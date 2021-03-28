This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Sports

Fun to watch: My family likes the Minnesota Vikings. They are a good team. It is fun to watch them!
Savannah Gully
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Likes to play: I like to play basketball. I try to throw the ball through the hoop. I like to play baseball. I try to hit the ball when it comes to me.
Aria Lange
Grade 2, Stevenson
Active: I love sports. I love getting to see friends, yet compete with them, too. I play basketball, baseball, and I swim laps in my pool. I love baseball the most. I am a good first baseman. Sports are hard, challenging and fun! That's why I love sports.
Bobby Casali
Grade 5, St. Mary’s
Future: I love to watch and play sports. I also think about what I want to do in the future of sports. At Normal West High School you can do cross country, ultimate Frisbee and all other kinds of sports. In junior high, we can do cross country, baseball and other sports. I love to play my favorite sport, baseball. It’s a fun and competitive sport.
Jasper R. Pomis
Grade 5, Prairieland
Disappointed: Bowling was canceled last year when someone got tested. I was heartbroken. It was a regular morning when my mom told me that bowling was canceled. My brother didn’t care at all, but then it mattered to me for some reason. Later it started back up!
Jordyn Brookins
Grade 3, Prairieland
Tennis: I like to play tennis. There are two people in tennis. There is one coach. There are white lines on both of the sides. There is green grass. The players wear a fitness headband. They have only one person on a side. They use a racket to swing at the tennis ball. Two people use the rackets. I like it because sometimes I play tennis with my brother.
Gabriella Hernandez
Grade 2, Oakdale
Summer swimmer: I like swimming. I have a pool. We swim in the summer. I go bowling with my Dad. We have fun.
Peyton Smith
Grade 4, Northpoint
Karate is fun: I like karate. Karate is a fun sport. I do karate. I have never been in a tournament. My favorite thing is king of the mountain, and I also like sparring. Karate is fun for burning off energy. My sensei is nice. Karate is fun.
Grant Brennemann
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Best at baseball: Baseball is my favorite sport because I am best at it. I also like to play basketball, and I am starting tackle football in the fall. I just finished basketball and just started baseball. In baseball, I get to go to faraway tournaments, like in Indiana and that far away. I play sports all year long until November and December I am free.
Harry Vercruysse
Grade 3, Grove
Four sports: I play four sports: basketball, football, baseball and track. My favorite is football. I have always loved throwing the ball and getting hit. My second favorite sport is basketball. I love the sounds, splash, shoes squeaking and the ball dribbling. My third favorite sport is baseball. I like the crack of the bat. My fourth is track. I like hearing the heavy breathing.
Evan Easton
Grade 5, Epiphany
Olympics goal: Gymnastics is my favorite sport because it is fun to watch and do. My goal in gymnastics is to go to the Olympics. I love this sport, and I am good at it. I’m a level 4, but I can do level 8 skills.
Isabelle Adelsberger
Grade 3, Epiphany
Fishing is fun: I really like fishing. You need a rod and a reel to go fishing. Rods come in all colors. Reels come in all shapes.
Evan Westendorf
Grade 2, Epiphany
Loves sports: I like soccer and basketball and dancing. I love sports.
Grayson Holt
Grade 1, Epiphany
Wrestling: My favorite sport is wrestling. First, we move around a lot at wrestling. For example, we jog around the mats to move around and exercise. Second, you can have a lot of fun. The double-leg takedown in wrestling is a little like tripping someone. You get to travel to different places. For example, you could go to Lincoln to do a tournament.
Ethan Sydney
Grade 3, Delavan
Likes challenges: I like sports because they are fun. I like challenging sports. Challenging sports are fun, active and good exercise.
Stella Hundman
Grade 3, Corpus Christi
Active: I love sports because they make me active. My favorite sport is soccer because I love to be goalie. My least favorite sport is volleyball. My second favorite sport is football.
Matthew Albrecht
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Just loves it: Soccer is my favorite sport of all. My team just started in-person practices. We only had two practices right before our first soccer game of spring. I love my teammates, how the game works and most of all, I just love soccer.
Eva Thoennes
Grade 5, Calvary
Football is best: I like football. It is an athletic game. My favorite team is the Bears.
Porter Shanle
Grade 3, Calvary
Gymnastics: I love gymnastics! I do the bar, beam and handstands. My favorite thing is the trampoline.
Mallory Miller
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Likes a lot: I like to play basketball. I like to play soccer. I like to play football because I can run around and catch the football.
Aavarion Griffin
Grade 2, Stevenson
Safety first: Sports are very fun, and there are many sports like basketball, baseball, golf and many more. My favorites are baseball, basketball, swimming and soccer. Sports are fun but can also be dangerous, which is why they have you wear helmets, shin guards and knee guards.
Emir Ortiz
Grade 5, St. Mary’s
First sport: I like soccer because it was the first sport I played. I like it because the ball stays on the ground, there are goalies and my team. If I like soccer, maybe you will too!
Dave Wagoner
Grade 3, Prairieland
How to play: I know about baseball. If you are in the field, you are trying to catch the ball. The hitter hits the ball. There are four bases. There is a pitcher. The pitcher does not want the hitter to hit the ball.
Calvin Keller
Grade 2, Oakdale
Plays in PE: I like basketball. I like to shoot and make baskets. I play at PE with Mr. Fisher.
Da'Myala Dotson
Grade 3, Northpoint
Ballet dancer: Dance is fun. In dance I do ballet. We mostly go on the barre. On the barre we do plies. In dance we have to wear leotards. We also have to put our hair up.
Cami Naretto
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Not a fan: There are lots of sports that you can play, like basketball; baseball; and for girls if they want to play baseball, they play it but it has a different name, softball; soccer; volleyball; and football. Some people love playing sports, and some people don’t, which is fine. I’m one of the people who is not a big fan of sports.
Nora Harbert
Grade 3, Grove
Baseball: My favorite sport is baseball. My favorite baseball team is the Cardinals. I also like to ride my bike. I ride it in my neighborhood and on the trail behind my house a lot.
Sam Hannel
Grade 5, Epiphany
Goals: I really like to play soccer. To play soccer you need a goal. A goal has to have a net and a post. When you play soccer you try to kick the ball in your goal.
Max Herr
Grade 2, Epiphany
Good shooter: I like every sport, but most of all basketball and football. In basketball, I made a half-court shot.
Ryan Baker
Grade 1, Epiphany
About sports: First, sports can help you be active and get out more. For example, they can keep your heart pumping and your blood pressure going. Second, there are a lot of sports you can play, including baseball, basketball, volleyball, football, wrestling and karate. Third, my two favorite sports are baseball and basketball, but my most favorite is baseball. I like these sports because they are team games.
Izayah Sipka
Grade 3, Delavan
Energy: I like to play basketball because it gives you energy. You have to hustle and use your strength when you are on defense.
Gwyneth Kelley
Grade 3, Corpus Christi
With friends: I love sports. It is fun, especially with your friends. I like football.
Luke Sexton
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Fun, competition: I play many sports. I play some for fun like golf, tennis, racquetball, etc. I play some for competition like basketball, soccer, baseball and golf. I play ball tag, kickball and any game we want to play at recess. It is fun to play sports when you like them.
Colin Dozier
Grade 5, Calvary