This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Sports

Emir Ortiz

Grade 5, St. Mary’s

First sport: I like soccer because it was the first sport I played. I like it because the ball stays on the ground, there are goalies and my team. If I like soccer, maybe you will too!

Dave Wagoner

Grade 3, Prairieland

How to play: I know about baseball. If you are in the field, you are trying to catch the ball. The hitter hits the ball. There are four bases. There is a pitcher. The pitcher does not want the hitter to hit the ball.

Calvin Keller

Grade 2, Oakdale

Plays in PE: I like basketball. I like to shoot and make baskets. I play at PE with Mr. Fisher.

Da'Myala Dotson

Grade 3, Northpoint

Ballet dancer: Dance is fun. In dance I do ballet. We mostly go on the barre. On the barre we do plies. In dance we have to wear leotards. We also have to put our hair up.

Cami Naretto

Grade 2, Jefferson Park