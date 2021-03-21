This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Spring

A favorite season: I love to plant flowers and see all of the pretty colors when they bloom. I also like to ride my bike and feel the wind blow against my face. And it's pretty fun to just play outside in general. If I were to blend two fun spring things together, it would be riding my bike to the park. Oh, and the weather — oh, so beautiful.
Ava Gully
Grade 3, Sugar Creek
Basketball: In the spring it gets warmer. In spring the snow melts and leaves bloom. I play basketball.
Brady Rakers
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Growing things: In spring there are trees with leaves and grass. You can see nests in trees. You can see birds flying in the sky. Spring is when new plants grow. In spring it stops snowing.
Sammy Lozano
Grade 2, Stevenson
Climb trees: I like spring because it is when I start climbing trees. Also, it is the season with my favorite holiday, Easter!
Simon Hamaker
Grade 5, St. Mary’s
Wooosh!: Can you hear that? That is the sound of a kite soaring through the bright, blue sky. When spring comes, my dad likes to take my siblings and me to fly a kite. Sometimes, my mom comes, too. We have two kites that we fly. One is a colorful frog and the other is a turtle. My favorite one is the frog.
Claire Schreck
Grade 5, Prairieland
Springtime activities: In the springtime, I like to ride on my bike. I also like to ride on my electric scooter. I like to play with my friends because my friends are fun. My sister goes skating in the springtime. I will have fun doing my activities in the springtime.
Keith Johnson
Grade 3, Prairieland
Hoodie weather: In the spring it is windy. It is cold. It is sometimes nice and cool. Butterflies and flowers are out. My favorite thing about spring is you can wear a hoodie, and you can swim.
Arione Marks
Grade 2, Oakdale
To the park: In the spring I play outside. I walk to the park with my mom.
Aiden Smallwood
Grade 2, Northpoint
Pretty time: I love spring because it get hotter and the grass turns green. Beautiful butterflies come back. Flowers bloom. It is just so pretty!
Jerzei Rollings
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Favorite time: Warmer weather, jumping in puddles, playing outside, flowers, butterflies and bumblebees, these are the things that remind me of spring. I really like getting to play more outside with my two dogs, Holly and Huck, and my brother Brantley. In the spring after it rains, it is warm enough to go jump in puddles. I can make a big splash that goes to my shoulder!
Makenna Harper
Grade 2, Hudson
The best: I like spring because I get to ride my bike and wiggle scooter and throw balls with Dad. I get to go to parks and be with friends. I get to go ride on the trails near our house with Dad. It is fun to play kickball with my other brothers. Spring is the best!
Noah Koetters
Grade 4, Home school
Hard work: Baseball is just around the corner. Game time is soon for my team the Pony Gray, one of Pony’s travel teams. Being on a travel team is not easy to do. You have to train and train and train. It takes practice and skill to play on a travel team. So if you get an opportunity to play on a travel team, take it!
Griffin Kurtz
Grade 3, Grove
Favorite things: My favorite things to do in spring are to ride my bike with my family and jump on my new trampoline.
Joanna Jibin
Grade 1, Grove
Nature’s beauty: I love spring. I love spring because of nature. Nature is beautiful because of plants, flowers, trees, animals and many other things. I love everything about it.
Vivi Bond
Grade 5, Epiphany
Flower time: I like spring because the flowers start to bloom. The flowers have a good smell. One of my favorite flowers is rose. My second favorite flower is daisy.
Kenzie Fleming
Grade 2, Epiphany
Watch the birds: I like spring because then I can go outside and watch the birds fly by.
Connor Biddle
Grade 1, Epiphany
Perfect temps: My favorite season is spring because it has the perfect temperatures to go outside. Also everything outside is beautiful — the flowers, the trees and plants are all beautiful. Those are some of the reasons spring is my favorite season.
Maggie Kresl
Grade 4, Corpus Christi
Gardener: I like spring because I have a garden, and I like to plant flowers. When our neighbors come over they smile.
Molly Mester
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Which spring?: Spring could mean three things. One, to spring, which is a verb. Two, a spring, which is a noun. Three, spring the season, which is the one we’re talking about. Spring is when flowers start to bloom, trees start to bud and grass starts to grow. Spring is when Easter and my brother’s birthday are, and when the Major League Baseball season starts.
Jack Heinz
Grade 5, Calvary
Treasure hunt: In the spring I like Easter because it is like a treasure hunt, plus there is warm weather.
Tate Wickenhauser
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Growing time: In the spring leaves grow, grass turns green and flowers grow.
John Williams
Grade 2, Stevenson
Just right: Spring, in my opinion, is the best time of year because it is neither too hot nor too cold. It is also the perfect weather to play outside. On top of that, my friend Noah, who I don’t see too often, comes over to my house for all of spring break.
Armando Juarez
Grade 5, St. Mary's
Fishing fun: “A fish is looking at my bait!” I thought. I look forward to spring every year because my number one favorite activity begins in spring. That activity is, of course, fishing. Hooking onto a fish is one of the most exhilarating things that can happen to you. Sure we blow hundreds of dollars just to catch some fish, but that's not what it's about.
Randy Nguyen
Grade 5, Prairieland
Looking ahead: Spring is here. I love spring. I love bike riding with my uncle. Spring is my favorite time of year. Easter is coming. Soon it will be my birthday!
Silas Baxter
Grade 3, Prairieland
Picnic time: I like spring because it is fun, and you might get to have a picnic. It might be the right time to fly a kite.
Calvin Harper
Grade 2, Oakdale
Outside time: In the spring, I like to play outside. I play basketball, and I ride my bike to the park. I play with my friends when it is nice outside.
Aadi Avala
Grade 2, Northpoint
Chasing dogs: Spring is my favorite. Spring is so nice out that we go outside. I like to play outside. My dogs and I go outside. I chase Persia and Hella. I go on my bike with my sister. I go to the trail with my family and the dogs.
Kassidy Browning
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Playtime: Spring is when animals have babies. Spring is when plants start to grow and when it gets warmer. Spring is a time to play.
Luke Koetters
Grade 1, Home school
Time for sports: Spring is nice and warm out. Sometimes it is cold outside. You still go to school. You can have a pool. You can play baseball, basketball, soccer and football. I skateboard.
Torin Croft
Grade 3, Grove
Flower garden: In spring flowers start to bloom after a long winter. If you want to plant flowers in the spring, you should go to a garden shop near you. This spring I am going to plant a flower in a pot and watch it grow. My mom has a patch of flowers against our house. Are you going to plant some flowers?
Trinity Bussan
Grade 2, Epiphany
Loves it: In spring baby animals are born and flowers bloom. I love spring.
Olive Niebur
Grade 1, Epiphany
Sports weather: Spring is my most favorite season because there is good weather so you can play basketball and play baseball and other sports, too.
Cale Vogel
Grade 4, Corpus Christi
Sports start: I like spring because that is when swim and baseball start.
Evan Hull
Grade 5, Calvary
Warm, sunny: I like springtime! It is warm and sunny. You can play outside. The leaves are on trees, and flowers come back.
Kayden Long
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Slugs: In spring I collect slugs sometimes. They are sticky and dark, and some are brown. Sometimes I do not like them, and sometimes I do. I find them along the fields.
Elli Moore
Grade 2, Jefferson Park