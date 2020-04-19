This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Taking care of the earth

Corben Deacon

Kindergarten, Prairieland

Special planet: Earth is a special planet. Earth can be fragile. To take care of earth we have to recycle things like bottles and paper. We cannot litter, and we have to keep the ocean clean. We have to treat earth like it is special and take care of it.

Kennedy Bertrand

Grade 1, Prairieland

Scary future: Pollution and recycling problems are causing the earth to struggle. I feel like if everyone did their part to help out, the earth would be a much better place. I’m scared to see what the world will look like maybe 20 years from now if no one does anything to help out.

McKinley Pate

5th grade, Prairieland

What to do: I think we need to save the earth. We can save the earth together. Grow more plants. Walk more. Do not use coal. Help more animals. Do not throw trash in the ocean.

Dean Armstrong

Grade 2, Stevenson