 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Things that fly
editor's pick
THIS WEEK’S WINNERS: Things that fly

This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Things that fly

{{featured_button_text}}

Clouds: My favorite thing that flies is clouds. They are my favorite because they can make shapes. They are also my favorite because they are in the sky.

Marin Jennings

Grade 2, Stevenson

Paper airplanes: I like to fly paper airplanes. I like to fly them because I think it is fun to make them.

Kaleb Widmer

Grade 5, St. Mary’s

Hippogriff: A hippogriff is an animal with the head and wings of an eagle and the body of a horse. Most people would know them from “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” by J.K. Rowling where the hippogriff is known as Buckbeak. Some people might even know hippogriffs from Greek mythology where they are known as dangerous creatures that few have tamed.

Quinten Vaughn

Grade 5, Prairieland

What if?: I wish I could fly, but I’m human. What if I was a fairy? I could fly everywhere. Instead of having a backpack on my back, I’d have wings. If I was a fairy, I would hide my secret and turn my wings invisible. Okay, back to reality. It’s time to go to school, but what if?

Gretchen Borst

Grade 3, Prairieland

Butterflies: I see you every day. // When I catch you, you fly away. // I cannot lie. I love butterflies.

Claire Delahunt

Grade 5, Parkside

In the sky: Birds fly in the sky. I like to watch the birds fly. I like the cardinal because it is red.

Peyton Smith

Grade 4, Northpoint

Birds nest: Birds can fly from nest to nest. Birds fly to get their food. They eat worms and insects. They make their nest out of mud and sticks.

Journi Wilson-Dorsey

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Flying cars: In the future I would like to see flying cars. It would be cool to see a car flying over my head. We need them to help stop traffic.

Evan Easton

Grade 5, Epiphany

Stay in the air: I think things that fly are really interesting because they can just stay in the air. Like airplanes, they just stay in the air. Then if you take a paper airplane, it falls so fast. Also bugs, they have such a big body for those little wings. I don’t understand how they can still fly.

Quinn O’Connell

Grade 3, Epiphany

Animals, machines: In our world there are so many things that can fly. Animals can fly, and machines can fly. My favorite machine is the airplane. My favorite animal that can fly is the flying squirrel.

Anna Joseph

Grade 1, Epiphany

Heron: One of my favorite birds is the heron. In a book series I am reading, the main character named his ship the Heron. I also replicated it out of Legos.

Aidan McCree

Grade 5, Calvary

Many fly: Did you know that hawks and falcons fly? Birds like crows and robins fly. Bald eagles and red birds fly, and planes fly.

Derrick Brown

Grade 2, Stevenson

Woodpeckers: I like woodpeckers because they are colorful and somehow have hairy noses. Every time they peck on a tree it sounds like they're trying to create a song. I especially like the movie “Woody Woodpecker”! That movie was hilarious.

Victoria Ramirez

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Magical: A thing that flies is a Pegasus. It flies all the time. It loves to play and do magic. People love to ride them.

Meika Knack

Grade 3, Prairieland

Beautiful wings: I love eagles because they fly. Their wings are beautiful! I like their pretty colors.

Carley Johnson

Grade 5, Northpoint

Prehistoric flyers: My two favorite prehistoric, winged reptiles are the quetzalcoatlus and the microraptor. The quetzalcoatlus is the biggest flying creature of all time. The microraptor is the smallest prehistoric winged reptile. I think the microraptor is a dino.

Will Schertz

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Cute: Some things that fly are birds, planes and bugs. My favorite is birds. The reason birds are my favorite is because they are cute. They can be annoying, but all you have to do is put a blanket over the cage, and they will fall asleep.

Hudson Gebhart

Grade 5, Epiphany

Hawk: There is a hawk that started coming around my neighborhood. He flies near our house a lot. He looks kind or nice, but he eats other birds. He doesn’t eat humans. The other day, I found out he has a kid. Two or three days ago he ate a bird’s head on our patio, and my mom saw it.

Maia Espinosa

Grade 3, Epiphany

Angels fly: Things that fly are angels, a bird and a plane and butterflies.

Bryson Easton

Grade 1, Epiphany

Swooping: Flying high in the sky, a bird swoops down to catch its worm. Birds are really cool animals. Everything about them is really interesting.

Macy Hunziker

Grade 5, Calvary

Trampoline: I think some dragons have no wings. I think I can fly off a trampoline.

Amarion Smith

Grade 2, Stevenson

Wingsuit: My favorite thing that can fly is a sugar glider. I like them because they are cute, and the way they fly is adorable. I also would love to fly in a wingsuit because it seems awesome!

Armando Juarez

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Owls: My favorite animal is an owl. I like the baby ones the best because they are cute. The smallest owl in the world is the elf owl. They are my favorite kind of owl because they are small like me! The only thing I don’t like about owls is that sometimes they eat other smaller owls.

Cassidy Giosta

Grade 3, Prairieland

Mother birds: Birds can fly. The mother bird flew to her babies. She feeds her babies worms. She teaches her babies how to flap their wings.

Hannah Mohammed

Grade 5, Northpoint

Vultures: Vultures can fly high. Vultures can have a mean eye. Vultures eat dead animals. Vultures can be mean animals. I know how to draw a vulture.

Raheem Yoss

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Mascots: There are a lot of things that fly, and one of them is birds. Pretty much every major league sport has at least one team with the mascot of a bird. In the MLB, there are the Cardinals and the Blue Jays. In the NFL, there are the Falcons, Seahawks, Cardinals and the Eagles.

Nolan Buchanan

Grade 5, Epiphany

Variety: Some things that fly are birds and planes. But my favorite is birds. There are so many different kinds of birds, and sometimes it is cool to see all the different birds flying in the sky. Another thing I like about birds is there are so many different colors and shapes and sizes.

Hope Aitken

Grade 3, Epiphany

Loves: I love butterflies. Butterflies are very colorful. I love birds. Some birds are black and blue. I like airplanes. Airplanes can go up, up and up. I do not like ladybugs. Do you like ladybugs? I do not like ants. Do you like ants?

Felicity Young

Grade 1, Epiphany

I can fly: I stand at 4 feet 7 inches in shoes. I’m 4 feet 6 inches tall and can touch net on a 10-foot hoop or I can touch my 8-foot ceiling barefoot.

Preston Shanle

Grade 5, Calvary

Favorites: My favorite things that fly are airplanes, bald eagles, hot air balloons, bees and squirrels that glide.

Oscar Jones

Grade 2, Stevenson

Jetpacks: Jetpacks are super cool! They can fly, and in movies people attach guns and weapons to their jetpacks. Like Iron Man, but his hands and feet are like his jetpack. I would love to someday be able to fly around the world with my own jetpack.

Bobby Casali

Grade 5, St. Mary’s

Eagles: Eagles can fly. They fly fast. Eagles catch fish. I like eagles.

Aiden Smallwood

Grade 2, Northpoint

Cardinals: My favorite thing that flies is a cardinal bird. I love cardinals because I am a Cardinals fan and they look so pretty in the sunlight at dawn. The cardinal's feathers are so bright red and black. I usually see the cardinal birds at my grandma and grandpa’s house because they feed the birds. I also like hummingbirds, bluebirds and blackbirds.

Molly Wiegand

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Flying on vacation: My family likes to fly to Florida, except for my brother. He is scared to fly because he thinks the engine will fail or something bad will happen. I think flying is fun because it’s so much faster than cars.

Aiden Craig

Grade 5, Epiphany

Flying, fighting: My favorite thing that files is Iron Man. One of my favorite times he flies is when he is fighting a lot of robots. He was fighting with his friend War Machine. I think it wasn’t too hard for them to beat the evil robots, but there were a lot of them so it took a bit of time.

Jacob Becker

Grade 3, Epiphany

Next topic: Dads

Father's Day doesn't come until June, but it's always a good time to think about all the things dads, stepdads, granddads and the men who play those roles do for us. Write or draw about dads.

Date Due: May 3

Date published: May 16

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

True crime fans are more likely to take their home security seriously

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News