This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: What makes me happy

Family: I am happy when I am with my family. My family is very nice. I have four brothers, but I only have one sister. My dad is a pastor. My favorite thing to do with them is family dinners and to play games. What do you do with your family?
Hanna Sniff
Grade 3, Calvary
Comforting me: What makes me happy is God. God makes me happy because he is always there when I feel like a failure. What makes me happy is my family. They are there when I get home from a loss. What makes me happy are friends. They are always around to comfort me.
Colin Dozier
Grade 5, Calvary
Fun together: What makes me happy is my family. We like to play, laugh and eat together. We have so much fun. My family makes me happy because when I go to sleep my mom, dad, brother and sister come and give me a kiss and a hug.
Molly Mester
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Doing things: I am happy when I go to recess and pray and when I am learning and reading.
George Thompson
Grade 1, Epiphany
Active family: I feel happy when I am with my family and friends because of the fun things we do together. I have tea with my grandma and grandpa. I play football with my Grampy and Uncle John. I go on gator rides with my Aunt Nancy, and I play on playgrounds with my friends. I am happy when my family goes on bike rides.
Trinity Bussan
Grade 2, Epiphany
Happy times: What makes me happy is my cats, my dog and my family. What also makes me happy is my class, my friends, playing outside, helping people and animals.
Lyla Kirchner
Grade 3, Hudson
My dogs: What makes me happy is my two dogs. One of my dogs is brown, and the other is yellow. One is crazy, and the other is always tired. My dogs are always going to make me happy.
Tyler Whisker
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Playtime: What makes me happy is playing with my Barbies. I like playing with Legos, too!
Anna Coffman
Grade 4, Northpoint
Best teacher: Miss Mott, my teacher, makes me happy when she teaches me new things every day. She is super nice. I love that when I need help, she helps me. Miss Mott is the best teacher.
Mia Smith
Grade 3, Oakdale
Softball: I love softball! Softball is my favorite sport! One reason is because you are with your friends. Second, you can build teamwork with your friends and improve. Also, I just moved up a level, so I'm in 10U. Now we do kid pitch. Pitcher is my favorite position to play! I also love to bat.
Ali Leman
Grade 3, Oakland
Friends: What makes me happy is playing with my friends. We play on the trampoline. We ride bikes through the neighborhood. We’re so close friends that sometimes we eat dinner together. Playing with my friends is so fun.
Cole Myers
Grade 3, Prairieland
Feeling good: The feeling of being happy is something everyone loves for many reasons, and it makes you feel good about yourself. Everyone has their own way of being happy. I get happy when I am on vacations with my family. The reason it makes me happy is because I am with family I don’t get to see every day of my life.
Cooper Ritchart
Grade 5, Prairieland
Cousin time: What makes me happy is chillin’ with my cousin. Chillin’ with my cousin makes me happy because we can just talk. What makes me happy is playing with my aunt’s dog at the park. Playing with my aunt’s dog makes me happy because he’s so cute.
Amora McCombs
Grade 5, St. Mary’s
Cleaning: What makes me happy is cleaning. Another thing that makes me happy is riding my bike.
Brooklyn Caffey
Grade 5, Calvary
Books, too: What makes me happy is family and friends, and most of all is Mrs. K. Also my dog, Theo; my mom, dad and sister, Adrianna; and books make me happy.
Addyson Spencer
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Playing with dog: Something that makes me happy is playing with my dog. His name is Bill.
Codi Kaisner
Grade 1, Epiphany
Snuggling: Going on a sleepover with my grandma makes me happy. Playing with friends anywhere is fun. Snuggling with my family members also comforts me a lot. Getting hugs from my family members is nice since I like to snuggle.
Liam Harper
Grade 3, Epiphany
Very happy: Horses make me happy. Mom makes me so, so happy. My family makes me so happy.
Lainey Kelley
Grade 3, Hudson
Taking care: My family makes me happy because they take care of me. I get to spend time with them. I get to play games.
Luke Kurz
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Happiness: Going to school makes me happy. Mom makes me happy. Going bowling makes me happy.
Peyton Smith
Grade 4, Northpoint
Variety: What makes me happy is playing with plush, drawing, chili dogs, pizza, playing Legos (not alone!) and hugs.
Gavin Fontaine
Grade 3, Oakdale
Baseball: Baseball makes me happy. I like hitting, because I love the sound of the bat when the ball hits the bat. I pitch a lot, but it’s very hard because you have to throw many strikes. I'm really good at catching. However, to play catcher you need to have a good arm. It’s very challenging but fun to play baseball. What makes you happy?
Brysen Morris
Grade 3, Oakland
Warm puppy: “Happiness is a warm puppy.” My dogs make me happy. My dogs’ names are Buster and Evie. Evie is a bichon and Wheaten terrier mix. They make me happy by licking me. When I come home from an activity and sit on the couch, they go crazy and lick me all over my face. It makes me laugh so much.
Hugh McPeak
Grade 5, Prairieland
Always there: My dogs and family make me happy because my dogs are always there for me when I’m sad or down in the dumps. My family is also always there when I am doing something. Especially my dad. He comes to all my baseball games, and my mom is right down the hall from me in school.
Bobby Casali
Grade 5, St. Mary’s
Jokes: What makes me happy is jokes and presents because I like presents, and jokes make me laugh.
Olive Niebur
Grade 1, Epiphany
Kindness counts: What makes me happy is when people tell me more about God and Jesus. Also when I get to play with friends. Another thing is when I get to see family. But most of all, it is when people are kind to each other.
Maggie Wey
Grade 3, Epiphany
Funny dad: My dad makes me happy. He tells me funny jokes. He makes me laugh. I like it when he makes me laugh. He is also very nice. His job is road patching. He gets home late. Sometimes he gets home super late.
Apphia McCabe
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Summertime: To me summer is a time where you get to be free. When the weather is beautiful, when the air is fresh, and most of all, when you can spend time with your family and friends. I get to sleep in every day. I get to go swimming, go on vacations and spend time with my family.
Gavin Basalay
Grade 5, Prairieland
Happy times: Things that make me happy are when I get ice cream, when my friends are nice to me and when I get to go horseback riding.
Addison Walls
Grade 3, Hudson