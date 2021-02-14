This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Valentine's Day

Give, get love: Valentine’s Day is when you give love to someone. When you give love to someone, it’s the love that comes back to you.
Brynn Kuhlman
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Craft fun: My favorite part about Valentine's Day is creating fun cards and decorations. I love making paper hearts, paper chains and colorful cards, often with my sister. Sometimes, I’ll make cards that have confetti in them or pop-out effects. I’m excited to get started on my first crafts this February!
Natalie Krylowicz
Grade 5, St. Mary’s
Decorate mailbox: Aw, this teddy bear is so cute! Valentine's Day is the best. I love all the candy and treats you get. One of my favorite things to do is decorate my Valentine’s Day mailbox at school. My favorite type of candy to get is Skittles. Hopefully we'll be able to do it because of COVID-19. I really don’t want COVID to mess up all the holidays.
Allie Cunningham
Grade 5, Prairieland
Chocolate first: Valentine’s Day is the nicest day in national history. We send valentines to family, friends and teachers. Valentine’s Day is celebrated all over the world. Richard Cadbury created the first valentine's chocolate. I love Valentine’s Day.
Ethan Lloyd
Grade 3, Prairieland
Giving: Valentine’s Day means loving, caring, helping and giving. People usually give cards to their family and friends. People usually put up decorations.
Nadia Carden
Grade 1, Prairieland
Give, get: Do you like Valentine’s Day? I do. On Valentine’s Day you give people stuff. They give you stuff back. Sometimes you get to spend time with family and friends. Just kidding. You get to spend time with friends and family, but not in this virus — only family.
Jase Ginder
Grade 3, Oakdale
Time for parties: Valentine's Day is a day for parties at school or home. Roses are for your friends and family. When you are at a party there are balloons.
Carelle Yetimbi
Grade 2, Oakdale
Grandma remembers: I like Valentine's Day. I get Sweet Pete's candy. I get a card from grandma.
Da'Myala Dotson
Grade 3, Northpoint
What I like: I like chocolate the best and family the most. I like my friends, too. My teacher is the best.
Alivia Rouse
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Best day: Valentine’s Day is the best day. I will tell you two things I like about Valentine’s Day. The first thing that I like is we make Valentine’s Day crafts. I also like that we get yummy treats from our mom and dad. Those are the two things I like about Valentine’s Day.
Brantley Harper
Grade 3, Hudson
Different this year: I like Valentine’s Day! It is fun when we pass out stuff, and we get stuff from friends in our class. This time, we are home schooling, and things are going to be different without classmates except my brothers.
Noah Koetters
Grade 4, Home school
Cooking baking: My favorite part about Valentine’s Day is when my aunt, sister and I make valentine sugar cookies. We make them in the shape of a heart. Then we add red, pink and white icing. Next we sometimes put sprinkles on like heart, red, pink, white, and red and white candy cane sprinkles. Done! They look yummy.
Macy McClure
Grade 3, Grove
Special: I love Valentine’s Day. It’s the special day of love. It only happens once a year, but it is very, very special. People join together, sharing valentines and candies, making and joining new friends, to be kind and happy. But Valentine’s Day isn’t just about gifts, it’s about kindness; just remember this.
Aarna Inti
Grade 1, Grove
Likes giving: I like Valentine’s Day because I like to make cards for my family and give things to people. I give chocolate to my teachers and candy to my friends. Since COVID-19, I don’t know if this is allowed. I hope it is. Another reason is because around this time of year, the school sells cute “Lipsuckers” lollipops. I hope Valentine’s Day doesn’t change because of COVID-19.
Mary Perinchery
Grade 5, Epiphany
Good candy: I am excited for Valentine’s Day because our school sells Lipsuckers on Catholic Schools Week, which is very close to Valentine’s Day. I really like the Lipsuckers. They’re very tasty. That is why I am excited for Valentine’s Day.
Jacob Becker
Grade 3, Epiphany
Heart-shaped pancakes: I love Valentine’s Day. I love giving Valentines. I love going to Valentine’s Day parties. Valentine’s Day is Feb. 14. My dad makes heart-shaped pancakes for breakfast. My mom has a bowl, and she puts candy hearts inside on Valentine’s Day.
Monica Swantek
Grade 2, Epiphany
Good stuff: On Valentine’s Day I get lots of stuff. It is one of my favorite holidays.
Dominic Foster
Grade 1, Epiphany
Show you care: Valentine’s Day is so much fun even if it will be different this year. The true meaning of Valentine’s Day is showing people you care for them.
Abbi Barrettsmith
Grade 4, Corpus Christi
On duty: I love Valentine’s Day. I get to spend time with my family. But my dad might not come because he is in the Army right now. But no matter how far he goes, I will always love him.
Charlie Sanford
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Good food: The thing I like most about Valentine’s Day is getting candy. I also like that we always get pizza on Valentine’s Day.
Sam Deti
Grade 5, Calvary
Shop for class: I go to the store for Valentine's Day to buy cards or candy. I pass out cards to the kids in class.
Va'Reon Burdinice
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Fun day: I like Valentine’s Day because you get to spend time with your family. I also like Valentine’s Day because you get candy from your classmates. You also have a party at the end of the day at school, and you have fun.
Emir Ortiz
Grade 5, St. Mary’s
Candy is best: My favorite part of Valentine's Day is the candy. My favorite candy is Warheads. Most people don't know how Valentine's Day started. Valentine was a priest who secretly helped people get married when it was outlawed in Rome. Eventually it became Valentine's Day. That's why it's about love, and it got its name from a guy named St. Valentine. That's how it all started.
Hunter Hobson
Grade 5, Prairieland
History: Valentine’s Day is an important holiday season. Wedding were against the law. Bishop Valentine wedded couples, but was sent to jail. He sent valentines to the jailer’s daughter. That’s why we celebrate Valentine’s Day.
Eddie Borst
Grade 3, Prairieland
Caring: Valentine’s Day is about love and fun and candy. Valentine’s Day means caring. It is fun.
Delaney Wall
Grade 1, Prairieland
Game time: On Valentine's day I want to play games. Our neighbor gave us cake. There were little cupcakes and a big cake.
Alex Porto
Grade 2, Oakdale
Candy for all: You get cards on Valentine's Day. Everybody gets candy. My favorite is gummy worms.
Angelina Novy
Grade 3, Northpoint
Monster day: Valentine’s Day is superlative. On Valentine’s Day at my school, all the kids decorate, color and make their boxes silly or nice. I think I will decorate mine to look like Frankenstein, but I will call him Valenstein. He will look the same as Frankenstein, but he will have more hearts.
Sophie McClanahan
Grade 3, Lowpoint-Washburn
Really fun: I really like Valentine’s Day because there’s candy. My mom passes out these really good chocolate candies because they mean a lot to me. Then we eat them all up. It’s really fun.
Rafael Brown
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
For everyone: Valentine's Day is not about you. It is about everyone. You make new friends on Valentine's Day. You give people Valentines on Valentine's Day.
Ian Watkins
Grade 3, Grove
Loving: Valentine's Day is not about getting. It is about giving gifts. Valentine's is about loving, too.
Ashlyn Varghese
Grade 1, Grove
Special plans: For Valentine's Day we go to our grandma's house for Sunday lunch (which is always amazing)! My grandma makes beautiful Valentines for all nine of her grandchildren, seven of the adults and special friends. My sister's birthday is on Feb. 28 so we celebrate her, too.
Agnes Head
Grade 5, Epiphany
Give hugs: I like Valentine's Day because you can eat chocolate. You can give your parents a hug and give your parents balloons that say "Happy Valentine's Day." And you can spend time together.
Christopher Triveno
Grade 3, Epiphany