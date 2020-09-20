This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: What I like about school

Morning meeting: What I like about school the most is morning meeting because we play funny games. Sometimes we talk about our favorite things to get to know each other. We also get to learn more about the teacher (Mrs. Parkhouse).
Ella Golliday
Grade 4, Centennial
School on computer: I like reading, math and art. I like reading because the book my teacher reads is always good. I like math because it helps me learn. I like art because I love drawing. School is awesome, even on the computer!
Lily Beal
Grade 2, Colene Hoose
Have to wear mask: I just started school. I have a great teacher. It is sad I have to wear a mask, but I would not be able to go to school and I could not see my friends. I love school!
Caden Sax
Grade 1, Epiphany
I love school: I like Eureka Math and Simple Solutions. I like my friends and my teachers. I love music, art, PE, religion and science. I love school! Do you like school?
Trinity Bussan
Grade 2 Epiphany
Reading and recess: What i like about school is recess. At recess I like being creative and making up games. Another thing I like about school is all the new books. The new books always make me want to read more books.
Paige Bauer
Grade 5, Epiphany
Art class: I like school because of my art class. I get to paint and color. I really like my teacher.
Saheli Sura
Grade 2, Grove
Math rocks: Math time is the best because I get to write at school. I love to do answers to math at school. Math rocks because the teachers teach us. I love Rocket Math especially. I love PE because I get to exercise, too. I love PE because Mr. Z is nice.
Jaiden Dawson
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Go to school: I like to go to school. I like to play in the park. I like to go to school in a yellow bus.
Priyasha Sarkar
Grade 1, Northpoint
Pizza's the best: I like school because I like to play with Peyton. I like to go to music. My favorite part about school is having pizza with Mr. Harr. Northpoint School is the best.
Aadyanth Avala
Grade 2, Northpoint
Math: I like math homework.
Angelina Novy
Grade 3, Northpoint
Northpoint: I like school because I like to go to Northpoint. I like my dry erase board. I like to play outside with my friends. I like to go to music. I like to use my red marker.
Peyton Smith
Grade 4, Northpoint
Wonderful teachers: I like my school because it has some really wonderful teachers who help me to learn in fun ways and make us work really hard. My favorite thing about Northpoint is everyone at school is like family and in small classes I get extra help I might need in my education. We have just a great environment here.
Hannah Mohammed
Grade 5, Northpoint
Science projects: Science projects are one thing I like about school because doing experiments is so fun! Another thing I like about science projects is that you get to work in groups. I don't like working alone. Who knew you could clean a penny with vinegar? That is why I love doing science projects.
Khloe Dittmar
Grade 5, Prairieland
Enrichment: I like enrichment because you get to do tons of fun stuff like computers, art, math and reading maps. The teacher is a girl and she's nice. We get to play music. Sometimes we call her Ms. Street.
Audrey Dohman
Grade 4, Centennial
Set up at home: I like math and social studies. I want to learn more about math. I set up my desk with all my supplies for school at home.
Callie Zarecki
Grade 2, Colene Hoose
Experiments: I like science. I like the videos and experiments.
Henry Sikora
Grade 1, Epiphany
What I like: I like my teacher and my friends. I like art and PE. I like the classroom, too. I like everything.
Norah Kauten
Grade 2, Grove
Making friends: I like making new friends. I would rather be at school than home. My favorite thing about school is lunch.
Adi Stanford
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Playing outside: I like playing outside at school. I like morning meetings, art, music and PE. I like going in the bus.
Maharvin Vempati
Grade 2, Northpoint
Learn cool things: My favorite subject in school is science. I like it because you get to learn cool things about earth, nature and animals. My favorite topic is states of matter. I also like art class in school because you can draw lots of things. My most favorite thing to do at school is play at recess!
Priyansh Sarkar
Grade 3, Northpoint
Legos: I like to play Legos with my friends.
Anna Coffman
Grade 4, Northpoint
Best friend in class: I like playing at school with friends. I do math. My best friend is Haleigh, and she is in my class. I like swinging on the swings at recess.
Carley Johnson
Grade 5, Northpoint
Science and technology: School is fun! I really like learning about science and technology. Could you imagine not having technology? I’m so glad that we are able to use technology at home to connect with friends and learn together.
Jake Naeger
Grade 5, Prairieland
Glad to be back: The things I like best about school are math, morning bins and morning meeting, and my favorite thing about school is definitely the teacher. She is the nicest and kindest teacher ever. I am glad we're back in school in person and not remote.
Marri Ehrhardt
Grade 4, Centennial
Recess: My favorite part is recess.
Ryan Baker
Grade 1, Epiphany
Be in classroom: I like my teacher. I like my classroom and I hope I get to see it in person. I like science and I like math.
Wesley Hart
Grade 2, Colene Hoose
Awesome teachers: My teachers are really awesome! I love being with my teachers because they are smart. My teachers help me when I'm stuck on a word.
Cami Naretto
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Running around: I like PE in school because of the fun games. You get to run around and play tag with pool noodles, climb rock walls and do jump roping contests. You get to run a mile around the trail and play at the park when you are done. That's why I like about PE in school.
Carson McNicol
Grade 5, Prairieland
Meeting and greeting: The thing I like best about school is morning meeting. I like doing it because you get to greet people. Sometimes we play games at morning meeting. My second thing I like is Reading Counts because you get to read a chapter book, then take a test on it and you get points for how many answers you get right.
Summer Price
Grade 4, Centennial
Playing and new friends: I like that I can make new friends. I also like to play outside. I also like reading. The last thing thing I like to do is playing basketball on the black top.
Samuel Perry
Grade 2, Colene Hoose
Field trips: What I like about school is field trips. My favorite field trips are museums. I also like going to sporting event trips. Another good thing about field trips is getting back at the end of the day. Sadly we won't have field trips this year.
Nolan Buchanan
Grade 5, Epiphany
Quiet reading: I love reading because it is quiet and it is fun and it is interesting.
Adalyn Lear
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Reading and math: The things I like best about school are the teachers and reading and math. There's study hall by the end of the day, and I read there. Multiplication and division are my faves. The teachers are nice and have wonderful activities for us.
Jillian Cornwall
Grade 4, Centennial
Feel smart: I like math. It makes me feel smart. I like geography because I learn really cool stuff.
Victor Serrano
Grade 2, Colene Hoose
Friends and sports: One thing I like about school is my friends. Every day we have brain breaks and we talk about sports, video games and have fun. I love school sports. This is the first year I get to play school sports. I am playing baseball and basketball.
Aidan Craig
Grade 5, Epiphany
