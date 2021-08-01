This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: What makes me happy

Family: I am happy when I am with my family. My family is very nice. I have four brothers, but I only have one sister. My dad is a pastor. My favorite thing to do with them is family dinners and to play games. What do you do with your family?

Hanna Sniff

Grade 3, Calvary

Comforting me: What makes me happy is God. God makes me happy because he is always there when I feel like a failure. What makes me happy is my family. They are there when I get home from a loss. What makes me happy are friends. They are always around to comfort me.

Colin Dozier

Grade 5, Calvary

Fun together: What makes me happy is my family. We like to play, laugh and eat together. We have so much fun. My family makes me happy because when I go to sleep my mom, dad, brother and sister come and give me a kiss and a hug.

Molly Mester

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Doing things: I am happy when I go to recess and pray and when I am learning and reading.

George Thompson

Grade 1, Epiphany

Active family: I feel happy when I am with my family and friends because of the fun things we do together. I have tea with my grandma and grandpa. I play football with my Grampy and Uncle John. I go on gator rides with my Aunt Nancy, and I play on playgrounds with my friends. I am happy when my family goes on bike rides.

Trinity Bussan

Grade 2, Epiphany

Happy times: What makes me happy is my cats, my dog and my family. What also makes me happy is my class, my friends, playing outside, helping people and animals.

Lyla Kirchner

Grade 3, Hudson

My dogs: What makes me happy is my two dogs. One of my dogs is brown, and the other is yellow. One is crazy, and the other is always tired. My dogs are always going to make me happy.

Tyler Whisker

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Playtime: What makes me happy is playing with my Barbies. I like playing with Legos, too!

Anna Coffman

Grade 4, Northpoint

Best teacher: Miss Mott, my teacher, makes me happy when she teaches me new things every day. She is super nice. I love that when I need help, she helps me. Miss Mott is the best teacher.

Mia Smith

Grade 3, Oakdale

Softball: I love softball! Softball is my favorite sport! One reason is because you are with your friends. Second, you can build teamwork with your friends and improve. Also, I just moved up a level, so I'm in 10U. Now we do kid pitch. Pitcher is my favorite position to play! I also love to bat.

Ali Leman

Grade 3, Oakland

Friends: What makes me happy is playing with my friends. We play on the trampoline. We ride bikes through the neighborhood. We’re so close friends that sometimes we eat dinner together. Playing with my friends is so fun.

Cole Myers

Grade 3, Prairieland

Feeling good: The feeling of being happy is something everyone loves for many reasons, and it makes you feel good about yourself. Everyone has their own way of being happy. I get happy when I am on vacations with my family. The reason it makes me happy is because I am with family I don’t get to see every day of my life.

Cooper Ritchart

Grade 5, Prairieland

Cousin time: What makes me happy is chillin’ with my cousin. Chillin’ with my cousin makes me happy because we can just talk. What makes me happy is playing with my aunt’s dog at the park. Playing with my aunt’s dog makes me happy because he’s so cute.

Amora McCombs

Grade 5, St. Mary’s

Cleaning: What makes me happy is cleaning. Another thing that makes me happy is riding my bike.

Brooklyn Caffey

Grade 5, Calvary

Books, too: What makes me happy is family and friends, and most of all is Mrs. K. Also my dog, Theo; my mom, dad and sister, Adrianna; and books make me happy.

Addyson Spencer

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Playing with dog: Something that makes me happy is playing with my dog. His name is Bill.

Codi Kaisner

Grade 1, Epiphany

Snuggling: Going on a sleepover with my grandma makes me happy. Playing with friends anywhere is fun. Snuggling with my family members also comforts me a lot. Getting hugs from my family members is nice since I like to snuggle.

Liam Harper

Grade 3, Epiphany

Very happy: Horses make me happy. Mom makes me so, so happy. My family makes me so happy.

Lainey Kelley

Grade 3, Hudson

Taking care: My family makes me happy because they take care of me. I get to spend time with them. I get to play games.

Luke Kurz

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Happiness: Going to school makes me happy. Mom makes me happy. Going bowling makes me happy.

Peyton Smith

Grade 4, Northpoint

Variety: What makes me happy is playing with plush, drawing, chili dogs, pizza, playing Legos (not alone!) and hugs.

Gavin Fontaine

Grade 3, Oakdale

Baseball: Baseball makes me happy. I like hitting, because I love the sound of the bat when the ball hits the bat. I pitch a lot, but it’s very hard because you have to throw many strikes. I'm really good at catching. However, to play catcher you need to have a good arm. It’s very challenging but fun to play baseball. What makes you happy?

Brysen Morris

Grade 3, Oakland

Warm puppy: “Happiness is a warm puppy.” My dogs make me happy. My dogs’ names are Buster and Evie. Evie is a bichon and Wheaten terrier mix. They make me happy by licking me. When I come home from an activity and sit on the couch, they go crazy and lick me all over my face. It makes me laugh so much.

Hugh McPeak

Grade 5, Prairieland

Always there: My dogs and family make me happy because my dogs are always there for me when I’m sad or down in the dumps. My family is also always there when I am doing something. Especially my dad. He comes to all my baseball games, and my mom is right down the hall from me in school.

Bobby Casali

Grade 5, St. Mary’s

Jokes: What makes me happy is jokes and presents because I like presents, and jokes make me laugh.

Olive Niebur

Grade 1, Epiphany

Kindness counts: What makes me happy is when people tell me more about God and Jesus. Also when I get to play with friends. Another thing is when I get to see family. But most of all, it is when people are kind to each other.

Maggie Wey

Grade 3, Epiphany

Funny dad: My dad makes me happy. He tells me funny jokes. He makes me laugh. I like it when he makes me laugh. He is also very nice. His job is road patching. He gets home late. Sometimes he gets home super late.

Apphia McCabe

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Summertime: To me summer is a time where you get to be free. When the weather is beautiful, when the air is fresh, and most of all, when you can spend time with your family and friends. I get to sleep in every day. I get to go swimming, go on vacations and spend time with my family.

Gavin Basalay

Grade 5, Prairieland

Happy times: Things that make me happy are when I get ice cream, when my friends are nice to me and when I get to go horseback riding.

Addison Walls

Grade 3, Hudson