This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: St. Patrick's Day

Wear green, be safe: I will definitely wear green on St. Patrick’s Day! I do not want a leprechaun to pinch me! Maybe I will catch a leprechaun.
Skylar Plath
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Cannot catch him: I think that you can only see the leprechaun on St. Patrick’s Day. He is superfast. That’s why we never catch him.
Amarion Smith
Grade 2, Stevenson
Signs of the day: What kind of spells do leprechauns use? Lucky Charms! Oh well, as you can see, it is getting close to St. Patrick’s Day, from the Shamrock Shakes being back at McDonald’s to stores having items out. We all come to celebrate a holiday when kids try to get a leprechaun. As of now, you should know I am talking about St. Patrick’s Day.
Jillian Adelman
Grade 5, St. Mary’s
History: The holiday Saint Patrick’s Day is celebrating a saint from 386 A.D. Saint Patrick was born in Roman Britain and was kidnapped at the age of 16. He was taken to Ireland to be a slave. He was in Ireland for 6 years until he escaped. While in Ireland, he prayed every day. When he escaped Ireland, he came back to convert them into Christians.
Colleen Schultz
Grade 5, Prairieland
Catch to keep: I will catch the leprechaun with my trap. Then I would put it in a cage to keep.
Gage Peifer
Grade 1, Olympia South
Green river: St. Patrick’s Day has many traditions. When I lived in Chicago, I went to see the green river.
Nathan Gonzales
Grade 3, Oakdale
Crazy day: I like St. Patrick's Day because you get to wake up with something crazy! I get to eat my favorite soup. It is chicken, beef, carrots, noodles and chicken broth. You can look for four-leaf clovers, and you get to trick the leprechaun. Shhhhh! Don't tell him that! I love St. Patrick's Day! Do you?
Harper Keller
Grade 2, Oakdale
Finding fun: St. Patrick’s Day is all about finding four-leaf clovers and having fun!
Nora VanCalbergh
Grade 1, Parkside
Likes green food: It's St Patrick's Day, and I like to eat green food. So I mixed blue and yellow to make green. I tried to make a leprechaun to show Mrs. C. Everyone in this school likes St Patrick's Day. So do I. Mom helps me make shamrock cookies. My brother and my sister help me decorate my room with green pillows and a bedsheet.
Noe Alovor
Grade 5, Northpoint
Special cake: I cook a kind of cake that you can catch a leprechaun with. A human can eat it. You have to put it in the trap.
Musa Zentmyer
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Clover search: St. Patrick’s Day is a very lucky holiday. People wear green on St. Patrick’s Day. My brother and I also like to wear green on that special day. We also like to go outside into either our front yard or backyard and search for four-leaf clovers. Most of the time we find three-leaf clovers, but we search hard.
Aditi Chander
Grade 4, Grove
Lots of fun: St. Patrick’s Day is super fun. The night before it we set up leprechaun traps. The next day he gives us some treats, a note and a mess. Then we go to the St. Patrick’s Day parade. Sometimes we are in it. After that we help our mom make treats, and she dyes them green.
Andrew Haas
Grade 5, Epiphany
Awesome trap: St. Patrick’s Day is really fun because we set up an awesome leprechaun trap. Luckily my dad has great ideas for the trap. I also like St. Patrick’s Day because we get a lot of fun treats, and usually there is a fun St. Patrick’s Day parade in uptown Normal.
Violet Johnson
Grade 3, Epiphany
Gift, gold: On St. Patrick’s Day, the leprechaun one time left a Dairy Queen gift card and a big pot of gold.
Bryson Easton
Grade 1, Epiphany
Love the fun: I love St. Patrick’s Day! I get a bunch of money and candy. It’s so much fun!
Luke Sexton
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Honoring uncle: My Aunt Marylin loves St. Patrick’s Day because her husband was part Irish. She used to throw a St. Patrick’s Day party for all her friends. But sadly, my Uncle Dan died. She holds this holiday close to her heart in honor of Uncle Dan. I love you, Aunt Marylin.
Addie Kaufman
Grade 5, Calvary
Wear green: We wear green on St. Patrick’s Day so we don’t get pinched. St Patrick’s Day is to celebrate Irish heritage. Many places turn their rivers green.
Rylee Hoult
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Rainbows lead to gold: On St. Patrick’s Day you wear green. You also see rainbows. If you find the end of the rainbow, you find a pot of gold. When you find it, you take the pot of gold. You taste the rainbow.
Derrick Brown
Grade 2, Stevenson
Loves St. Patrick’s Day: It is one of the most fun events because it is my older brother’s birthday. If he doesn’t wear green, we get a chance to pinch him. We like to watch a horror leprechaun movie and scare one another. Sometimes, we would bring the whole family and check to make sure everyone has green on. If not, the whole family pinches them.
Victoria Ramirez
Grade 5, St. Mary’s
Good luck?: Woosh! that’s the sound of green clovers falling all over me. Three years ago I found my first ever four-leaf clover, but I dropped it when I was going down the slide and I never found it again. I was really sad because I never got the chance to find out if four-leaf clovers really do give you good luck or not. The world may never know.
Allie Cunningham
Grade 5, Prairieland
Irish celebration: St. Patrick’s Day started over 1,000 years ago. It is an Irish celebration for St. Patrick’s converting Irish to Christianity. Leprechauns pinch you if you are not wearing green. Leprechauns also love gold. They find it at the end of a rainbow.
Jake Fiscus
Grade 1, Olympia South
Irish luck: Ireland on St. Patrick’s Day always celebrates. But what about the luck? The luck always makes people happy. They always get the things they need.
Adam Porto
Grade 3, Oakdale
Best trap: I hope I get that leprechaun this time! I'm building the best trap! I am going to build a black box. Then, I'll get those chocolate gold coins and a tiny pot. I will get motion sensors so when the leprechaun gets in there, two doors will close. Then, I will get three wishes.
Ryder Schultz
Grade 2, Oakdale
Don't get pinched: I wear green on St. Pat's Day. I don't want to be pinched! I will also play Roblox.
LT Howard
Grade 3, Northpoint
Didn’t work: Last year on St. Patrick’s Day I set a leprechaun trap. But it didn’t work. The leprechaun did leave a little scavenger hunt thing and gave me golden coins to find. I can’t remember if my mom let me eat them; all but I know is it was before breakfast.
Kaitlin Ehrstein
Kindergarten, Northpoint
Clover cookies: I love St. Patrick’s Day. It is on March 17. I bake four-leaf clover cookies. I love the cookies. I decorate them green.
Ezra Carroll
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Traditions: I like St. Patrick’s Day because we get to wear green at school. One time some of my friends found a four-leaf clover. One time my sister pinched me because I was not wearing green.
Samantha Kosik
Grade 5, Epiphany
Happy to be Irish: I like St. Patrick’s Day because I am Irish. Every year I learn something really cool about St. Patrick’s Day.
Asher Craig
Grade 3, Epiphany
Plans: When the leprechaun comes, I will capture him or her. I will steal his gold and silver.
Pryor Hughs
Grade 1, Epiphany
Get the leprechaun: St. Patrick’s Day is fun because you can put a trap up and try to get him!
Will Boylan
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Lucky enough?: Time to set up traps to catch a little green man. Watch out! He is over there. I like to set up traps with my family. Only if we are lucky enough, he will bring us some of his gold.
Macy Hunziker
Grade 5, Calvary
Green day: On St. Patrick’s Day I wear green. I see green clovers. There is a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.
Kesyon Heard
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Colorful: St. Patrick’s Day is colorful, I guess. St. Patrick’s Day pretty much celebrates everything green. St. Patrick’s Day is fun. St. Patrick’s day is cool for the whole leprechaun thing.
Amora McCombs
Grade 5, St. Mary’s