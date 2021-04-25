This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Things that fly

Clouds: My favorite thing that flies is clouds. They are my favorite because they can make shapes. They are also my favorite because they are in the sky.

Marin Jennings

Grade 2, Stevenson

Paper airplanes: I like to fly paper airplanes. I like to fly them because I think it is fun to make them.

Kaleb Widmer

Grade 5, St. Mary’s

Hippogriff: A hippogriff is an animal with the head and wings of an eagle and the body of a horse. Most people would know them from “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” by J.K. Rowling where the hippogriff is known as Buckbeak. Some people might even know hippogriffs from Greek mythology where they are known as dangerous creatures that few have tamed.

Quinten Vaughn

Grade 5, Prairieland

What if?: I wish I could fly, but I’m human. What if I was a fairy? I could fly everywhere. Instead of having a backpack on my back, I’d have wings. If I was a fairy, I would hide my secret and turn my wings invisible. Okay, back to reality. It’s time to go to school, but what if?