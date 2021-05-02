This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Water

Elephants: Elephants use water to clean themselves. They use their trunk. They go underwater.
Edge Reynolds
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Fishing: I like to fish. Most of the time I catch 6- to 9-inch bluegill. One time I caught a smallmouth bass with a worm! I found a campsite with two picnic tables in water, and they make the perfect fishing spot.
Simon Hamaker
Grade 5, St. Mary’s
Tubing: I love to go water tubing at Ozark Lake during the summer with my family. My uncle has a boat that goes so fast it makes the water feel bumpy. I love the air in my face and the water splashing up into my hair to cool me down. There isn’t a more entertaining thing to do on a lake than to go water tubing with your family.
Brady Wettstein
Grade 5, Prairieland
Resource: Water is for people and animals. People use water for cooking and to play. Water is a resource. Animals need water. We use water to keep the earth clean. I love water!
Merveille Yubu
Grade 2, Oakdale
Need water: I like to water my plants with water. But I also like clean water to drink. Sea creatures live in water. They need water to survive. We need water, too. We drink lots.
Charlotte Coleman-Emig
Grade 1, Mulberry
Thankful: I am thankful for water because we cannot survive without water, and because without water we can’t swim. Water is healthy for you, and without water our hands can’t be clean.
Julian Ryan
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Most important: Water is the most important resource for life on earth. Animals with gills cannot survive without water, and this will break the food chain. If this really happens, life on earth will end. So it is important to conserve water. I save water by turning off taps if they are running or dripping.
Abhinav Chander
Grade 1, Grove
Scared of it: My dog is scared of water. When you spray a hose at him, he will attack it. If you give my dog a bath, he will try to climb out. He is only 30 pounds, but he is strong and fast.
Sam Hannel
Grade 5, Epiphany
Fun: Water is very fun and fun to learn about. Water is fun in the pool or in the ocean because you play fun games. Water is in all living things like humans and animals. Water is also very important to drink.
Wyatt Mclaren
Grade 3, Epiphany
Salty ocean: I love the ocean. The ocean is blue. The blue water is salty. Some fish can live in saltwater.
Evan Westendorf
Grade 2, Epiphany
Healthy: We have water bottles to stay healthy.
Steven McEldowney
Grade 1, Epiphany
Fun on the water: I love the water. You can do so much stuff. I like fishing, tubing and surfing on water. You can watch amazing tricks behind boats on wakeboards or skiing. They are so cool. Hope you enjoy your trip to the water.
Owen Baner
Grade 3, Corpus Christi
Fun in the sun: Water can be salty or can be fresh. Water is cool in the pool. Water can be fun. You can swim in it, and you can run in it. You will have fun. Water is fun in the sun.
Caitlin O’Brien
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Big ocean: The ocean is big and strange. A bottle of water can be filled at the water bottle fountain. People drink water.
Enzo Gannaway
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Cannot swim: Not many people know that I don’t know how to swim. I was never taught how. Well, I was taken to swimming lessons, but screamed and cried the whole time. I was around 3 years old, and this stranger was trying to dunk me into cold water!
Jude Bordewick
Grade 5, St. Mary’s
Wash away germs: Water has different types such as salt water. Salt water is where the beach is. We are using water for washing hands because of the virus. We use water to keep us clean. Wash your hands to wash the germs away. We also shower to keep clean.
Callie Sparks
Grade 2, Oakdale
Necessary: We need water. We need to drink water because it keeps us hydrated. We take a shower; it keeps us clean and healthy. Washing our hands helps keep us safe.
Hannah Mohammed
Grade 5, Northpoint
Boat ride: When my family was in Florida we did many things. Some of my favorite things were swimming in the ocean, seeing my friend Debbie and riding on a boat. I loved the ride. It was so fun. I loved watching the ocean below me. It was so soothing.
Vivian Watson
Grade 1, Mulberry
See reflection: You can drink water. You can swim in water. You can wash your hands in water. You can float in water. You can see your reflection in water.
Jaiden Dawson
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Needed: Water is needed for a lot of things. Water helps every living thing stay alive. Water helps plants with growing. Water helps humans stay alive because humans drink water. They take showers and baths with water. Sometimes humans use water to bake, like for making oatmeal, sometimes you will soak oatmeal.
Nora Harbert
Grade 3, Grove
Time at the lake: Every summer I go down to the lake with my family every Saturday. I usually go to the bridge and read a book I brought from home. There are also some ducks and geese there. I hope that we can go there again after COVID dies down.
Mary Perinchery
Grade 5, Epiphany
Beach: When I go to the beach, I see water. In the water I see fish, jellyfish, jet skis and sand. At home you drink water to keep yourself hydrated. If you don’t drink water, you won’t be hydrated. Also water is good to drink when playing sports because it keeps you going.
Maggie Wey
Grade 3, Epiphany
Pool fun: There are many fun things to do at the pool. One fun thing to do is have a water gun fight. Another fun thing to do is swim. I love to swim. One more fun thing to do is tricks. Doing tricks is so much fun.
Monica Swantek
Grade 2, Epiphany
Bodies of water: Water is rivers, streams, ponds and more. Water keeps us alive, and water is awesome.
Gwyneth Kelley
Grade 3, Corpus Christi
Swimming: I like to swim in water. It is fun. I like to swim in the pool and ocean. It is so fun to do. It is the best.
Ava Lowry
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Swim time: I like to swim in the pool. Swimming is fun.
Juliette McClurg
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Exercise: Water is awesome. You can drink it, swim in it and make power with it. You can do other things with it, but my favorite thing to do, other than drinking water, is to swim. Swimming is my favorite thing to do ever! This is because it is exercise, and it is very fun!
Armando Juarez
Grade 5, St. Mary's
Rain: Water is for fish to swim in the ocean. Water helps people. Rain is water.
Zarrion Smith
Grade 2, Oakdale
Floating: I learned how to float on my back in the pool. First you need to go to the edge and put your legs on the edge and push off. Then you will float for a bit. I hope you can try it.
Kate Litwiller
Grade 1, Mulberry
Water play: I use water for tons of things. You can use water for the sprinkler. My brother and I play in the sprinkler in the summer. After playing in the sprinkler we eat popsicles. You can use water for pools. Every year in the summer my dad gets a pool. I go under water in the pool.
Dexter White
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Fast shower: Whenever I take a shower I ask my dad to time me to see how fast I can clean myself and get dressed. I can hear my cat scratching on the door. So I open the door, and she runs to the bathtub to drink the leftover water.
Finleigh Adelsberger
Grade 5, Epiphany
Need it: Who doesn’t like water? I like it because you swim in it, drink it, and fish in it. More than half of our body is water. We need water to live. Water is very valuable because there is only so much clean water.
Landon Easton
Grade 3, Epiphany
Dry off: I love to go to the pool. To go to the pool, one of the things you need is a towel. You need a towel because when you get out, you need to get the water off. I love the pool.
Max Herr
Grade 2, Epiphany
Awesome: I love water. It is awesome. Water can be used for all different things, You can use water for cleaning yourself, and water is also something you can drink. It gets you hydrated to have energy. It can help you in many ways. I do not know what we would do without water. We are very lucky to have water.
Angel Ramirez
Grade 5, St. Mary's