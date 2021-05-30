This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Summer

No school: There is one thing I don't like about summer. And the thing I don't like is no school. I love summer. What I love about summer is I get to swim.

Anne Taber

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Summer’s best: There are so many things to do like go fishing and catch a fish to make fish nuggets. Yum! My mom, my mom’s boyfriend, my brother and I make sure that our plants grow to pick and eat them. Going to Clinton Beach is so fun, too. I love playing with my brother in the summer. I prank him with water guns.

Landon Dam

Grade 3, Sheridan

Sometimes boring: I love summer, but sometimes it gets boring. I like to swim in the summer. I hang out with my cousins a lot in summer. I also like to swim.

Amora McCombs

Grade 5, St. Mary’s