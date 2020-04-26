This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Things that fly

You can fly: You can fly in places like Fritz's Adventure at Branson. First, you have to get trained. Then you go to a big fan so you can fly as if you are flying like a bird. You also get a chance to wear a suit which is like a spacesuit.
Shresta Grunti
Grade 1, Benjamin
Different distances: There are so many things that fly. They all fly different distances and can come in many different shapes and sizes. Some things can fly long distances, and some can only fly very short distances. For example, planes can fly across the United States, while leaves and soccer balls can only fly about the length of a backyard before they hit the ground.
Ellie Chapman
Grade 3, Benjamin
Pilots: Pilots are angels. The best job is being a pilot. I love that pilots can take you from one place to another so you can see your family and friends and discover new places. They work long hours and do their best to keep you safe in the air.
Juan Jose Gavilan
Grade 4, Cedar Ridge
Springtime fliers: They're a lot of things that fly. Bees, birds, unicorns, kites etc. Some toys can fly too. In spring the butterflies and bees come out. Spring time brings back all the bugs!
Amanda Hernandez
Grade 5, Cedar Ridge
Fairies and floating leaves: Birds, bees, and butterflies all fly. But fairies are my favorite things that fly. Leaves can look like they are flying on a windy day. They are just floating in the wind.
Natalie Carlock
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
High in the sky: Parakeets fly. I can feed them at the zoo. Planes fly. I can see them in the sky. Rockets fly. They go up so high. Butterflies fly. They color the sky.
Trinity Bussan
Grade 1, Epiphany
Magical unicorns: My favorite flying animal is a unicorn. I like them because they are magical. Also i like unicorns because they can fly. Are they real or are they fake?
Hailey Evers
Grade 2, Heyworth
Christmas Eve traveler: My hero is Santa because he can fly. and travel the world in one night. He gives everyone presents and is very nice.
Jackson Better
Grade 3, Hudson
Busy bees: Bees can fly, but they can't fly when they are born because they don't have wings yet. When bees get older they have wings. They use their wings to get nectar for them to bring back for the hive.
Mason Whitcomb
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Special birds: A dove flies and represents love, and love means happiness and everyone needs happiness. A pigeon flies because it’s graceful and elegant. A cardinal flies for our state and its people. The bald eagle stands for the United States of America. All of the birds are special for something.
Megan Keeran
Grade 2, Lexington
Fly to India: An airplane can fly in the air. An airplane has a captain. We go to India by airplane.
Aishani Chilumula
Kindergarten, Northpoint
Blue jays: Among all the things that fly, my favorite is a blue jay. I like it because it is blue in color. I also like it because it flies very far. They live on the tall trees. I also like them because they migrate to different countries.
Priyansh Sarkar
Grade 2, Northpoint
"It's a bird! It's a plane!": My hero is Superman! Superman is on a superhero team! Superman can fly!
Peyton Smith
Grade 3, Northpoint
Golf balls fly: My favorite sport is golf because you have to know how hard you're going to hit the ball and how soft. It takes patience and good eyesight. My favorite club is the driver for long range shots across the course.
Kade Papoccia
Grade 4, Northpoint
Fascinating drones: For many years drones fascinated me. Drones are like mini helicopters, but with a remote. For example, I have a drone that can fit in my hand. The remote has two joysticks and about 10 buttons. I can fly it really high or really low. Playing with drones is a fun hobby I hope to keep.
Eli Hartman
Grade 3, Oakland
Cute birds: I love birds and they are really cute. My cat, Mittens, always tries to catch them. Birds can fly a lot of miles in a day. Their beaks are sharp for digging up worms.
Rylee Hawkins
Grade 1, Olympia South
Fun to fly: I love going on airplanes. When you look out the window, the houses are really tiny. Sometimes I am scared because I am high in the sky. My mom brings coloring books so we will not be bored. Flying on an airplane is super fun!
Luke Nauman
Grade 1, Prairieland
Unique butterflies: I find butterflies to be very pretty. Several years ago my family went to Mexico for our vacation and there was a butterfly garden at the adventure park we visited. Within the garden, there were many different kinds of butterflies, big, little, tiny, huge, colorful. Not one of them looked the same as the next. They are each unique in their own way, just like humans!
McKinley Pate
Grade 5, Prairieland
Cool and nice: I think butterflies are cool and nice. But they can fly. They drink nectar. They have six legs. They have two antennas.
Dean Armstrong
Grade 2, Stevenson
Amazing helicopters: Helicopters are very unique. Have you ever seen anything fly backward? A helicopter can! Have you seen something fly straight up, down or sideways? Helicopters can! These are a few reasons why helicopters are amazing.
Adhrut Kulkarni
Grade 5 Stevenson
Identified flying objects: Airplanes, jets, helicopters, hang gliders, rocket ships, birds, butterflies. Those are things that fly.
Zach Bogner
Kindergarten, Towanda
Flight to Disney: Last year we went to Disney. We rode an an airplane to get there. The plane ride was really fun. That was my first plane ride.
Gabby Merilatt
Grade 3, Benjamin
Flying snowballs: I like snowball fights. You get hit with a hard, cold wet ball on your winter jacket. It's so much fun.
Caden Sax
Grade 1, Epiphany
Avian baseball teams: I'm going to write about flying animals. Blue jays and cardinals are birds that can fly. They both have baseball teams named after them.
Kendrix Williams
Grade 2, Heyworth
Interesting animals: Every time I look outside I can see an interesting flying animal. Butterflies are very colorful, and one of them is my favorite animal. These insects migrate to Mexico and Southern California. I also love the sound of birds in the morning. When i wake up, I can hear the birds chirping, and they sing beautifully. I love animals, and there are many to observe.
Charlee Beitzel
Grade 3, Oakland
Seeing and hearing: Eagles can fly and look at stuff very far away. Clouds can make shapes in the sky. I like to picture flying kites. You can hear a bee buzzing by you. My brothers rode in a helicopter over the ocean.
Maddy McNiol
Grade 1, Prairieland
Kite science: In order to fly a kite, you need to have the four forces: thrust, drag, weight and lift. This allows a kite to fly high in the air. Sometimes, there might be only a little bit of wind, yet you still might be able to fly it. Kites are a great way to have some physical activity and to learn about science!
Nikita Kolekar
Grade 5, Prairieland
An odd duck: My favorite animal is the duck. I know it's weird, but still ... quack. Yeah, the duck goes quack. Why is it my favorite animal? Because it's funny and has a weird name.
Alistair Salmonson
Grade 2, Stevenson
Awesome machines: Airplanes have many different parts that help them fly. Airplanes have wings. They are curved so air goes over them instead of hitting and slowing them down. Airplanes also have a jet engine. The engine pushes the airplane forward and give it more power. The wings and engine help the airplane go really fast. Airplanes are awesome machines!
Jax Smith
Grade 3, Oakland
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!