This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Summer

No school: There is one thing I don't like about summer. And the thing I don't like is no school. I love summer. What I love about summer is I get to swim.
Anne Taber
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Summer’s best: There are so many things to do like go fishing and catch a fish to make fish nuggets. Yum! My mom, my mom’s boyfriend, my brother and I make sure that our plants grow to pick and eat them. Going to Clinton Beach is so fun, too. I love playing with my brother in the summer. I prank him with water guns.
Landon Dam
Grade 3, Sheridan
Sometimes boring: I love summer, but sometimes it gets boring. I like to swim in the summer. I hang out with my cousins a lot in summer. I also like to swim.
Amora McCombs
Grade 5, St. Mary’s
Tips: I’m going to give you some tips on how to be safe while having fun. First, always apply sunscreen to your face, chest, arms and legs. Second, try to avoid mosquitoes by applying bug repellent to your legs and arms because those two are the most common spots where mosquito bites occur. Third, don’t try and swat the bees away. Just leave them alone.
Brady Wettstein
Grade 5, Prairieland
Best: Summer is one of the best seasons. First, I don’t have to wake up early, I don’t have homework and I don’t even have to go to school. Second, when it’s summer, I’m going to stay up late and eat desserts. The best part is, it’s my sister’s birthday! I get to eat cake, play games and do all kinds of fun stuff.
Anh Nguyen
Grade 3, Prairieland
Plans: In the summer I will ride my bike with my brother. I will stay up late and play on my laptop. I will play with my sister's baby and read a book. I will go to the park in the summer.
Gabriella Hernandez
Grade 2, Oakdale
Fun summer: Summer is fun. I go to summer school. I like to cook in summer. I like to play with others. I like to help others.
Hannah Mohammed
Grade 5, Northpoint
Project: Every year, my family and I do a big project. This year we are going to work on landscaping. We are going to plant flowers.
Apphia McCabe
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Awesome: I like summertime. It is fun to ride bikes. It is amazing to learn how to roller skate on my own. I like to draw with chalk. Summer is fun, cool, good and awesome! I like summer.
Noah Koetters
Grade 4, Home school
Flitting about: Did you hear that? That was a hummingbird. Do you know what that means? It’s summer! Summer is when flowers bloom. It’s also when animals are fully out of hibernation. I am seeing a ton of animals at my house. The sky is also very blue.
Piper Long
Grade 3, Grove
Hottest season: When it is summer in the Northern Hemisphere it is winter in the Southern Hemisphere. Summer is the hottest season of the year. The temperature can stay warm. In summer trees grow very well and produce more fruits and flowers. Animals will come out. In summer, people play outside. In summer the weather is good. Lots of people get a summer break. I like summer.
Rushil Nalluri
Grade 1, Grove
Summer plans: My plans for summer are to go river rafting, study for the next school year and take a vacation to Maine.
Luke Henehan
Grade 5, Epiphany
Pond fun: In the summer, we always go to my grandparents’ pond. It is so fun. We go tubing. We go kayaking. We go catch turtles. We go fishing. It is really fun to do everything.
Nolan Baker
Grade 3, Epiphany
Beach time: I love summer because I get to go to the beach and swim in the water. I make sandcastles. I also love summer because I love school and I do Summer Solutions books.
Connor Biddle
Grade 1, Epiphany
Pool time: I love summer because my birthday is in July. July is in summer. We also have a pool (thanks, Mom and Dad). We have so many toys for the pool. We have diving dum-dum and rings, too. We also have a soccer ball and floaties. That’s why I love summer.
Laykin Redd
Grade 3, Corpus Christi
Beach: I love summer. It is fun. You can go to the beach. It is hot at the beach. That is the reason I like the beach. You can have ice cream at the beach. I love the beach.
Aria Doran
Grade 1, Corpus Christi
Water balloons: In the summer, I like to have water balloon fights with my friends. Also I like to go to the pool with my friends. This summer, I want to go to basketball camp and volleyball camp.
Brooklyn Caffey
Grade 5, Calvary
Playing: I love summer because I like swimming at my aunt’s pool. I also like running through tall, green grass. I like playing with my sister Addie and my dad. I like climbing trees and playing with my friends.
Nathan Kaufman
Grade 3, Calvary
Best season: Summer, in my opinion, is one of the best seasons! You get to have water balloon battles with your friends and neighbors! The beach is really the best, because you get to swim and have sandcastle building contests. At the pool you can go down the waterslides and jump off the diving board, which I’ve never done because I’m too scared.
Adi Leith
Grade 3, Bent