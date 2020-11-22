This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: What I'm thankful for

Best sister ever: I have a sister. She is 9 years old. She was in the hospital. She was in there for 102 days. Now she is at home. She is the best sister ever. I am thankful for my sister Chloe.
Piper Brantley
Grade 2, Colene Hoose
Home: I am thankful for my house and my friends.
Aria Doran
Grade 1, Corpus Christi
Essentials: I am thankful for my family, food, shelter and me.
Ezra Percell
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
With us: I am thankful because God is with us all the time. He helps us by giving us food and good days with him and Jesus Christ.
Brendan Cleer
Grade 3, Corpus Christi
Love: I am thankful for my family because I love them. I am thankful for our God.
Pryor Hughs
Grade 1, Epiphany
Fun school: I am thankful for school because school helps me learn, and I think school is fun. I’m also thankful for all my teachers because my teachers are nice, helpful and happy.
Kiara Foster
Grade 3, Epiphany
Talk to animals: I am thankful for my bunnies because I know that I can talk to them, and they cannot talk back. I am thankful for my dogs for the same reason. I am thankful for my whole family because they are always there for me.
Graclyn Pippin
Grade 5, Epiphany
Togetherness: I am thankful for my family and my pets because I like being with them. My dad takes my sisters and me on walks. On fall walks he lets us play in leaf piles. I am thankful for my friends and cousins because we play on playgrounds together.
Trinity Bussan
Grade 2, Epiphany
Friends: I am thankful for my friends. I am thankful for my friends because they are healthy, and not a lot of people have friends. I am thankful to play and see them at school and playdates. I am thankful to get up and go to school or Zoom meeting.
Morgan Cole
Grade 3, Grove
The world: I am thankful for a home, the earth, the water and animals for meat to eat. I am thankful for all animals, the birds and the whales, small like a hummingbird or big like a shark, medium like elephants. Family and friends are all I can depend on and only thank them for what they do and can’t imagine life without them.
Noah Koetters
Grade 4, Home school
Sleepy cat: I am thankful for my cat Boots. He sleeps all the time. I love how he plays with my dogs. He has black and white on his fur. He loves to go outside with Winston.
Kassidy Browning
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Thanks!: What am I thankful for? Thanksgiving … because it starts with Thanks! I am thankful that we have such a nice house, that we have clean clothes to wear, that we have lots of toys, and water. I am thankful that we have stuff for crafts.
Kaitlin Ehrstein
Kindergarten, Northpoint
Many thanks: I am thankful to my mom for giving me muffins and helping me bake pumpkin pie and purple potatoes. I am thankful for playing football with my friend. I am thankful for my teacher during this time of COVID-19. I am thankful for my dad for helping me do my homework. I am thankful for my brother and sister for helping me clean my room.
Noe Alovor
Grade 5, Northpoint
Great mom: I am thankful for my mom. She takes care of me. She cooks for me. She takes me to the park. She plays with me. My mom reads stories to me. She helps me make paper airplanes. My mom is funny.
Merveille Yubu
Grade 2, Oakdale
Teacher who reads: I am thankful for my teacher. She makes me happy when she reads to the class.
Delaney Baker
Grade 1, Prairieland
Sports: I'm thankful for sports because they keep us fit and let us have fun. If it weren't for sports, so many things that entertain us would — POOF — vanish. For example, football, baseball, basketball and swimming would not exist. Plus a lot of my favorite activities are sports. I cannot imagine a world without sports.
Beckett Kreinbihl
Grade 5, Prairieland
Loving cat: I am thankful for my cat, Minky. He may be annoying, but he loves us. Minky is a scaredy-cat, and he is clumsy. He will cheer me up when I am sad.
Laura Teagarden
Grade 5, St. Mary’s
Animals: I am thankful for animals. I like to watch them. I like lions.
Noah Cannon-Thomas
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Our planet: I’m thankful for our planet. It is just right for us to live in. The trees help us breathe. The water helps us stay healthy. I am also thankful for all the animals.
Jude Gudgel
Grade 2, Colene Hoose
Nice teacher: I am thankful for my teacher because she is nice.
Andie Hebel
Grade 1, Corpus Christi
Thankful: I am thankful for my family, food, friends and my teacher. I am thankful for my school and for my mom and dad.
Madeline Halox
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Playtime: What I am thankful for is my family because they help me do my homework and let me play with my friends. I am thankful for my friends because they invite me over sometimes.
Natalie Carlock
Grade 3, Corpus Christi
Kindness: I am thankful for God because he is nice. He is kind.
Grayson Holt
Grade 1, Epiphany
Doctors: I am thankful for the doctors because they help us get better if we are sick or hurt. They are also very kind to us and treat us with respect and care, and especially in COVID-19. Thank you, doctors!
Violet Johnson
Grade 3, Epiphany
Hockey, too: I’m thankful for my parents, my school and hockey. My parents care for me when I am sick. They pay for the sports I play and my education. They make dinner, help me with sports and drive me to games. My school is where I see my friends and learn all I need to know. Hockey is my favorite thing to do.
John O’Connell
Grade 5, Epiphany
Friends: I am thankful because I get to see my friends at school. When we go to school I get to play with them. When we have a playdate, I want to clean my house so it’s not messy. When I am thankful, I like to be with my friends. I am also very thankful when my friends are nice to me.
Grace Harmon
Grade 3, Grove
Schoolwork: I am thankful for Northpoint. I like playing with blocks for math. I like homework. I like books!
Angelina Novy
Grade 3, Northpoint
Parents: I'm thankful for my parents. I do what my parents say.
Avery Batty
Grade 1, Prairieland
Amazing life: I am thankful for the wonderful, amazing, happy life I have! I’m thankful for my stupendous mom because she gave me this life I have. I’m also thankful for my dad, who always supports me and helps me through tough times. For example, right now with COVID-19 we are stuck inside quite a bit and he cheers me up unlike anyone else.
Jasper Pomis
Grade 5, Prairieland
Good bacon: I am thankful for many things. I am thankful for food, especially bacon, because it tastes good and keeps me alive. I am also thankful for family and friends, so I am not always lonely.
Simon Hamaker
Grade 5, St. Mary's
Classmates: I am thankful for my first-grade class. My classmates are awesome. My classmates are different.
Savannah Gully
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Good teacher: I am thankful for one of my teachers. Her name is Mrs. Stanton. She is very nice. She is very good at teaching. She makes it very fun to learn. Sometimes my work is hard, but she helps me and I get it done.
Annaliese Lawton
Grade 2, Colene Hoose
Helpers: I am thankful for doctors and police.
Nolan Donahue
Grade 1, Corpus Christi
Grateful: I am thankful for my friends, family and my school.
Elliette Jelinek
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Lots of thanks: I am thankful for my toys and my family and my food and my home.
George Thompson
Grade 1, Epiphany
Encouraging: I am thankful for my family because they play with me. They pick me up when I am sad. I'm thankful for my house. It's warm, and it's where I sleep. I'm thankful for the cars I have. They get us where we need to be.
Vittorio Vetri
Grade 3, Epiphany
Watch together: I am thankful for my parents. They help me with homework so I get good grades. They also make me my meals. My parents give me shelter since I live in their house. They watch football with me as well.
Seth Bojan
Grade 5, Epiphany
Loves sister: I am thankful for my sister. I am happy she plays with me when I ask her to. We fight and argue sometimes, but I am still happy with her. We might not get along, but I still love her.
Nolan Walker
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
