Soccer is fun. It is not to win or lose. It is a good game to have some fun.

Vinaan Cheepurupalli

Grade 1, Glenn