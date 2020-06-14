This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Sports

Learning and having fun: My favorite game is soccer. I started playing when I was 5 years old. Now I am playing for Illinois Fire junior soccer team. I am having a lot of fun when I play soccer. I am playing with different teams and learning new tricks.
Anshika Inapakalla
Grade 2, Benjamin
Team fun: I have been doing gymnastics since I was 1. The events that my team does are vault, bars, beam and floor. It is all about the practices. I practice for competitions because I am on a team. I have so much fun at every competition and practice.
Milly Henderson
Grade 3, Benjamin
Something to do: My favorite sport of all is basketball. I love basketball. I also play volleyball. I love sports, and they give me something to do.
Catie Jenkins
Grade 5, Calvary
Leadership: My favorite sports is taekwondo because I am in leadership and all my friends are there, too. I have two classes, beginners and leadership. My favorite is leadership because we get to spar.
Lana Crews
Grade 3, Cedar Ridge
Running sport: My favorite sport is soccer because you can run.
SriRaaga Merla
Grade 1, Epiphany
Be with others: I think sports are fun. I love playing softball in the summer and basketball in the winter. I think sports are fun because I get to see friends and family.
Ella Henehan
Grade 3, Epiphany
Playing catch: My favorite game is catch. I like catch because I get to play with my friends. Catch is really fun. Sometimes I catch the ball; sometimes I drop the ball. I catch the ball a lot. I mostly catch the ball.
Elias Person
Grade 2, Fairview
Popular sport: Sports are a lot of fun when you play inside, but it is more fun when you play outside. My favorite sport is volleyball or hockey. My family came from India where the sport that is really popular is field hockey.
Dhanya Kasthick
Grade 3, Glenn
Basketball practice: There is one sport I like doing, and that is basketball. I like to practice when my coach would give us something to do. I felt like I would do good when he said something, but he still had to help me sometimes. I also like to dribble the basketball up and down on the floor.
Lillian Stoops
Grade 2, Grove
Favorite athletes: My two favorite sports are football and basketball. Kobe Bryant is my favorite athlete for basketball, and my favorite for football is Patrick Mahomes. I grow up watching the Chiefs.
Tate Whitted
Grade 4, Hartsburg-Emden
Travel player: My favorite sports is soccer. I like to play with my brother and dad. I like to kick the ball into the goal. I play travel soccer.
Julian Martinez
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Very fun: My favorite sport to play is soccer. We chased our coach around the field at practice. I like to kick the ball. I have special shoes for the soccer field. Soccer is very fun to play.
Blaise Martin
Grade 1, Lowpoint-Washburn
Floor hockey: I played floor hockey in P.E. I had a stick and hit the puck with the stick.
Daniel Williams
Grade 5, Northpoint
Everybody plays: Basketball is fun because everybody plays it. We play it in P.E. We are good at it. We will get better at it as we try and try.
Terrihanna Jeffries
Grade 2, Oakdale
Shooting hoops: Basketball is my favorite sport. I like to shoot hoops. I like to play basketball at recess with my friends. I like to shoot hoops with my dad. I can't wait for warm weather to play basketball.
Miles Deacon
Grade 1, Prairieland
Eager to swim: I love to swim! I am so excited because my grandma's pool opens tomorrow, so my sisters and I tried on swimsuits today. I can't wait to jump in the warm saltwater and swim so I can get ready for swim team next year! I hope it's warm this year so we can swim!
Sophia Hospelhorn
Grade 3, Prairieland
League play: I play baseball in a league called Pony. In Pony, at the end of the season, you get to play one of your games at the Corn Belters field. My favorite position is catcher because I like the feel of catching the ball in my glove.
Cooper Ritchart
Grade 4, Prairieland
Active, fun: I love sports because they are active and fun. I mostly like gymnastics because I get to do flips. I like basketball because you get to shoot hoops and play with family.
Mia Hollins
Grade 3, Sheridan
Several sports: My favorite sports are gymnastics, bowling and basketball. I like to do front handsprings and back handsprings. My mom and I love bowling. I do basketball in P.E. I am good at dribbling a basketball.
Chloe Marlowe
Grade 2, Stevenson
Go for soccer: I love sports. I have watched every sport: golf, soccer, bobsledding and so on. My favorite sport is soccer. i play soccer, and I love it. I don't have a favorite position. I also play softball, and I have done swimming before. Do you play soccer? If you do, so do I! But if you don't, I think you should try it out.
Ali Huffaker
Grade 3, Washington
Throwing the football: I like to play football because I like throwing the ball. I like to play football with my dad. I always win when I play with him. He is kind of lazy and jogs around. I run quick and score a touchdown. I celebrate and he doesn't.
Evan Broich
Grade 2, Benjamin
Likes many sports: I like a lot of sports, but my favorite is football. I also enjoy baseball. I love sports.
Alexander McKibbin
Grade 3, Epiphany
Try my best: One of my favorite sports is baseball. I like baseball because you can have fun with your friends. I like to play baseball because I like to try my best.
Harry Vercruysse
Grade 2, Grove
Sports to watch: I like to play soccer. On TV I like to watch football. I also like to watch baseball in person. One time I was watching baseball in person and a guy ran onto the field. I root for the Cardinals in baseball and the Packers in football.
Ian Krugger
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Softball with friends: I love to play softball with my friends on my team. We like to catch to ball. We love to bat and run to the bases. We do what the coach says so we won't get into trouble. This game is awesome!
Mackenzie Cook
Grade 3, Prairieland
Baseball coaches: I have had lots of different coaches throughout my years playing baseball, which is five long and tiring years of playing a hard and frustrating sport. I am getting a lot better at baseball because right now I have two really good and caring coaches.
Gavin Basaky
Grade 4, Prairieland
Dad's a coach: To me sports are easy, especially football because my dad is a football coach. My dad's been a coach since I was born.
Nate Godfrey
Grade 3, Washington
Tackle football: I love tackle football because we tackle.
Aaron Norman
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
