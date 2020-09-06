This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Things with wheels

Editor's note: While students are settling into the new school year, Flying Horse will continue publishing submissions from last school year. The grades and schools appearing below are from 2019-20.
Gas to go: Cars can drive, but how can they go? Cars can go by gas! They also need wheels to go. Wheels are round.
Sreyansh Kintali
Grade 1, Benjamin
Pinewood Derby: I made a car that is brown. My idea of a car is a Hershey bar. It won a trophy that was for best design. It had four wheels. My dad used tools to cut the wood. That day I saw an arrow and a canoe on wheels.
Connor Friesen
Grade 2, Benjamin
Wheels on the job: For some people, when they think of wheels, it would probably have to do with their job, like a factory worker who would manufacture wheels or the wheels in a machine. An office worker would probably have the loading wheel on their computer screen.
Talon Cunningham
Grade 5, Calvary
I like cars: I like cars. I like cars because then I can take my friends to have fun with me.
Hayden Runge
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Four wheels: Things that have wheels: Cars have wheels and buses have wheels. Both of them have four wheels.
Regina Hickey
Grade 1, Epiphany
Motors make it easier: Cars have wheels. The wheels work by pedals. Most vehicles today are motor powered. What if there were no motors? Everything would be harder.
Alec Chalmers
Grade 3, Epiphany
Flats aren't fun: My bicycle has two wheels, but unfortunately the wheels both got punctured. Now I ride my scooter. I hope it's wheels don't get punctured!
Pranavi Kadamanchi
Grade 3, Glenn
Riding a hoverboard: My hoverboard has wheels that light up. The hoverboard is dark blue. I like to ride on it around the block on nice, sunny days!
Addie Fritts
Grade 3, Hudson
Count the wheels: A four-wheeler has four wheels. An airplane has three wheels. A unicycle has one wheel. A train car has four wheels on each side. A dirt bike has two wheels.
Garrison Herr
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Fun and transportation: Wheels are on a lot of things. Cars have wheels, and they help us get around. Bikes, too. I like them because they are fun to ride. Plus, you get exercise. A wheelchair helps people get around inside and outside if they can't walk. A dirt bike is fun in the summer and winter.
Zoey Highland
Grade 3, Lexington
Awesome wheels: I think wheels are awesome. I live on a farm, so we have Gators, trucks and tractors. Lots of wheels. I love riding in all of that machinery. That's why wheels also can be fun. It is also fun taking Gators through the mud with the wheels bringing up mud. Wheels are also cool when they are spinning so fast down the road.
Micah Wiltz
Grade 5, Lexington
Sister's Jeep: My sister has a Jeep. She gives me a ride to Casey's. She has a white and black Jeep. I like her Jeep.
Avery Bancat
Grade 1, Lowpoint-Washburn
Dad's truck: One thing that has wheels is something that I ride in to get to school, and that is my dad's truck. Another way I get to school is my mom's minivan. That has wheels. I wish I got to school in a limo. Some other things that have wheels are a car, Jeep Tahoe, scooter, bike, tractor and moving van.
Brooklyn Sharpe
Grade 2, Prairieland
School wheels: The car I go home from school in has wheels. The bus my friend goes home from school in has wheels. My teacher Mrs. Woith's computer cabinet, too.
Jayla Baker
Grade 3, Sheridan
Going fast: My favorite things with wheels are cars. I like cars because they can go fast. I also like a train because it also goes fast and it is underground.
Kamari Fullilove
Grade 2, Stevenson
Wheeled vehicle: A car is a thing with wheels.
Akshaj Jayakumar
Grade 1, Benjamin
Different wheels: The windmill had three blades and it spins around like a wheel. A fidget spinner is a type of wheel. When airplanes are about to fly the wheels go up, but when it's not about to fly, the wheels stay down and the pilot controls it. A Ferris wheel is also a wheel, and I enjoy riding it.
Aanya Bose
Grade 2, Benjamin
A food wheel: There is a lot of things with wheels, but if I could invent something with wheels I would invent the shish kabob. It would be a giant shish kabob with all the food you could ever imagine. On the bottom of it there are huge wheels and a ladder so can climb on it.
Sidney Jackson
Grade 5, Calvary
Bike round trip: I ride my bike on the way to school and back on the way home.
Mane Pavlover
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Fast scooter: I like my scooter because it goes as fast as a rocket. I got it a Christmas. I like my scooter.
Kamal Patel
Grade 3, Hudson
Helpful wheels: A lawnmower has wheels, and it helps you mow the lawn. A shopping cart has wheels and you can put your groceries in it. A car has wheels, and it helps you get around and it's faster than walking.
Ian Krugger
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Skateboarding: A skateboard is something with wheels. There are four wheels. I like it because I can't have a car, so it is the one way everyone can get around as a kid. The only reason it moves around is because of wheels. To learn how to ride them you have to balance because it moves fast with wheels.
Lynnley Fraher
Grade 3, Lexington
Comparing wheels: I am writing about comparing a tractor wheel and a car wheel. On the back of the tractor there are big black wheels. On the front of the tractor there are little black wheels. Car wheels are all the same size. Tractor wheels have patterns for extra grip when it is driving in the mud. Cars do not have patterns because they are not supposed to drive in the mud.
Mandy Hacker
Grade 5, Lexington
Riding bikes: I ride my bike down the lane to my grandma's house. My family and I ride bikes together. My bike is pink and it has a bucket in the front of my bike. I can't wait until I can ride my bike in the summer.
Lynnlea Schamacher
Grade 1, lowpoint-Washburn
Cool wheels: I like cars because they have wheels, and they look cool. Dump trucks are also cool, in my opinion, because they are big and they have giant wheels. My favorite is a Honda Ridgeline. I like it because it looks cool and it has four seats and it has awesome wheels.
Brody Correll
Grade 2, Prairieland
Toy cars and trucks: Cars have four wheels, bikes have two wheels and buses have four wheels. My favorite things with wheels are toy cars and trucks.
O'Laila Walker
Grade 3, Sheridan
Take us anywhere: A car has wheels. A bus has wheels. A car can take us anywhere, to the park, to the beach.
Sha'daie Goodwin
Grade 2, Stevenson
Making a car: For Pinewood Derby, first I cut out my car. Then I check the number to know if it's fast or not. Then we sand it to make it smooth. Then we put on the wheels, then paint and put on stickers and then I raced it. It was a super fast car, but i didn't get a trophy.
Evan Ellis
Grade 2, Benjamin
Favorite cars: My favorite cars are Jeep trucks (which are a thing), convertibles, Jeeps and limos. I also like Lamborghinis and Ferraris.
Will Davis
Grade 3, Hudson
Fast trains: A train has wheels that go fast. They can go up to 80 mph. An Amtrak can go that fast.
Kenny Bassett
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Fun to ride: A bike has two wheels. It is fun to ride my bike. The wheels make it move. One important part about riding a bike is balance. Even though the wheels move the bike you have to keep your balance to stay on the bike.
Halle McClure
Grade 3, Lexington
Bikes and cars: Bicycles have wheels to get you to places like the store and many other places. If you are 16 you can drive a car to places you need or want to go, like you could go over to your friend's house.
Gracie Stutzman
Grade 5, Lexington
Riding in the summer: I like riding my bike and my scooter in the summer. I ride my bike on the half pipe. My family and I ride bikes together. I love my bike and scooter so much.
Alexis Kacir
Grade 1, Lowpoint-Washburn
Rolling with wheels: I am going to tell you about things with wheels. A car has wheels. It can take you places. A plane has wheels. it goes high up in the air. A train has wheels. It goes on railroads tracks. A motorcycle has wheels. It balances on two wheels.
Trey Johnson
Grade 2, Prairieland
Travel faster: Wheels are important. They can make us get to places faster. Things like cars or bikes, but you should walk, too.
Kadience Birge
Grade 3, Sheridan
