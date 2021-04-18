This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Taking care of the earth

The situation: The earth has more water than land on it. Without trees we could be dead. The earth has lots of trash. Do not litter.
Oscar Jones
Grade 2, Stevenson
Things to do: You could take care of the earth by recycling. You could also take care of the earth by planting trees.
Kaleb Widmer
Grade 5, St. Mary’s
Help turtles: Did you know it takes 450 years for plastic to decompose? Also, did you know that plastic hurts turtles? Well it does, and when we don't recycle, plastic goes into the ocean and it harms turtles and other animals. A lot of turtles die from plastic straws. When you see plastic, please pick it up and throw it away properly.
Khloe Dittmar
Grade 5, Prairieland
Important: Taking care of the earth is important. If you are done with something you can make it into something else. Do not litter. Ride a bike instead of a car on Earth Day. Think of an idea to help the earth. Don't throw stuff into the ocean.
Grayson Debolt
Grade 2, Oakdale
Pick up: I will help the earth by picking up trash. I will grow a garden.
Da'Myala Dotson
Grade 3, Northpoint
Starting to help: I would help the earth by leaving rare animals alone. I would start helping people stop littering. I would start planting new plants. I would also pick up gross litter.
Jonathan Sinnett
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Caring: To care for the earth we should recycle plastic and paper. We need to stop pollution because the plants will die.
Aaradya Sunkari
Grade 1, Grove
Evolving technology: New ways to take care of our planet are evolving. These are a few of my favorites. The first one is bio-jet fuel. It still has carbon dioxide, but the company that makes it pulls carbon dioxide from the air. The second is a machine that filters carbon dioxide right at the power plant.
Luke Henehan
Grade 5, Epiphany
Keep it clean: If we want to keep our world clean, we have to not smoke and not litter.
George Thompson
Grade 1, Epiphany
Pick up trash: On Earth Day, I will pick up all of the trash. Then I would throw all of the trash away, and the earth will be clean. Then the earth will not be so dirty. That is how I will take care of the earth.
Addyson Spencer
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Three basics: I take care of the earth by reusing, reducing and recycling. I turn off the water and lights when I am not using them. I recycle paper and some types of plastic so they can be made into new things. I use reusable water bottles.
Ellie Fox
Grade 3, Colene Hoose
Save our planet: We all are responsible for taking care of Mother Earth! There are many ways to take care of our beautiful earth. Avoiding the usage of plastics, the use of electric vehicles, and planting and caring for more trees are the best ways to care for our wonderful planet.
Shrinidhin Senthilkumar
Grade 2, Colene Hoose
Our home: The earth is our home. We need to help the earth. We need to save the ocean. We need to put the recycles in the recycle bin and the garbage in the garbage can.
Derrick Brown
Grade 2, Stevenson
Little bit helps: There are a lot of ways you can help the world like picking up trash or even saving animals. We should save ducks because there is just trash everywhere in the ponds and lakes. Ducks would mistake it for food. I hope you go notice how much we can change by a little movement that can go a long way.
Jillian Adelman
Grade 5, St. Mary’s
Earth Day: Earth Day is very important, and it teaches us how to keep our earth clean. There is only one earth, and we need to take care of it. Some ways you can help out is by saving water when you brush your teeth, picking up trash if you're going on a walk, and maybe even ride your bike or walk instead of driving.
Brooke Beever
Grade 5, Prairieland
Help earth: Earth Day is a day for people to help earth. Every year we have to clean and help plants grow. All animals need food. Animals can die when people litter.
Carelle Yetimbi
Grade 2, Oakdale
Taking a step: I will turn off the water when I brush my teeth.
LT Howard
Grade 3, Northpoint
Many things: I know how to take care of the earth. One way to help is to recycle. You can recycle paper, plastic, phones and computers, too. Another way you can help the world is donating things. Things that you can donate are clothes, toys and furniture. You can do so many things to help the world.
Molly Wiegand
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Happy: Taking care of the earth makes the earth happy and makes the people that live on earth feel good and have as much fun as possible.
Kate Harbert
Grade 1, Grove
Grandma’s example: When my family and I go to Grandma’s house, early every morning my grandma asks us who wants to go on a walk, and all of us go. She has little pinchers and on the walk we use them to pick up trash. We find bottles, cans, small pieces of paper and food wrappers. It’s all at a baseball field near her house! I love taking care of the earth.
Regan Baker
Grade 5, Epiphany
Soil: What I do to take good care of earth is help take care of the soil.
Mia Pinto
Grade 1, Epiphany
Important: We can take care of our earth by throwing away trash on the ground and recycling recyclable things. It’s important to take care of the earth because if we don’t the air would be full of smoke, bad chemicals and trash everywhere.
Annie Gray
Grade 3, Colene Hoose
Help now: There are many ways that I can help make the earth a better place. I could pick up trash at a local park, or I could help at a soup kitchen. But since I am still very young, I don’t have as many options as others. Maybe when I’m older I could do more!
Melinda Lawrence
Grade 5, St. Mary's
Don’t litter: This is how to take care of the earth. First, don't litter. When you drop something and you don't pick it up, this is called littering. Don't litter or some animals will die.
Prince Andrews
Grade 2, Oakdale
Recycle: I want to save the earth. I will pick up garbage on the ground. I will recycle to help take care of the earth.
Aadi Avala
Grade 2, Northpoint
We can do it: We can take care of the earth. I don’t litter. I don’t dump chemicals. I care for animals and compost. Happy Earth Day!
Ezra Carroll
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
As a family: My family recycles a lot, then my younger brother builds cool little inventions with all of the recycle materials. We’re also redoing our landscaping so we have a lot more grass and vegetation. My dad’s parents farm and my mom’s dad has a huge garden (the width of his yard!) and we help him take care of it.
Andrew Haas
Grade 5, Epiphany
Garden: I take care of the earth by watering my garden.
Olive Niebur
Grade 1, Epiphany
Pollution: What happens when people litter? The answer is we are polluting, or in other words, damaging our earth. We need to conserve energy and recycle.
AJ Robinson
Grade 3, Colene Hoose
Cool to do: Taking care of the earth is cool. When you take care of the earth you help the environment. You help the animals. It can sometimes be dangerous.
Amora Mccombs
Grade 5, St. Mary’s
Right to do: Taking care of the earth is the right thing to do. Pick up trash anywhere you go. Everywhere needs people to pick up trash. Littering is not the way to express yourself. We love the earth!
Arione Marks
Grade 2, Oakdale
Example: I take care of the earth. I do not litter. I can also turn water off when I am not using it.
Haleigh Beard
Grade 4, Northpoint
Give away: One way to take care of the earth is to recycle. You can recycle plastic, paper and cardboard. You can donate old toys and stuff that you have outgrown. Give food and money to the poor.
Musa Zentmyer
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Reuse: The way my family takes care of the earth is recycling. The way my family recycles is by putting soda cans, cardboard, paper and water bottles in the recycling bin. We also reuse things. We will reuse things like paper towel rolls and soda cans. I love taking care of the earth.
Elizabeth Zehr
Grade 5, Epiphany
Happy earth: Clean up litter that isn’t yours and then the earth is happy.
Ryan Baker
Grade 1, Epiphany