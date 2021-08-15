This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Sports

Basketball pro: I want to play basketball. I play basketball in P.E. I am a pro at basketball!

Va’Reon Burdunice

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

All good: All sports are good. It depends if you like sports. My favorite sports are soccer and golf because in soccer you can kick and in golf you can swing at the ball.

Ellie Dunaway

Grade 2, Stevenson

Team player: My favorite sport to play is volleyball. The part I love most about it is that you get to work as part of a team and get to know your friends better. Also, whenever you win games, you get that proud feeling, and you’re glad you could be part of the team and help out.

Natalie Krylowicz

Grade 5, St. Mary’s

Soccer: Soccer is one of my favorite sports. The things you need for soccer are: a goal, a soccer ball and some cones. To play you need four or more people. There has to be an even amount of people to play. I love soccer!

Brooklyn Sharpe

Grade 3, Prairieland

Purpose: Sports are very good for my development. Sports give me purpose. I like how there are teams. My favorite team is the Kansas City Chiefs. The sports that I played are soccer and baseball. I remember when I was sponsored by CEFCU. I was the best at soccer.

Zak Moubarik

Grade 3, Oakdale

Softball: I love softball! When I was in preschool I played softball because I am a girl. Softball is for girls. My brother plays baseball. Baseball is for boys. In baseball there are coaches that make sure you're doing the right thing. When I watch baseball my team is the Cardinals.

Callie Sparks

Grade 2, Oakdale

Kick, score: I play sports. My favorite is soccer. I kick the ball and try to score.

Rishi Putti

Grade 4, Northpoint

Practice: My favorite sport is gymnastics. I like the outfits I get to wear and the other kids in the class. Some of the things are not easy to do and take a lot of practice. But if you get good enough at it, you could go to the Olympics.

Natalie Carlock

Grade 3, Corpus Christi

Defender: Soccer is my favorite sport. I love being on defense. One time when we were playing the hardest team, I was defense and they just kept kicking it to me. I kicked it so far. Our team was never defeated.

Will Schertz

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Baseball is best: My favorite sport is baseball. You can pitch the ball. You can hit the ball over the fence. You can catch the ball. Baseball is very fun.

Luke Koetters

Grade 1, Home school

Splish, splash: I like swimming at the beach. I love playing with toys in the water. The best part is going down the water slides.

Saheli Sura

Grade 2, Grove

Horseback riding: One of my favorite sports is horseback riding. I love it because horses make me happy. I love bareback. My favorite horse is Sarge. Only a couple people ride him, but the person that rides him the most is me.

Gracie Pippin

Grade 5, Epiphany

Active: I like active sports like basketball, football, swimming and soccer. My favorite sport is football. My favorite college football team is Notre Dame. My favorite NFL teams are the Colts and Buccaneers.

Gabe Hermes

Grade 3, Epiphany

Great team: I love basketball. I have a great team. My team works together. We make great plans. Our team has fun. We work hard. Basketball happens around spring and summer.

Stella Bickett

Grade 2, Epiphany

Tennis: I love tennis because I am good at that.

Mia Pinto

Grade 1, Epiphany

Likes swimming: I don’t really like sports, but if I had to pick a favorite, it would be swimming. I love to go swimming. Every summer, I get to go to my aunt’s house and swim in her pool. I can do lots of tricks in the pool. I am good at doing front flips and back flips under water.

Paisley Eidenmiller

Grade 3, Delavan

Fun: Sports are so fun. I like softball, basketball and soccer. I love sports.

Abby Stokes

Grade 3, Corpus Christi

Great time: I love sports. They are so fun to play. Sports are my thing to do. I am going to play flag football. I am also going to play baseball. I am going to have a great time.

Tyler Graham

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Likes most: I like pretty much all sports except for volleyball and golf. Golf is just boring, and volleyball is human ping-pong. Baseball is my favorite sport to play, but football is my favorite sport to watch. I love sports.

Myles Hartzler

Grade 5, Calvary

Snack, sing: I love to watch Iowa football. The games are exciting! We eat snacks and sing the fight song.

Skylar Plath

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Touchdown: My favorite sport is flag football. I like it because you can run with the football and score a touchdown.

Derrick Brown

Grade 2, Stevenson

Dad coaches: My favorite sport is volleyball. My dad is one of the coaches. My least favorite sport is basketball. Because you can get hurt.

Laura Teagarden

Grade 5, St. Mary’s

The best: Soccer is the best! I play soccer. My soccer teachers are my mom and dad. I am good at soccer because I am fast. I play tennis and baseball too, but I don't play baseball anymore. I love soccer! What is your favorite sport?

Grayson Debolt

Grade 2, Oakdale

Fast runner: I like to go outside and run. I run super fast. I like to win!

Angelina Novy

Grade 3, Northpoint

Tennis is best: I love all sports including tennis. I love tennis so much. I also love soccer. Soccer is fun, too, but I like tennis more than soccer. Baseball is fun, too. But I still like tennis more than any other sport.

Kaitlin Ehrstein

Kindergarten, Northpoint

Big hits: I like baseball. I see a lot of people hit the ball. People hit so hard the bat breaks. That must be a big hit!

Luke Kurz

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Short season: My favorite sport is basketball. This year my team sadly only played five games, and we went 3-2, which is a winning record. I wish we could play 10 or more games, but I can’t wait for next season.

Aiden Craig

Grade 5, Epiphany

Fun sports: I like gymnastics, swimming and roller skating because they are fun, and I am good at them. I like gymnastics because I can learn to do cool flips. I like roller skating because I can dance to a song or go really fast. I like swimming because I am really good at it, when I got a mermaid tail, I went really fast, and it is so fun.

Gianna Barton

Grade 3, Epiphany

Fishing: Fishing is a fun sport because you catch fish, and you can eat them. To catch a lot of fish, you need to go to a place that is really deep. The most important thing of all is bait. You need bait to fish. You can go on land, or you can go on a boat to fish.

Logan Nagel

Grade 2, Epiphany

Fun to do: I like to play basketball. I like it. It is fun. I like dancing, too.

Codi Kaisner

Grade 1, Epiphany

Basketball: My favorite sport is basketball. First, I like dribbling the ball. For example, I like dribbling up the court. Second, I like to shoot the ball. For example, I like shooting from the free throw line and shooting layups. Third, I like to be on a team with friends. For example, I have nice coaches on all the teams I have played on so far.

Sage Pierson

Grade 3, Delavan

Family plays: My favorite sports are baseball and basketball. I like other sports, but basketball and baseball are my favorite sports so far. Soccer is my favorite sport, too. When I have some free time, I play basketball with my dad and sometimes with my sister. I play soccer with my mom, too.

Brendan Cleer

Grade 3, Corpus Christi

Soccer: I like to play soccer very much. My dad is building me a soccer goal. I play Fire soccer. That’s what I like about soccer.

Eloise Yaklich

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Dance: I take two dance classes a week, hip-hop and jazz. Currently we are working on our pieces for recital. Our recital will be in May. I love that I get to dance at my studio because I love everybody there. I can’t wait to perform with all my friends.

Addie Kaufman

Grade 5, Calvary