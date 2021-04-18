This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Taking care of the earth

Addyson Spencer

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Three basics: I take care of the earth by reusing, reducing and recycling. I turn off the water and lights when I am not using them. I recycle paper and some types of plastic so they can be made into new things. I use reusable water bottles.

Ellie Fox

Grade 3, Colene Hoose

Save our planet: We all are responsible for taking care of Mother Earth! There are many ways to take care of our beautiful earth. Avoiding the usage of plastics, the use of electric vehicles, and planting and caring for more trees are the best ways to care for our wonderful planet.

Shrinidhin Senthilkumar

Grade 2, Colene Hoose

Our home: The earth is our home. We need to help the earth. We need to save the ocean. We need to put the recycles in the recycle bin and the garbage in the garbage can.

Derrick Brown

Grade 2, Stevenson