This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Things with wheels

Sidney Jackson

Grade 5, Calvary

Bike round trip: I ride my bike on the way to school and back on the way home.

Mane Pavlover

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Fast scooter: I like my scooter because it goes as fast as a rocket. I got it a Christmas. I like my scooter.

Kamal Patel

Grade 3, Hudson

Helpful wheels: A lawnmower has wheels, and it helps you mow the lawn. A shopping cart has wheels and you can put your groceries in it. A car has wheels, and it helps you get around and it's faster than walking.

Ian Krugger

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Skateboarding: A skateboard is something with wheels. There are four wheels. I like it because I can't have a car, so it is the one way everyone can get around as a kid. The only reason it moves around is because of wheels. To learn how to ride them you have to balance because it moves fast with wheels.

Lynnley Fraher

Grade 3, Lexington