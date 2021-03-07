This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Things with wheels

Birthday wheels: At Christmas I wanted a hoverboard, but I didn’t get one. I waited and waited until it was my birthday. At last I went to my grandma’s house, and it happened. My heart stopped for a second. I said thank you so much. I got a hoverboard! I was so happy. This was the best, but not better than my dog.

Nolan Taylor

Grade 3, Prairieland

Riding fun: I love my bike a lot. My bike can take me from house to house. I ride my bike with my friends. My bike can go really far. I have lots of fun on my bike.

Miles Deacon

Grade 2, Prairieland

Exercise: My bicycle has wheels. The pedals on my bike help give my legs exercise, and they make the wheels go. When winter is gone, I can ride my bike outside with my sister and my cousin.

Lucas Trihn

Grade 2, Oakdale

On anything: Wheels can help me get around. You can put wheels on anything. My favorite things with wheels are motorcycles. I like wheels.

Aiden Smallwood

Grade 2, Northpoint