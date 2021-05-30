 Skip to main content
This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Summer
No school: There is one thing I don't like about summer. And the thing I don't like is no school. I love summer. What I love about summer is I get to swim.

Anne Taber

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Summer’s best: There are so many things to do like go fishing and catch a fish to make fish nuggets. Yum! My mom, my mom’s boyfriend, my brother and I make sure that our plants grow to pick and eat them. Going to Clinton Beach is so fun, too. I love playing with my brother in the summer. I prank him with water guns.

Landon Dam

Grade 3, Sheridan

Sometimes boring: I love summer, but sometimes it gets boring. I like to swim in the summer. I hang out with my cousins a lot in summer. I also like to swim.

Amora McCombs

Grade 5, St. Mary’s

Tips: I’m going to give you some tips on how to be safe while having fun. First, always apply sunscreen to your face, chest, arms and legs. Second, try to avoid mosquitoes by applying bug repellent to your legs and arms because those two are the most common spots where mosquito bites occur. Third, don’t try and swat the bees away. Just leave them alone.

Brady Wettstein

Grade 5, Prairieland

Best: Summer is one of the best seasons. First, I don’t have to wake up early, I don’t have homework and I don’t even have to go to school. Second, when it’s summer, I’m going to stay up late and eat desserts. The best part is, it’s my sister’s birthday! I get to eat cake, play games and do all kinds of fun stuff.

Anh Nguyen

Grade 3, Prairieland

Plans: In the summer I will ride my bike with my brother. I will stay up late and play on my laptop. I will play with my sister's baby and read a book. I will go to the park in the summer.

Gabriella Hernandez

Grade 2, Oakdale

Fun summer: Summer is fun. I go to summer school. I like to cook in summer. I like to play with others. I like to help others.

Hannah Mohammed

Grade 5, Northpoint

Project: Every year, my family and I do a big project. This year we are going to work on landscaping. We are going to plant flowers.

Apphia McCabe

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Awesome: I like summertime. It is fun to ride bikes. It is amazing to learn how to roller skate on my own. I like to draw with chalk. Summer is fun, cool, good and awesome! I like summer.

Noah Koetters

Grade 4, Home school

Flitting about: Did you hear that? That was a hummingbird. Do you know what that means? It’s summer! Summer is when flowers bloom. It’s also when animals are fully out of hibernation. I am seeing a ton of animals at my house. The sky is also very blue.

Piper Long

Grade 3, Grove

Hottest season: When it is summer in the Northern Hemisphere it is winter in the Southern Hemisphere. Summer is the hottest season of the year. The temperature can stay warm. In summer trees grow very well and produce more fruits and flowers. Animals will come out. In summer, people play outside. In summer the weather is good. Lots of people get a summer break. I like summer.

Rushil Nalluri

Grade 1, Grove

Summer plans: My plans for summer are to go river rafting, study for the next school year and take a vacation to Maine.

Luke Henehan

Grade 5, Epiphany

Pond fun: In the summer, we always go to my grandparents’ pond. It is so fun. We go tubing. We go kayaking. We go catch turtles. We go fishing. It is really fun to do everything.

Nolan Baker

Grade 3, Epiphany

Beach time: I love summer because I get to go to the beach and swim in the water. I make sandcastles. I also love summer because I love school and I do Summer Solutions books.

Connor Biddle

Grade 1, Epiphany

Pool time: I love summer because my birthday is in July. July is in summer. We also have a pool (thanks, Mom and Dad). We have so many toys for the pool. We have diving dum-dum and rings, too. We also have a soccer ball and floaties. That’s why I love summer.

Laykin Redd

Grade 3, Corpus Christi

Beach: I love summer. It is fun. You can go to the beach. It is hot at the beach. That is the reason I like the beach. You can have ice cream at the beach. I love the beach.

Aria Doran

Grade 1, Corpus Christi

Water balloons: In the summer, I like to have water balloon fights with my friends. Also I like to go to the pool with my friends. This summer, I want to go to basketball camp and volleyball camp.

Brooklyn Caffey

Grade 5, Calvary

Playing: I love summer because I like swimming at my aunt’s pool. I also like running through tall, green grass. I like playing with my sister Addie and my dad. I like climbing trees and playing with my friends.

Nathan Kaufman

Grade 3, Calvary

Best season: Summer, in my opinion, is one of the best seasons! You get to have water balloon battles with your friends and neighbors! The beach is really the best, because you get to swim and have sandcastle building contests. At the pool you can go down the waterslides and jump off the diving board, which I’ve never done because I’m too scared.

Adi Leith

Grade 3, Bent

