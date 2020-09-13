 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: What I'm thankful for
editor's pick
This week’s Winners: Music

This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: What I'm thankful for

{{featured_button_text}}

Editor's note: While students are settling into the new school year, Flying Horse has continued publishing submissions from last school year. The names, grades and schools appearing below are from 2019-20.

Guides and helpers: I'm first thankful to God. I'm thankful to my mom and dad, who always help me, buy me toys and take care of me. I'm thankful for my teachers, who always correct me and guide me to the right path. I'm thankful to my friends, who always play with me and have fun.

Nathan Shaan Kota

Grade 2, Benjamin

My mom: I am thankful for my mom because she makes me food. She works so hard and I love her so much. She also cares for me. I'm thankful for my dad because he takes me to my practice for soccer and loves me.

Briana Cruz Rafael

Grade 4, Bent 

Family and God's gift: I am thankful for a family that loves me. I am also thankful for a house to live in, a bed to sleep in, food to eat, clothes to wear and a school to go to. What I am most thankful for is God's gift of eternal life in heaven.

Jackson Heinz

Grade 4, Calvary

Family and friends: I'm thankful for my family and what they do for me and my brother. I'm thankful for my friends as well as for having a bed to sleep in and a home to live in. Lastly, I'm thankful for having such a forgiving God. That's what I'm thankful for.

Evan Bemis

Grade 5, Calvary

Beautiful country: I am thankful for living in a beautiful country and for having a family who supports me. I'm thankful for my school, my friends and teachers who teach me every day.

Juan Jose Gavilan

Grade 4, Cedar Ridge

All I need: I am thankful for my family. They give me all I need and more. Without my family I would not have anything.

Brooks Heaton

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Family's love: I am thankful for my family because they love me. I am also thankful for the Thanksgiving food.

Cecilia Kinate

Grade 1, Epiphany

Keep me company: I am thankful for my family. I like my family because they keep me company.

Ella Henehan

Grade 3, Epiphany

Best mom ever: I am glad that I have a mom. My mom snuggles with me at night. Sometimes I get treats from my mom. My mom makes me good food. My mom is the best mom ever.

Kaden Glass

Grade 2, Fairview

Thanksgiving is coming: I am glad that Thanksgiving is here. I'm thankful for food. When it is Thanksgiving I will get a lot of food and be with my mom and my dad and my sister.

Harper Milashoski

Grade 1, Fieldcrest 

Military and teachers: I am thankful for the military because they fight for us. I am thankful for teachers because they teach us new things.

Maebel Boswell

Grade 1, Glenn

Life's essentials: I have many things I'm thankful for. I'm grateful for my family. I am thankful for my family because they help me when I am sick. I also appreciate air. I appreciate air because it helps me breathe. Another thing I'm grateful for is water. Without water We would not survive. I am thankful for food.

Claire Yoder

Grade 2, Grove

Caring family: What I'm thankful for is my family because they are always there when I need them! My family is special because they are very caring! That's why I love my family.

Sydney Auth

Grade 3, Grove

Thanksgiving with my family: I am thankful for my dad, mom, brother Luke, God, Jesus and my family. I love having Thanksgiving with my family. I like to be with my family on Thanksgiving. I like to prepare the meal on Thanksgiving. I like to help clean up on Thanksgiving.

Libby Murphy 

Grade 2, Heyworth

Relatives: I am thankful for my mom and dad. I am thankful for my teacher. I am thankful for my aunts. I am thankful for my family. I am thankful for Dontae and Lakiya.

Bryce Edgecomb

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Why I'm thankful: I am thankful for my friends when I feel lonely. I am also thankful for my teacher because she helps me learn things I did not know. I am thankful for God because he saved us. I am thankful for a roof over my head.

McKenzie Mool

Grade 3, Lexington

Glad to have family: I am thankful for my mommy, grandma, daddy and my sisters. My family is special because they help me with my homework. We play with the dog on the floor. I am glad I have my family.

Zane Womack

Grade 1, Lowpoint-Washburn

T-H-A-N-K-F-U-L: Technology is nice so I can take AR tests. Hard challenges to teach me. Animals are always fun to cuddle and play. Now I am thankful to live in America. Kind people so I get some help. Family and pets for entertainment. Utility belts to help carry tools and others. Life because then I can live.

Knox Kennell

Grade 3, Lowpoint-Washburn

My parents: I'm thankful for my parents because they help me in my studies and other works. They are very nice and helpful. Mom makes me yummy foods to eat and Dad takes me to different places. Parents also play with me sometimes. That's why I'm thankful for them.

Priyansh Sarkar

Grade 2, Northpoint

Thanksgiving dinner: I am thankful for Thanksgiving dinner. We eat mashed potatoes, turkey, pizza and cottage cheese. We have chocolate ice cream for dessert. These are all of my favorites.

Anna Coffman

Grade 3, Northpoint

Picking up litter: I am thankful for picking up litter from the ground. I hate people littering because it makes the environment bad. This is my question: Why do people litter?

Annie Oliver

Grade 4, Northpoint

Fun things together: I am thankful for my family. We do fun things together, and we all love each other.

Claudia James

Grade 5, Northpoint

Grateful for fish: I am thankful for my fish. His name is Murmy. Sometimes I call him Murm. He just swims around. I play with him. He is fun to play with. He is the colors blue, black and navy. I love him very much! I had another fish that died. It was sad, and when I say sad I mean really sad.

Mia Smith

Grade 2, Oakdale

Mom and nanna: I am thankful for my family! First of all, my mom is wonderful! She makes me yummy dinners like taco soup or pizza! I also appreciate my nanna. She trims our hair and came over for dinner a lot. Yesterday she gave us iced cinnamon bread dessert. I am so thankful for my nanna and my mommy!

Charlee Beitzel

Grade 3, Oakland 

My whole family: I am thankful for my whole family and my pets.

Kaylee Nallman

Grade 1, Olympia South

My little cats: I'm very thankful for both of my cats because they cheer me up by running to me when I open the door. They run to me like they have been waiting for me. I feel like I can't live without them.

Ava Peolinski

Grade 4, Pepper Ridge

Kind, caring family: I'm thankful for my kind, caring, loving parents and funny, annoying sister. I'm also thankful for the rest of my family. And I'm thankful for holidays.

Lakkiah McDougald

Grade 2, Prairieland

Thankful for the sun: I'm thankful for the sun. If we didn't have the sun, we couldn't be warm. I would be freezing my limbs off by going outside. Also, we could not get any plants to grow to eat. If it weren't for the sun, we would live in forever darkness if we didn't have the sun.

Oliver Jorczak

Grade 4, Prairieland

Thankful for doctors: I'm thankful for doctors because they keep you healthy. They give you information on what to do and what not to do like stay in bed and sleep and eat warm things and to stay warm. They give you medications so that you can feel better and be healthy again.

Karen Aguas

Grade 5, Prairieland

Getting life: I am thankful for a house. I am also thankful for a family and getting life. I also love being at St. Mary's.

Esmeralda Rivera

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Thankful for everything: I'm thankful for my family, cousins, grandma, grandpa, aunts and uncle. I am also thankful for everything I have, even if I don't like it.

Anna Rosa Ishiseleka

Grade 3, Sheridan

Food and house: I am thankful that we have food and we have a house.

Naevon Knox

Grade 2, Stevenson

Important things: I am thankful for life, my dad and my mom and having a home and being able to go to school, which is the most important.

Olivia Smith

Grade 4, Stevenson

Baby brother: I am thankful for my baby brother. I make him laugh.

Savaeh Denton

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

People who help me: I am thankful for my family and friends. I am thankful for them because my family has helped me on almost everything, and I should be thankful for that. I am thankful for friends, too. I am thankful for them, too, because they helped me, and they had been kind to me and I am kind to them. I should be thankful to everyone. 

Eva Williams

Grade 3, Washington

Next topic: When I grow up

What will the world be like when you grow up? What kind of job will you have? Where will you live? Will you have a family or pets? Write or draw about when you grow up. 

Date due: Sept. 21

Date published: Oct. 4

Submitting to Flying Horse

1. We use writing samples and drawings from Central Illinois students in kindergarten through fifth grade in public and private schools or who are home-schooled. See accompanying chart for topics and due dates. 

2. Each entry must be clearly labeled with the student’s first and last name, grade and school (or if they are home-schooled).

3. Written entries ideally run about 30 to 50 words and should be no longer that 65 words or about 350 characters. Longer entries will be edited or excerpted for length.

4. Drawings should be on 8.5-by-11-inch paper turned horizontally (drawings may be smaller as long as they are proportional), fill the space and be in color. We don’t use drawings on ruled notebook paper.

5. Submissions may be emailed to flyinghorse@pantagraph.com, mailed to Flying Horse C/O The Pantagraph, 205 N. Main St., P.O. Box 2907, Bloomington, IL 61702-2907, or dropped off at our office during business hours.

6. If you have questions or comments, email flyinghorse@pantagraph.com.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News