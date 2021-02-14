This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Valentine's Day

Alivia Rouse

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Best day: Valentine’s Day is the best day. I will tell you two things I like about Valentine’s Day. The first thing that I like is we make Valentine’s Day crafts. I also like that we get yummy treats from our mom and dad. Those are the two things I like about Valentine’s Day.

Brantley Harper

Grade 3, Hudson

Different this year: I like Valentine’s Day! It is fun when we pass out stuff, and we get stuff from friends in our class. This time, we are home schooling, and things are going to be different without classmates except my brothers.

Noah Koetters

Grade 4, Home school

Cooking baking: My favorite part about Valentine’s Day is when my aunt, sister and I make valentine sugar cookies. We make them in the shape of a heart. Then we add red, pink and white icing. Next we sometimes put sprinkles on like heart, red, pink, white, and red and white candy cane sprinkles. Done! They look yummy.

Macy McClure

Grade 3, Grove