This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: What I'm thankful for

Editor's note: While students are settling into the new school year, Flying Horse has continued publishing submissions from last school year. The names, grades and schools appearing below are from 2019-20.
Guides and helpers: I'm first thankful to God. I'm thankful to my mom and dad, who always help me, buy me toys and take care of me. I'm thankful for my teachers, who always correct me and guide me to the right path. I'm thankful to my friends, who always play with me and have fun.
Nathan Shaan Kota
Grade 2, Benjamin
My mom: I am thankful for my mom because she makes me food. She works so hard and I love her so much. She also cares for me. I'm thankful for my dad because he takes me to my practice for soccer and loves me.
Briana Cruz Rafael
Grade 4, Bent
Family and God's gift: I am thankful for a family that loves me. I am also thankful for a house to live in, a bed to sleep in, food to eat, clothes to wear and a school to go to. What I am most thankful for is God's gift of eternal life in heaven.
Jackson Heinz
Grade 4, Calvary
Family and friends: I'm thankful for my family and what they do for me and my brother. I'm thankful for my friends as well as for having a bed to sleep in and a home to live in. Lastly, I'm thankful for having such a forgiving God. That's what I'm thankful for.
Evan Bemis
Grade 5, Calvary
Beautiful country: I am thankful for living in a beautiful country and for having a family who supports me. I'm thankful for my school, my friends and teachers who teach me every day.
Juan Jose Gavilan
Grade 4, Cedar Ridge
All I need: I am thankful for my family. They give me all I need and more. Without my family I would not have anything.
Brooks Heaton
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Family's love: I am thankful for my family because they love me. I am also thankful for the Thanksgiving food.
Cecilia Kinate
Grade 1, Epiphany
Keep me company: I am thankful for my family. I like my family because they keep me company.
Ella Henehan
Grade 3, Epiphany
Best mom ever: I am glad that I have a mom. My mom snuggles with me at night. Sometimes I get treats from my mom. My mom makes me good food. My mom is the best mom ever.
Kaden Glass
Grade 2, Fairview
Thanksgiving is coming: I am glad that Thanksgiving is here. I'm thankful for food. When it is Thanksgiving I will get a lot of food and be with my mom and my dad and my sister.
Harper Milashoski
Grade 1, Fieldcrest
Military and teachers: I am thankful for the military because they fight for us. I am thankful for teachers because they teach us new things.
Maebel Boswell
Grade 1, Glenn
Life's essentials: I have many things I'm thankful for. I'm grateful for my family. I am thankful for my family because they help me when I am sick. I also appreciate air. I appreciate air because it helps me breathe. Another thing I'm grateful for is water. Without water We would not survive. I am thankful for food.
Claire Yoder
Grade 2, Grove
Caring family: What I'm thankful for is my family because they are always there when I need them! My family is special because they are very caring! That's why I love my family.
Sydney Auth
Grade 3, Grove
Thanksgiving with my family: I am thankful for my dad, mom, brother Luke, God, Jesus and my family. I love having Thanksgiving with my family. I like to be with my family on Thanksgiving. I like to prepare the meal on Thanksgiving. I like to help clean up on Thanksgiving.
Libby Murphy
Grade 2, Heyworth
Relatives: I am thankful for my mom and dad. I am thankful for my teacher. I am thankful for my aunts. I am thankful for my family. I am thankful for Dontae and Lakiya.
Bryce Edgecomb
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Why I'm thankful: I am thankful for my friends when I feel lonely. I am also thankful for my teacher because she helps me learn things I did not know. I am thankful for God because he saved us. I am thankful for a roof over my head.
McKenzie Mool
Grade 3, Lexington
Glad to have family: I am thankful for my mommy, grandma, daddy and my sisters. My family is special because they help me with my homework. We play with the dog on the floor. I am glad I have my family.
Zane Womack
Grade 1, Lowpoint-Washburn
T-H-A-N-K-F-U-L: Technology is nice so I can take AR tests. Hard challenges to teach me. Animals are always fun to cuddle and play. Now I am thankful to live in America. Kind people so I get some help. Family and pets for entertainment. Utility belts to help carry tools and others. Life because then I can live.
Knox Kennell
Grade 3, Lowpoint-Washburn
My parents: I'm thankful for my parents because they help me in my studies and other works. They are very nice and helpful. Mom makes me yummy foods to eat and Dad takes me to different places. Parents also play with me sometimes. That's why I'm thankful for them.
Priyansh Sarkar
Grade 2, Northpoint
Thanksgiving dinner: I am thankful for Thanksgiving dinner. We eat mashed potatoes, turkey, pizza and cottage cheese. We have chocolate ice cream for dessert. These are all of my favorites.
Anna Coffman
Grade 3, Northpoint
Picking up litter: I am thankful for picking up litter from the ground. I hate people littering because it makes the environment bad. This is my question: Why do people litter?
Annie Oliver
Grade 4, Northpoint
Fun things together: I am thankful for my family. We do fun things together, and we all love each other.
Claudia James
Grade 5, Northpoint
Grateful for fish: I am thankful for my fish. His name is Murmy. Sometimes I call him Murm. He just swims around. I play with him. He is fun to play with. He is the colors blue, black and navy. I love him very much! I had another fish that died. It was sad, and when I say sad I mean really sad.
Mia Smith
Grade 2, Oakdale
Mom and nanna: I am thankful for my family! First of all, my mom is wonderful! She makes me yummy dinners like taco soup or pizza! I also appreciate my nanna. She trims our hair and came over for dinner a lot. Yesterday she gave us iced cinnamon bread dessert. I am so thankful for my nanna and my mommy!
Charlee Beitzel
Grade 3, Oakland
My whole family: I am thankful for my whole family and my pets.
Kaylee Nallman
Grade 1, Olympia South
My little cats: I'm very thankful for both of my cats because they cheer me up by running to me when I open the door. They run to me like they have been waiting for me. I feel like I can't live without them.
Ava Peolinski
Grade 4, Pepper Ridge
Kind, caring family: I'm thankful for my kind, caring, loving parents and funny, annoying sister. I'm also thankful for the rest of my family. And I'm thankful for holidays.
Lakkiah McDougald
Grade 2, Prairieland
Thankful for the sun: I'm thankful for the sun. If we didn't have the sun, we couldn't be warm. I would be freezing my limbs off by going outside. Also, we could not get any plants to grow to eat. If it weren't for the sun, we would live in forever darkness if we didn't have the sun.
Oliver Jorczak
Grade 4, Prairieland
Thankful for doctors: I'm thankful for doctors because they keep you healthy. They give you information on what to do and what not to do like stay in bed and sleep and eat warm things and to stay warm. They give you medications so that you can feel better and be healthy again.
Karen Aguas
Grade 5, Prairieland
Getting life: I am thankful for a house. I am also thankful for a family and getting life. I also love being at St. Mary's.
Esmeralda Rivera
Grade 5, St. Mary's
Thankful for everything: I'm thankful for my family, cousins, grandma, grandpa, aunts and uncle. I am also thankful for everything I have, even if I don't like it.
Anna Rosa Ishiseleka
Grade 3, Sheridan
Food and house: I am thankful that we have food and we have a house.
Naevon Knox
Grade 2, Stevenson
Important things: I am thankful for life, my dad and my mom and having a home and being able to go to school, which is the most important.
Olivia Smith
Grade 4, Stevenson
Baby brother: I am thankful for my baby brother. I make him laugh.
Savaeh Denton
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
People who help me: I am thankful for my family and friends. I am thankful for them because my family has helped me on almost everything, and I should be thankful for that. I am thankful for friends, too. I am thankful for them, too, because they helped me, and they had been kind to me and I am kind to them. I should be thankful to everyone.
Eva Williams
Grade 3, Washington
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!