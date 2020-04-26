This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Things that fly

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

You can fly: You can fly in places like Fritz's Adventure at Branson. First, you have to get trained. Then you go to a big fan so you can fly as if you are flying like a bird. You also get a chance to wear a suit which is like a spacesuit.

Shresta Grunti

Grade 1, Benjamin

Different distances: There are so many things that fly. They all fly different distances and can come in many different shapes and sizes. Some things can fly long distances, and some can only fly very short distances. For example, planes can fly across the United States, while leaves and soccer balls can only fly about the length of a backyard before they hit the ground.

Ellie Chapman

Grade 3, Benjamin

Pilots: Pilots are angels. The best job is being a pilot. I love that pilots can take you from one place to another so you can see your family and friends and discover new places. They work long hours and do their best to keep you safe in the air.

Juan Jose Gavilan

Grade 4, Cedar Ridge