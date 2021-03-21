This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Spring

A favorite season: I love to plant flowers and see all of the pretty colors when they bloom. I also like to ride my bike and feel the wind blow against my face. And it's pretty fun to just play outside in general. If I were to blend two fun spring things together, it would be riding my bike to the park. Oh, and the weather — oh, so beautiful.

Ava Gully

Grade 3, Sugar Creek

Basketball: In the spring it gets warmer. In spring the snow melts and leaves bloom. I play basketball.

Brady Rakers

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Growing things: In spring there are trees with leaves and grass. You can see nests in trees. You can see birds flying in the sky. Spring is when new plants grow. In spring it stops snowing.

Sammy Lozano

Grade 2, Stevenson

Climb trees: I like spring because it is when I start climbing trees. Also, it is the season with my favorite holiday, Easter!

Simon Hamaker

Grade 5, St. Mary’s