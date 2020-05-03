This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Water

No color, many uses: Water is liquid and has no color. Water is used for many things. No one can live without water, not even plants. Earth has a lot of water. Some people say water is blue, but it is not. Water is good for many people and many animals. Water is good for health.
Shresta Gunti
Grade 1, Benjamin
Watery world: Water is a matter that everyone and every animal needs. We can survive for one week by just drinking water. ... Earth is mostly full of water. Seventy percent of Earth is water. The whole ocean is salt water. Most of Earth’s fresh water can be found in glaciers. Fresh water can also be found in rivers and lakes.
Sharveshkumar Sathishkumar
Grade 3, Benjamin
Swimming: I like swimming. It is the only sport I like. I even swim on a team. We mostly work on breaststroke. That's my favorite.
Autumn Dean
Grade 3, Calvary
Great to have: Water is a great thing to have. You can use water to take a bath, drink water, water your plants and for many more things. Without water We won't be able to do many things We do in the world.
Amanda Hernandez
Grade 5, Cedar Ridge
Save water: Water is really important for living beings. Fresh water comes from rain. Earth has less drinking water. We have to save water.
Akshaj Umasai
Pre-K, Chesterbrook
Drinking water: I drink plain, cold water. Water is also in a lot of the other drinks we drink, like strawberry lemonade. Water can be hot or cold, it can have salt in it like in the ocean, or not have salt like a swimming pool.
Natalie Carlock
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Mariana Trench: I wondered if the deepest spot in the ocean is in the Atlantic or Pacific Ocean. I looked it up and it’s in the Pacific Ocean. It’s called the Mariana Trench and is over 36,000 feet down. That’s a long way down and a lot of water.
Matthew Carlock
Grade 4, Corpus Christi
Aquarium job: I want to work at the aquarium because I love the ocean and sharks. I like seeing ocean animals.
Elin Norris
Grade 1, Epiphany
Sparkling water: I love sparkling water! It’s bubbly, cool and clear! It’s good for a hot day.
Kiara Foster
Grade 2, Epiphany
Where it comes from: I like water! It is fun to play in, and water comes from clouds. Water is good. It comes from the faucet. Rain is water.
Ava Hullinger
Grade 1, Grove
Turtles in the sea: My favorite animal is a turtle. These are some facts about them. Turtles live in the ocean. An ocean is a very big thing that is filled with water. Turtles live in a very long time. They grow up to be 40 years old. Turtles eat fish.
Arjun Vyas
Grade 2, Grove
A pool in Texas: I thought about pools because I am moving to Texas from Normal. I am going to have a pool. It’s going to be hard to move, but I’m excited.
Kinley Minter
Grade 3, Hudson
Drink and play: I like to drink water. I like to swim in it. I like to fill water balloons with it.
Mason Whitcomb
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
More interesting: Water. It is more interesting than you thought. H2O assists 100% of the world's plants. Cacti, evergreens and flowers soak up the groundwater and use that to make food. Also, it helps us. Our bodies are mostly made of water, so we have to drink to stay hydrated and not get sick.
Harsith Bijwemula
Grade 3, Oakland
Be a lifeguard: I want to be a lifeguard because I can go in the pool whenever I want.
Cheyanne Peak
Grade 1, Olympia
Cat likes water: I have a cat. Her name is Rosie. She likes water. She likes to put her paws in the tub when I’m taking a bath. Sometimes I splash her to make her happy.
Quinn Dobson
Kindergarten, Prairieland
Bunch of fun: I love playing in the water. The pool is my favorite because I get to jump high in the air and the water splashes me. The sprinkler is fun because we get to spray each other. When you have to take a bath outside, just wash yourself with the hose. You can have a bunch of fun with water!
Luke Nauman
Grade 1, Prairieland
Killer whales: My favorite animal is a killer whale. I think they are really cool because they are fast, strong and really smart. I really like the coloring of the whale. I hope I see one in the ocean one day.
Cameron Bradley
Grade 2, Prairieland
Essential for life: Water is essential to live. We water plants like cucumbers. There is water in the pools. We like to go to Anderson pool in the summer. Everyone drinks water to survive. I wash my hands after I eat and before I eat, especially now because of COVID-19 so we stay safe.
Maggie Sturgeon
Grade 3, Prairieland
Fan of dolphins: My favorite animal lives in the water. Dolphins live in oceans and rivers around the world. Amazon River Dolphins live in warm rivers. Some dolphins like to be in warm waters like the bottlenose dolphin, but some prefer cold arctic waters like whales and some types of porpoises. Someday I hope I live by the water so I can see dolphins every day.
Addie Giosta
Grade 5, Prairieland
Winter water: Winter is amazing because it snows. If it snows, then you can build a snowman or go sledding.
Addison DeSanty
Grade 5, St. Mary's
Good for you: Drink more water. Water is good for you. Water is H2O! You should drink eight cups of water a day, so drink a lot of water.
Dean Armstrong
Grade 2, Stevenson
Going to the beach: I love the beach because I can go in the water. It is so hot. The beach is so fun.
Lydia Houghton
Kindergarten, Washington
Good uses: Water is good and I like to drink water. You can play in water. You can throw water balloons. You can use water to water a garden. Water is in a creek. Fish need water to live.
Trinity Bussan
Grade 1, Epiphany
Play with friends: You can swim in water and it’s fun. You can also have friends over and play in water. You can also do tricks in water like back flips.
Jackson Nussbaum
Grade 3, Hudson
Fun at the pool: In summer I went to the pool! I went down a water slide! It was fun, really fun!
Charlee Anglen
Grade 2, Jefferon park
"Little Mermaind": I like water because it is fun to play in. I like the story of "The Little Mermaid." She can live in water. Her name is Ariel and her pet fish is named Flounder. At the end she marries her prince and they share love forever.
Rylee Hawkins
Grade 1, Olympia South
Cool water, waves: Water is really dirty because everyone gets in it. Water is cool because a bunch of fish live in water. I don’t like getting in oceans because if there was a big wave I could get pulled under. Waves are very cool. I love the color of the water.
Emmersyn Hutchcraft
Grade 1, Prairieland
Many uses: Water is a liquid used for many things like washing dishes and staying hydrated and healthy. You use water when you are taking a shower or a bath. That's an everyday thing to clean your body. Another way water can be used is to put it in a balloon. You can throw water balloons at people to have fun.
Arlen Sabu
Grade 5, Prairieland
What water is: Water is cold. Water is hot. Water is wet. Water is a liquid. Fish live in water.
Evan Westendorf
Grade 1, Epiphany
Fun things to do: I like to play in water on a sunny day. Drinking water is good for your body. I help my dad clean his truck with water. I like to ride on boats on the water and play in the sand. I once dared my brother to dump water on his head.
Maddy McNicol
Grade 1, Prairieland
