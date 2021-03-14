This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: St. Patrick's Day

Wear green, be safe: I will definitely wear green on St. Patrick’s Day! I do not want a leprechaun to pinch me! Maybe I will catch a leprechaun.

Skylar Plath

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Cannot catch him: I think that you can only see the leprechaun on St. Patrick’s Day. He is superfast. That’s why we never catch him.

Amarion Smith

Grade 2, Stevenson

Signs of the day: What kind of spells do leprechauns use? Lucky Charms! Oh well, as you can see, it is getting close to St. Patrick’s Day, from the Shamrock Shakes being back at McDonald’s to stores having items out. We all come to celebrate a holiday when kids try to get a leprechaun. As of now, you should know I am talking about St. Patrick’s Day.

Jillian Adelman

Grade 5, St. Mary’s