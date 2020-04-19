This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Taking care of the earth

End up a landfill: Taking care of the earth is very important. If we don’t, our planet could end up looking like a messy, dirty, and smelly landfill. There is a holiday that was created for taking care of the earth. It is called Earth Day. On this day, many people get outside and take care of the earth by doing things such as picking up litter and planting trees.
Ellie Chapman
3rd grade, Benjamin
Help your home: Taking care of the earth is really important because if we don't, the plants will die and we won't have a beautiful place to live. So we need to care for our home. I know this because I am a Girl Scout, and my troop is 1552. Help your home stay alive.
Kylie Runyon
Grade 5, Cedar Ridge
Clean up: Taking care of the earth means CLEANING UP AFTER YOURSELF!
Sam Rowley
Grade 3, Colene Hoose
Keep earth clean: You can take care of the earth by picking up trash and by not littering. You can recycle your plastic and paper to help care for the earth. Do not dump things into the water. You can plant trees to help the air stay clean. You can help the earth stay clean.
Trinity Bussan
Grade 1, Epiphany
Save the ocean: Please save the ocean. Don't litter on the beach because you are putting ocean animals in danger.
Elsie Dietz
Grade 3, Epiphany
Don't waste: I will take care of the earth by recycling and not littering. You should not throw away stuff that you can still use. Do not waste water. You can turn off the sink when you don't need it. Use a bike more often. Cars hurt the environment.
Claire Yoder
Grade 2, Grove
Care for others: God made us to take care of others, to help others, and to show the world about God.
Keziah Welch
Grade 1, home school
Staying healthy: I take care of the earth by staying 6 feet apart from everyone. That will help to keep everyone healthy. And I can also take care of the earth by picking up garbage I see.
Kinley Minter
3rd Grade, Hudson
Say it and do it: I can take care of the earth by picking up garbage. I can also take care of trees and plants. I can also say, "Take care of the earth."
Bryson Ash
Grade 2, Mulberry
We're lucky: I can take care of the earth. I pick up trash, but sometimes when I ride my bike I think how lucky we are to have such a big world. But this world needs protecting, too. I try to help the earth as much as I can. And another thing I do is I take a water bottle and water the plants.
Mazie Carter
Grade 3, Mulberry
Nice people: I like earth, but sometimes people trash it. I take care of the earth by picking up trash. The earth makes me happy because there are nice people.
Rylee Hawkins
Grade 1, Olympia South
On a mission: Saving earth is my mission. We have to stop greenhouse gases. They create the global warming situation. This causes more floods, tornadoes and hurricanes. To stop them we must decrease the amount of fossils fuels and use wind and water turbines instead.
Liam Park
Grade 3, Oakland
Proper disposal: Keep the earth clean. Don't throw garbage out of the car window. Put trash in the trash can. If you are on a walk, pick up garbage.
Corben Deacon
Kindergarten, Prairieland
Special planet: Earth is a special planet. Earth can be fragile. To take care of earth we have to recycle things like bottles and paper. We cannot litter, and we have to keep the ocean clean. We have to treat earth like it is special and take care of it.
Kennedy Bertrand
Grade 1, Prairieland
Scary future: Pollution and recycling problems are causing the earth to struggle. I feel like if everyone did their part to help out, the earth would be a much better place. I’m scared to see what the world will look like maybe 20 years from now if no one does anything to help out.
McKinley Pate
5th grade, Prairieland
What to do: I think we need to save the earth. We can save the earth together. Grow more plants. Walk more. Do not use coal. Help more animals. Do not throw trash in the ocean.
Dean Armstrong
Grade 2, Stevenson
Our only home: The earth is the only home we know of, so we need to do all in our power to protect it. Some things we can do include reducing, reusing and recycling. This reduces the amount of resources we use. We can also stop using cars for short distance travel. This reduces fuel consumption.
Adhrut Kulkarni
Grade 5, Stevenson
Pick up trash: We can keep our earth cleaner by picking up trash and putting trash in the trash can. Recycle when you can. Keep the world clean.
Zach Bogner
Kindergarten, Towanda
What you use: I love the Earth. Cleaning up after does not always mean throwing stuff away. You can use recycling a lot. For example, say you just washed your hands and you reach for the paper towels but you remember to use a rag towel!
Claire Houghton
Grade 2, Washington
Cutting carbon: Taking care of the earth means to me cleaning up trash in my town and biking places to reduce the amount of greenhouse gas getting released into the atmosphere.
Rex Rowley
Grade 5, Colene Hoose
Healthy environment: Earth Day is a special day. You can pick up trash to keep the earth clean. This helps keep our environment healthy.
Evan Westendorf
Grade 1, Epiphany
Compost and recycle: Earth needs help because people are polluting it. One way we can help is by composting, which means taking old fruits and vegetables and peels and putting them in the garden or composting bin. Another way is by recycling or to reuse things and by not littering.
Komal Patel
Grade 3, Hudson
Enjoy saving earth: I enjoy saving the earth. Recycling aluminum, paper and plastic can help the environment. The more you recycle, the less it goes into a dump or a landfill. Most of all, don't litter! If you litter too much, it will hurt animals and they will become endangered! I want people to feel how I do and save earth.
Tyler Baysingar
Grade 3, Oakland
Clean and pretty: You are taking care of the earth when you pick up trash. You can also plant a baby tree.You can ride your bike to school instead of driving your car. Do these things and the earth will look clean and pretty.
Miles Deacon
Grade 1, Prairieland
For our great-grandchildren: This year is the 50th anniversary of Earth Day! The gas from cars and plastic has been killing our planet and wildlife. Global warming is also affecting our planet. If we want our earth to be around for our great-grandchildren we need to do what we can to stop it and to help save the planet.
Addison Williams
Grade 5, Prairieland
How to compost: Compost to keep the earth growing. What does compost do? It mixes our fruits and veggies like stew. Orange peels, banana peels, grapevines, apple cores, half-eaten carrots can all go in. Scrape off your plate into the compost bin. What does compost do? It rots the food and keeps it from going into the landfill.
Autumn Reed
Grade 4, Washington
Lots of sunshine: Feeding water to flowers is important. Throwing garbage away is good for the earth. Take care of the animals. We need to stop pollution. By taking care of the earth we will have lots of sunshine.
Aiden Klix
Grade 1, Prairieland
Why Earth Day?: Why do we even have Earth Day? Earth Day was created in 1970 by Sen. Gaylord Nelson. The purpose of Earth Day was to help care for the earth. He hoped that people would help him make earth cleaner and better. There is an Earth Day Network, also known as EDN. Today, EDN works with more than 17,000 partners and groups in 174 countries.
Nimita Kolekar
Grade 5, Prairieland
