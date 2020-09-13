This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: What I'm thankful for

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor's note: While students are settling into the new school year, Flying Horse has continued publishing submissions from last school year. The names, grades and schools appearing below are from 2019-20.

Guides and helpers: I'm first thankful to God. I'm thankful to my mom and dad, who always help me, buy me toys and take care of me. I'm thankful for my teachers, who always correct me and guide me to the right path. I'm thankful to my friends, who always play with me and have fun.

Nathan Shaan Kota

Grade 2, Benjamin

My mom: I am thankful for my mom because she makes me food. She works so hard and I love her so much. She also cares for me. I'm thankful for my dad because he takes me to my practice for soccer and loves me.

Briana Cruz Rafael

Grade 4, Bent

Family and God's gift: I am thankful for a family that loves me. I am also thankful for a house to live in, a bed to sleep in, food to eat, clothes to wear and a school to go to. What I am most thankful for is God's gift of eternal life in heaven.

Jackson Heinz