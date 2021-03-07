This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Things with wheels

Two-wheeler: A bike has two wheels. It can be many different colors. I wish I had a bike!
Edge Reynolds
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
First vehicles: I like bikes and cars. I just like wheels. The Sumerians made the first wheeled vehicle.
Dean Armstrong
Grade 3, Stevenson
Feels wheel-less: My favorite thing with wheels is a hoverboard. I like how at the start, you feel like you are actually hovering, but you are not, because there are two wheels secretly hidden under your platform. I got my hoverboard for my birthday, and it is so awesome!
Melinda Lawrence
Grade 5, St. Mary’s
Important invention: The wheel is a very important invention that has helped make many things in modern society. It helped with the car, bikes, planes, trains and more. Early wheels were often on wagons and pulled by horse or mule. Exploring wouldn't have been possible for the pioneers on the Oregon Trail without wagon wheels to keep them going. Many more things have wheels such as wheelbarrows and even tanks.
Colin Capps
Grade 5, Prairieland
Birthday wheels: At Christmas I wanted a hoverboard, but I didn’t get one. I waited and waited until it was my birthday. At last I went to my grandma’s house, and it happened. My heart stopped for a second. I said thank you so much. I got a hoverboard! I was so happy. This was the best, but not better than my dog.
Nolan Taylor
Grade 3, Prairieland
Riding fun: I love my bike a lot. My bike can take me from house to house. I ride my bike with my friends. My bike can go really far. I have lots of fun on my bike.
Miles Deacon
Grade 2, Prairieland
Exercise: My bicycle has wheels. The pedals on my bike help give my legs exercise, and they make the wheels go. When winter is gone, I can ride my bike outside with my sister and my cousin.
Lucas Trihn
Grade 2, Oakdale
On anything: Wheels can help me get around. You can put wheels on anything. My favorite things with wheels are motorcycles. I like wheels.
Aiden Smallwood
Grade 2, Northpoint
Different kind: Elevators have wheels, but they have different wheels. The wheels are on rope-like cords. The wheels push the elevator up or down when somebody touches a button. Elevators are amazing.
Nolan Walker
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Push little sister: I love to push my little sister Maren in a wagon. She loves it, too. Maren also loves to ride my brother’s scooter. On the scooter, I say “Vroom, vroom,” and she starts to shake side to side and it makes it hard to keep Maren and the scooter balanced. I love to push Maren on wheels.
Regan Baker
Grade 5, Epiphany
Lots of wheels: Trains have lots of wheels. I have been on a train to my uncle’s house.
Dominic Foster
Grade 1, Epiphany
Pink on wheels: Two years ago my grandma lived in Indiana. We went to an ice cream place. I was eating lemon ice cream when I saw a pink limo. I had no idea I would see a pink limo at the ice cream place. I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw that pink limo. I don’t think I am going to see that pink limo ever again.
Elliot Simeroth
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Where you want to go: Cars, motorcycles and planes have wheels and carriages, too. I love them because they get you where you want to go. I love things with wheels.
Aria Doran
Grade 1, Corpus Christi
Plans to ride: A thing with wheels that I love is a skateboard because I am going to ride it one day. Unicorn can also ride.
Amarie Forbes
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Puppy wheels: Jett is a puppy that I saw on Puppy Bowl 16. He is a dog with only his hind legs, and he had his own wheelchair! He scooted around, kicking the chew toys into the end zone with ease. Despite all the athleticism, team Fluff lost by one touchdown.
Jude Bordewick
Grade 5, St. Mary’s
Best things: Lots of things have wheels. All cars have wheels, but if they didn’t how would we drive? All golf carts have wheels so people can carry their stuff. All airplanes have wheels. Their wheels are huge! My opinion is wheels are the best things.
Reid Kuethe
Grade 3, Prairieland
More than wheels: A car has wheels and it also has a trunk, a seat, a window and lights. A car has an engine. A bike has wheels, handlebars and a seat. A bike has pedals. An airplane has wheels, two wings and two pilots. A plane has a lot of seats. A bus has wheels and a lot of seats.
Prince Andrews
Grade 2, Oakdale
In the house: My hoverboard has two wheels. It rides like a scooter. I like to ride it in the house.
Da'Myala Dotson
Grade 3, Northpoint
Ground, air: Planes are on wheels, and they can fly.
Sam Moore
Grade 1, Northpoint
Very fast: My grandpa’s motorcycle is blue. When it’s summer, he always takes us on a ride. He takes my mom and my grandma on a ride. It goes very fast. We usually wear a helmet.
Alivia Rouse
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Necessary: Vroom, vroom! What is that sound? If you didn’t have wheels you wouldn’t be able to go anywhere such as school, hospital and stores. That’s why wheels are important.
Saheli Sura
Grade 2, Grove
Classroom wheels: You’re probably thinking vehicles are pretty much the only things with wheels, but at Epiphany our lunches and instruments come to us on wheels. The biggest item in my classroom is the poly studio screen, stand and camera. It’s put together so it can roll around on its wheels, and it allows our online students to learn with us. Wheelchairs are also helpful in situations.
Agnes Head
Grade 5, Epiphany
Trucks with wheels: My dad works at Rivian. He makes Rivian trucks that have wheels and has made over 80 trucks.
George Thompson
Grade 1, Epiphany
Different vehicles: Cars are very fast. Tractors can mow wheat. Trucks are very heavy.
Enzo Gannaway
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Enormous: I always enjoy looking at the enormous tires on tractors whenever I visit places like farms. Sometimes, they are so big that I can fit inside them! Once, my best friend and I visited a farm, and we both sat in one of the largest tractor tires we’ve ever seen. Maybe I’ll see an even bigger one next time I visit a farm!
Natalie Krylowicz
Grade 5, St. Mary’s
Need them to move: There are lots of wheels in the world. Some are on airplanes, cars, golf carts, go carts, chairs, trailers, trains, tractors and much more. Airplane wheels help the plane go to a complete stop on the runway. The cars, golf carts, go carts, chairs, trailers, trains and tractors get around with the wheels. These things need wheels or else they will not move.
Andrew Jolley
Grade 3, Prairieland
Wheels roll: A skateboard has wheels. It rolls, but not far.
Calvin Harper
Grade 2, Oakdale
Pink bike: I like things with wheels. I got a new bike from my grandparents that has wheels. I can ride it around my neighborhood. It is pink with a black seat. I can't wait to ride it!
Carley Johnson
Grade 5, Northpoint
Our vehicles: My scooter is blue. I can do bunny hops on it. My scooter has wheels on it. My mom’s car is black, so are the rims. One of my dad’s trucks has a flatbed on it. It has a backup alarm that is so loud it hurts my ears. My dad’s second truck is a service truck. It has a lot of tools in it. The whole backseat is full of tools.
Preston Thompson
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Long history: I know a bike has wheels. It is old since versions of it have been around since the 1850s. The most popular version at one point was the banana seat. At one time there was one that looked like it was straight out of a cartoon.
Seth Bojan
Grade 5, Epiphany
Swivel is favorite: Bikes and cars and sometimes chairs have wheels. My favorite things with wheels are swivel chairs.
Isaac Henehan
Grade 1, Epiphany
All around the town: Wagons have wheels. They ride all around the ground in town.
Charlie Sanford
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Helped mankind: Things with wheels have helped mankind in many ways. They have helped them travel faster, deliver stuff faster and make stuff faster. They have helped a lot more, and they will continue to do that. Things with wheels will make our future better.
Myles Whisler
Grade 5, Calvary