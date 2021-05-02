This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Water

Enzo Gannaway

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Cannot swim: Not many people know that I don’t know how to swim. I was never taught how. Well, I was taken to swimming lessons, but screamed and cried the whole time. I was around 3 years old, and this stranger was trying to dunk me into cold water!

Jude Bordewick

Grade 5, St. Mary’s

Wash away germs: Water has different types such as salt water. Salt water is where the beach is. We are using water for washing hands because of the virus. We use water to keep us clean. Wash your hands to wash the germs away. We also shower to keep clean.

Callie Sparks

Grade 2, Oakdale

Necessary: We need water. We need to drink water because it keeps us hydrated. We take a shower; it keeps us clean and healthy. Washing our hands helps keep us safe.

Hannah Mohammed

Grade 5, Northpoint