This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Things with wheels
This week’s Winners: Music

This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Things with wheels

Editor's note: While students are settling into the new school year, Flying Horse will continue publishing submissions from last school year. The grades and schools appearing below are from 2019-20.

Gas to go: Cars can drive, but how can they go? Cars can go by gas! They also need wheels to go. Wheels are round.  

Sreyansh Kintali

Grade 1, Benjamin

Pinewood Derby: I made a car that is brown. My idea of a car is a Hershey bar. It won a trophy that was for best design. It had four wheels. My dad used tools to cut the wood. That day I saw an arrow and a canoe on wheels.

Connor Friesen

Grade 2, Benjamin

Wheels on the job: For some people, when they think of wheels, it would probably have to do with their job, like a factory worker who would manufacture wheels or the wheels in a machine. An office worker would probably have the loading wheel on their computer screen.

Talon Cunningham

Grade 5, Calvary

I like cars: I like cars. I like cars because then I can take my friends to have fun with me. 

Hayden Runge

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Four wheels: Things that have wheels: Cars have wheels and buses have wheels. Both of them have four wheels.

Regina Hickey

Grade 1, Epiphany

Motors make it easier: Cars have wheels. The wheels work by pedals. Most vehicles today are motor powered. What if there were no motors? Everything would be harder.

Alec Chalmers

Grade 3, Epiphany

Flats aren't fun: My bicycle has two wheels, but unfortunately the wheels both got punctured. Now I ride my scooter. I hope it's wheels don't get punctured!

Pranavi Kadamanchi

Grade 3, Glenn

Riding a hoverboard:  My hoverboard has wheels that light up. The hoverboard is dark blue. I like to ride on it around the block on nice, sunny days!

Addie Fritts

Grade 3, Hudson

Count the wheels: A four-wheeler has four wheels. An airplane has three wheels. A unicycle has one wheel. A train car has four wheels on each side. A dirt bike has two wheels.

Garrison Herr

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Fun and transportation: Wheels are on a lot of things. Cars have wheels, and they help us get around. Bikes, too. I like them because they are fun to ride. Plus, you get exercise. A wheelchair helps people get around inside and outside if they can't walk. A dirt bike is fun in the summer and winter.

Zoey Highland

Grade 3, Lexington

Awesome wheels: I think wheels are awesome. I live on a farm, so we have Gators, trucks and tractors. Lots of wheels. I love riding in all of that machinery. That's why wheels also can be fun. It is also fun taking Gators through the mud with the wheels bringing up mud. Wheels are also cool when they are spinning so fast down the road.

Micah Wiltz

Grade 5, Lexington

Sister's Jeep: My sister has a Jeep. She gives me a ride to Casey's. She has a white and black Jeep. I like her Jeep.

Avery Bancat

Grade 1, Lowpoint-Washburn

Dad's truck: One thing that has wheels is something that I ride in to get to school, and that is my dad's truck. Another way I get to school is my mom's minivan. That has wheels. I wish I got to school in a limo. Some other things that have wheels are a car, Jeep Tahoe, scooter, bike, tractor and moving van.

Brooklyn Sharpe

Grade 2, Prairieland

School wheels: The car I go home from school in has wheels. The bus my friend goes home from school in has wheels. My teacher Mrs. Woith's computer cabinet, too.

Jayla Baker

Grade 3, Sheridan

Going fast: My favorite things with wheels are cars. I like cars because they can go fast. I also like a train because it also goes fast and it is underground.

Kamari Fullilove

Grade 2, Stevenson

Wheeled vehicle: A car is a thing with wheels.

Akshaj Jayakumar

Grade 1, Benjamin

Different wheels: The windmill had three blades and it spins around like a wheel. A fidget spinner is a type of wheel. When airplanes are about to fly the wheels go up, but when it's not about to fly, the wheels stay down and the pilot controls it. A Ferris wheel is also a wheel, and I enjoy riding it.   

Aanya Bose

Grade 2, Benjamin

A food wheel: There is a lot of things with wheels, but if I could invent something with wheels I would invent the shish kabob. It would be a giant shish kabob with all the food you could ever imagine. On the bottom of it there are huge wheels and a ladder so can climb on it.

Sidney Jackson

Grade 5, Calvary

Bike round trip: I ride my bike on the way to school and back on the way home.

Mane Pavlover

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Fast scooter: I like my scooter because it goes as fast as a rocket. I got it a Christmas. I like my scooter.

Kamal Patel

Grade 3, Hudson

Helpful wheels: A lawnmower has wheels, and it helps you mow the lawn. A shopping cart has wheels and you can put your groceries in it. A car has wheels, and it helps you get around and it's faster than walking.

Ian Krugger

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Skateboarding: A skateboard is something with wheels. There are four wheels. I like it because I can't have a car, so it is the one way everyone can get around as a kid. The only reason it moves around is because of wheels. To learn how to ride them you have to balance because it moves fast with wheels.

Lynnley Fraher

Grade 3, Lexington

Comparing wheels: I am writing about comparing a tractor wheel and a car wheel. On the back of the tractor there are big black wheels. On the front of the tractor there are little black wheels. Car wheels are all the same size. Tractor wheels have patterns for extra grip when it is driving in the mud. Cars do not have patterns because they are not supposed to drive in the mud.

Mandy Hacker

Grade 5, Lexington

Riding bikes: I ride my bike down the lane to my grandma's house. My family and I ride bikes together. My bike is pink and it has a bucket in the front of my bike. I can't wait until I can ride my bike in the summer.

Lynnlea Schamacher

Grade 1, lowpoint-Washburn

Cool wheels: I like cars because they have wheels, and they look cool. Dump trucks are also cool, in my opinion, because they are big and they have giant wheels. My favorite is a Honda Ridgeline. I like it because it looks cool and it has four seats and it has awesome wheels.

Brody Correll

Grade 2, Prairieland

Toy cars and trucks: Cars have four wheels, bikes have two wheels and buses have four wheels. My favorite things with wheels are toy cars and trucks.

O'Laila Walker

Grade 3, Sheridan

Take us anywhere: A car has wheels. A bus has wheels. A car can take us anywhere, to the park, to the beach.

Sha'daie Goodwin

Grade 2, Stevenson

Making a car: For Pinewood Derby, first I cut out my car. Then I check the number to know if it's fast or not. Then we sand it to make it smooth. Then we put on the wheels, then paint and put on stickers and then I raced it. It was a super fast car, but i didn't get a trophy.

Evan Ellis

Grade 2, Benjamin   

Favorite cars: My favorite cars are Jeep trucks (which are a thing), convertibles, Jeeps and limos. I also like Lamborghinis and Ferraris.

Will Davis

Grade 3, Hudson

Fast trains: A train has wheels that go fast. They can go up to 80 mph. An Amtrak can go that fast.

Kenny Bassett

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Fun to ride: A bike has two wheels. It is fun to ride my bike. The wheels make it move. One important part about riding a bike is balance. Even though the wheels move the bike you have to keep your balance to stay on the bike.

Halle McClure

Grade 3, Lexington

Bikes and cars: Bicycles have wheels to get you to places like the store and many other places. If you are 16 you can drive a car to places you need or want to go, like you could go over to your friend's house. 

Gracie Stutzman

Grade 5, Lexington

Riding in the summer: I like riding my bike and my scooter in the summer. I ride my bike on the half pipe. My family and I ride bikes together. I love my bike and scooter so much.

Alexis Kacir

Grade 1, Lowpoint-Washburn

Rolling with wheels: I am going to tell you about things with wheels. A car has wheels. It can take you places. A plane has wheels. it goes high up in the air. A train has wheels. It goes on railroads tracks. A motorcycle has wheels. It balances on two wheels.

Trey Johnson

Grade 2, Prairieland

Travel faster: Wheels are important. They can make us get to places faster. Things like cars or bikes, but you should walk, too.

Kadience Birge

Grade 3, Sheridan

Next topic: My friends

The new school year is a great time to reconnect with old friends and to make new ones. What do you like about your friends? What do you like to do? Write and draw about your friends.

Date due: Sept. 14

Date published: Sept. 27

Submitting to Flying Horse

1. We use writing samples and drawings from Central Illinois students in kindergarten through fifth grade in public and private schools or who are home-schooled. See accompanying chart for topics and due dates. 

2. Each entry must be clearly labeled with the student’s first and last name, grade and school (or if they are home-schooled).

3. Written entries ideally run about 30 to 50 words and should be no longer that 65 words or about 350 characters. Longer entries will be edited or excerpted for length.

4. Drawings should be on 8.5-by-11-inch paper turned horizontally (drawings may be smaller as long as they are proportional), fill the space and be in color. We don’t use drawings on ruled notebook paper.

5. Submissions may be emailed to flyinghorse@pantagraph.com, mailed to Flying Horse C/O The Pantagraph, 205 N. Main St., P.O. Box 2907, Bloomington, IL 61702-2907, or dropped off at our office during business hours.

6. If you have questions or comments, email flyinghorse@pantagraph.com.

