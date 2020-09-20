This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: What I like about school

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Morning meeting: What I like about school the most is morning meeting because we play funny games. Sometimes we talk about our favorite things to get to know each other. We also get to learn more about the teacher (Mrs. Parkhouse).

Ella Golliday

Grade 4, Centennial

School on computer: I like reading, math and art. I like reading because the book my teacher reads is always good. I like math because it helps me learn. I like art because I love drawing. School is awesome, even on the computer!

Lily Beal

Grade 2, Colene Hoose

Have to wear mask: I just started school. I have a great teacher. It is sad I have to wear a mask, but I would not be able to go to school and I could not see my friends. I love school!

Caden Sax

Grade 1, Epiphany

I love school: I like Eureka Math and Simple Solutions. I like my friends and my teachers. I love music, art, PE, religion and science. I love school! Do you like school?

Trinity Bussan

Grade 2 Epiphany