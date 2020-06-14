This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Sports

Running sport: My favorite sport is soccer because you can run.

SriRaaga Merla

Grade 1, Epiphany

Be with others: I think sports are fun. I love playing softball in the summer and basketball in the winter. I think sports are fun because I get to see friends and family.

Ella Henehan

Grade 3, Epiphany

Playing catch: My favorite game is catch. I like catch because I get to play with my friends. Catch is really fun. Sometimes I catch the ball; sometimes I drop the ball. I catch the ball a lot. I mostly catch the ball.

Elias Person

Grade 2, Fairview

Popular sport: Sports are a lot of fun when you play inside, but it is more fun when you play outside. My favorite sport is volleyball or hockey. My family came from India where the sport that is really popular is field hockey.

Dhanya Kasthick

Grade 3, Glenn