This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: What I'm thankful for

Grade 3, Epiphany

Hockey, too: I’m thankful for my parents, my school and hockey. My parents care for me when I am sick. They pay for the sports I play and my education. They make dinner, help me with sports and drive me to games. My school is where I see my friends and learn all I need to know. Hockey is my favorite thing to do.

John O’Connell

Grade 5, Epiphany

Friends: I am thankful because I get to see my friends at school. When we go to school I get to play with them. When we have a playdate, I want to clean my house so it’s not messy. When I am thankful, I like to be with my friends. I am also very thankful when my friends are nice to me.

Grace Harmon

Grade 3, Grove

Schoolwork: I am thankful for Northpoint. I like playing with blocks for math. I like homework. I like books!

Angelina Novy

Grade 3, Northpoint

Parents: I'm thankful for my parents. I do what my parents say.

Avery Batty

Grade 1, Prairieland