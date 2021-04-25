This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Things that fly

Clouds: My favorite thing that flies is clouds. They are my favorite because they can make shapes. They are also my favorite because they are in the sky.
Marin Jennings
Grade 2, Stevenson
Paper airplanes: I like to fly paper airplanes. I like to fly them because I think it is fun to make them.
Kaleb Widmer
Grade 5, St. Mary’s
Hippogriff: A hippogriff is an animal with the head and wings of an eagle and the body of a horse. Most people would know them from “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” by J.K. Rowling where the hippogriff is known as Buckbeak. Some people might even know hippogriffs from Greek mythology where they are known as dangerous creatures that few have tamed.
Quinten Vaughn
Grade 5, Prairieland
What if?: I wish I could fly, but I’m human. What if I was a fairy? I could fly everywhere. Instead of having a backpack on my back, I’d have wings. If I was a fairy, I would hide my secret and turn my wings invisible. Okay, back to reality. It’s time to go to school, but what if?
Gretchen Borst
Grade 3, Prairieland
Butterflies: I see you every day. // When I catch you, you fly away. // I cannot lie. I love butterflies.
Claire Delahunt
Grade 5, Parkside
In the sky: Birds fly in the sky. I like to watch the birds fly. I like the cardinal because it is red.
Peyton Smith
Grade 4, Northpoint
Birds nest: Birds can fly from nest to nest. Birds fly to get their food. They eat worms and insects. They make their nest out of mud and sticks.
Journi Wilson-Dorsey
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Flying cars: In the future I would like to see flying cars. It would be cool to see a car flying over my head. We need them to help stop traffic.
Evan Easton
Grade 5, Epiphany
Stay in the air: I think things that fly are really interesting because they can just stay in the air. Like airplanes, they just stay in the air. Then if you take a paper airplane, it falls so fast. Also bugs, they have such a big body for those little wings. I don’t understand how they can still fly.
Quinn O’Connell
Grade 3, Epiphany
Animals, machines: In our world there are so many things that can fly. Animals can fly, and machines can fly. My favorite machine is the airplane. My favorite animal that can fly is the flying squirrel.
Anna Joseph
Grade 1, Epiphany
Heron: One of my favorite birds is the heron. In a book series I am reading, the main character named his ship the Heron. I also replicated it out of Legos.
Aidan McCree
Grade 5, Calvary
Many fly: Did you know that hawks and falcons fly? Birds like crows and robins fly. Bald eagles and red birds fly, and planes fly.
Derrick Brown
Grade 2, Stevenson
Woodpeckers: I like woodpeckers because they are colorful and somehow have hairy noses. Every time they peck on a tree it sounds like they're trying to create a song. I especially like the movie “Woody Woodpecker”! That movie was hilarious.
Victoria Ramirez
Grade 5, St. Mary's
Magical: A thing that flies is a Pegasus. It flies all the time. It loves to play and do magic. People love to ride them.
Meika Knack
Grade 3, Prairieland
Beautiful wings: I love eagles because they fly. Their wings are beautiful! I like their pretty colors.
Carley Johnson
Grade 5, Northpoint
Prehistoric flyers: My two favorite prehistoric, winged reptiles are the quetzalcoatlus and the microraptor. The quetzalcoatlus is the biggest flying creature of all time. The microraptor is the smallest prehistoric winged reptile. I think the microraptor is a dino.
Will Schertz
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Cute: Some things that fly are birds, planes and bugs. My favorite is birds. The reason birds are my favorite is because they are cute. They can be annoying, but all you have to do is put a blanket over the cage, and they will fall asleep.
Hudson Gebhart
Grade 5, Epiphany
Hawk: There is a hawk that started coming around my neighborhood. He flies near our house a lot. He looks kind or nice, but he eats other birds. He doesn’t eat humans. The other day, I found out he has a kid. Two or three days ago he ate a bird’s head on our patio, and my mom saw it.
Maia Espinosa
Grade 3, Epiphany
Angels fly: Things that fly are angels, a bird and a plane and butterflies.
Bryson Easton
Grade 1, Epiphany
Swooping: Flying high in the sky, a bird swoops down to catch its worm. Birds are really cool animals. Everything about them is really interesting.
Macy Hunziker
Grade 5, Calvary
Trampoline: I think some dragons have no wings. I think I can fly off a trampoline.
Amarion Smith
Grade 2, Stevenson
Wingsuit: My favorite thing that can fly is a sugar glider. I like them because they are cute, and the way they fly is adorable. I also would love to fly in a wingsuit because it seems awesome!
Armando Juarez
Grade 5, St. Mary's
Owls: My favorite animal is an owl. I like the baby ones the best because they are cute. The smallest owl in the world is the elf owl. They are my favorite kind of owl because they are small like me! The only thing I don’t like about owls is that sometimes they eat other smaller owls.
Cassidy Giosta
Grade 3, Prairieland
Mother birds: Birds can fly. The mother bird flew to her babies. She feeds her babies worms. She teaches her babies how to flap their wings.
Hannah Mohammed
Grade 5, Northpoint
Vultures: Vultures can fly high. Vultures can have a mean eye. Vultures eat dead animals. Vultures can be mean animals. I know how to draw a vulture.
Raheem Yoss
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Mascots: There are a lot of things that fly, and one of them is birds. Pretty much every major league sport has at least one team with the mascot of a bird. In the MLB, there are the Cardinals and the Blue Jays. In the NFL, there are the Falcons, Seahawks, Cardinals and the Eagles.
Nolan Buchanan
Grade 5, Epiphany
Variety: Some things that fly are birds and planes. But my favorite is birds. There are so many different kinds of birds, and sometimes it is cool to see all the different birds flying in the sky. Another thing I like about birds is there are so many different colors and shapes and sizes.
Hope Aitken
Grade 3, Epiphany
Loves: I love butterflies. Butterflies are very colorful. I love birds. Some birds are black and blue. I like airplanes. Airplanes can go up, up and up. I do not like ladybugs. Do you like ladybugs? I do not like ants. Do you like ants?
Felicity Young
Grade 1, Epiphany
I can fly: I stand at 4 feet 7 inches in shoes. I’m 4 feet 6 inches tall and can touch net on a 10-foot hoop or I can touch my 8-foot ceiling barefoot.
Preston Shanle
Grade 5, Calvary
Favorites: My favorite things that fly are airplanes, bald eagles, hot air balloons, bees and squirrels that glide.
Oscar Jones
Grade 2, Stevenson
Jetpacks: Jetpacks are super cool! They can fly, and in movies people attach guns and weapons to their jetpacks. Like Iron Man, but his hands and feet are like his jetpack. I would love to someday be able to fly around the world with my own jetpack.
Bobby Casali
Grade 5, St. Mary’s
Eagles: Eagles can fly. They fly fast. Eagles catch fish. I like eagles.
Aiden Smallwood
Grade 2, Northpoint
Cardinals: My favorite thing that flies is a cardinal bird. I love cardinals because I am a Cardinals fan and they look so pretty in the sunlight at dawn. The cardinal's feathers are so bright red and black. I usually see the cardinal birds at my grandma and grandpa’s house because they feed the birds. I also like hummingbirds, bluebirds and blackbirds.
Molly Wiegand
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Flying on vacation: My family likes to fly to Florida, except for my brother. He is scared to fly because he thinks the engine will fail or something bad will happen. I think flying is fun because it’s so much faster than cars.
Aiden Craig
Grade 5, Epiphany
Flying, fighting: My favorite thing that files is Iron Man. One of my favorite times he flies is when he is fighting a lot of robots. He was fighting with his friend War Machine. I think it wasn’t too hard for them to beat the evil robots, but there were a lot of them so it took a bit of time.
Jacob Becker
Grade 3, Epiphany