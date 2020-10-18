This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: What makes me happy

New Legos: Opening a new Lego set makes me happy. Playing with that new Lego set makes me happy. Going home from school makes me happy. Playing with my friends makes me happy.
Aiden McCree
Grade 5, Calvary
My school: What makes me happy is Corpus Christi. Everyone is nice, friendly and encouraging.
Van Zeitler
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Video games: Something that makes me happy is playing video games because they are fun.
Bryson Easton
Grade 1, Epiphany
Many things: Some things that make me happy are reading a good book for a while, dancing and choreographing or just plain old listening to music. I also love to see my best family friend. We play lots of things together like performing shows or writing songs together, making up dances and doing crafts of all sorts.
Reece Wright
Grade 3, Epiphany
Unicorn: Giant unicorn makes me happy.
Samvedya Karre
Kindergarten, Glenn
Basketball with dad: What makes me happy is playing basketball with my dad. It's fun. I mostly win, but I practice so I have a little bit of an advantage.
Bryson Mattocks
Grade 3, Hudson
Flying a kite: My kite makes me happy. It is super fun. I have to run to keep it in the air. I have to hold the kite in the air until it catches the wind. I got tired fast. It is a Spiderman kite. It does tricks like twist and turns.
Jonathan Sinnett
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Animal Club: I like playing with my friends because we made a club. A.I. is the name; it stands for animal investigation. We help animals. We have a cage we turned into a place where animals can stop for food and a drink. A bunny stopped by and it ate some of the leaves.
Chathura Perera
Grade 4, Northpoint
Music, friends: Some of the things that make me happy are hanging out with my friends, carnival rides and listening to music. My favorite type of music is hip-hop. I have a lot of friends. My friends are very funny.
Belle Bessler
Grade 3, Oakdale
Little sister: I enjoy being with my sister, Saloni. She loves to play with me. We giggle in hide-and-seek, peek-a-boo and many other games. The fact is my sister is just 2 and is so good at these games. I like listening to her pronounce “jump” and the many other words she says in a very funny way.
Sejal Maheshwari
Grade 3, Oakland
Playing basketball: Basketball makes me happy. I like to shoot the ball. I especially like it when I score. Being part of a team makes me feel like I am doing something together. My favorite part is dribbling and blocking. I like basketball!
Hayden DeGraeve
Grade 3, Prairieland
Bike riding: Do you like riding a bike? I do. It makes me feel relaxed and accomplished. I like to see how fast I can go while still being in control of the bike. There are so many tricks you can do. There are always more tricks to learn. I am trying to learn to ride a wheelie right now.
Carter Cummings
Grade 5, Prairieland
Trees, reading: There are plenty of things that make me happy. Climbing trees is just so calming for me to just be with nature. Also reading because it feels like you are in an entirely different universe, and you are the character saving or not saving the world.
Simon Hamaker
Grade 5, St. Mary’s
Tablet play: When I play on my iPad I am happy.
Will Boylan
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
School: I like to work at school. It makes me happy.
Mia Pinto
Grade 1, Epiphany
Cozy at home: What makes me happy is when I go home. I like to get in my pajamas, get a blanket, get a snack and watch TV. I also like to play video games. I also like to watch movies with my mom.
Hope Aitken
Grade 3, Epiphany
Park play: Playing at the park makes me happy.
Edgar Morford
Kindergarten, Glenn
Little brother: Having my little brother makes me happy. His name is Markus and I love him. He is one of my best friends. I love to play with him. We play a lot of video games. We like to ride bikes and jump on the trampoline. We play with the Nerf guns outside. We play with Legos and build stuff.
Ty Zoeller
Grade 3, Hudson
Gecko love: The thing that makes me happy is my gecko. I love watching him chase the crickets. The other thing I like is when I hold him, he always jumps out of my hand and scares my sister.
Landon Troll
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Loving family: What makes me happy is when I hug my mom and dad, and I snuggle with them. Also when we are not home my mom is sad without us, but if I'm sick I can comfort her. And last, I love how I can just hug her whenever I want.
Colby Myers
Grade 4, Northpoint
Helpers, fun: What makes me happy is my family because they help me with a lot of things, and they make me happy. Also my friends make me happy. They are fun to play with.
Nilah Robinson
Grade 3, Oakdale
Camping: My family loves camping! Sometimes our friends go, too. We get packed and ready. It is so much fun! Sometimes the campground has concerts. All of us sit at the fire. If it’s warm, we go to the pool. I have a lot of memories with family and friends. Do you like camping?
Jayden Tibbitts
Grade 3, Oakland
Pets: What makes me happy are my pets. I love to pet my dog. She is an Alaskan malamute, and her name is Aurora. She is the prettiest dog in the whole world. Charlie is a black cat. He is the nicest cat. He wears a red collar. Lipstick is a beta fish. He looks like he’s wearing lipstick.
Katherine Peterson
Grade 3, Prairieland
Skate park: Crash! That is the sound of me getting pushed down a big ramp. One thing that makes me happy is going to the skate park. I can do things that older kids can't do, like the biggest part of the halfpipe. I like the way the wind feels in my hair.
Quinten Vaughn
Grade 5, Prairieland
Others: My friends make me happy because they are funny, and I get to go to school with them. Next is my dog because she is always jumping and nice to me after I get home from a long day of school. All of my family makes me happy because they are always with me.
Jillian Adelman
Grade 5, St. Mary's
Best sister: My sister makes me happy. She is the best sister ever. Do you have a sister? I love to play tag with her and with our kittens.
Will Schertz
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Let's eat out: Something that makes me happy is to eat out. Another thing that makes me happy is to have a friend over to my house. I also like to have Nerf wars with my friends.
Hayden Scheirer
Grade 3, Epiphany
Many things: Things that make me happy are: my family, friends, Jesus, animals and flowers. I love my family because they are loving. I like my friends because they are fun. I love Jesus because he is amazing! I love animals because they are adorable. I love flowers because they are pretty.
Annabelle Risinger
Grade 3, Hudson
Cousins: What makes me happy is my cousins. I love them because they are nice to me, and I’m nice to them. When I was in India, I loved to hang out with my cousins. We played hide and seek often. We also enjoyed a doll set.
Leeza Patel
Grade 3, Oakland
Bike riding: Riding my bike makes me happy. I like to pedal on my bike. I like to change the gears. I like to ride my bike with my friends. I love to ride my bike.
Brooklyn Sharpe
Grade 3, Prairieland
Roller coasters: Whee! Something that makes me happy is roller coasters. They are very fun, and you can ride on them with your friends. You can make funny faces for the camera. You get jerked around and go upside down. Roller coasters are thrilling!
Hunter Hobson
Grade 5, Prairieland
Lots of happy: My family makes me happy. My dogs also make me happy. Going to my school makes me happy.
Kaleb Widmer
Grade 5, St. Mary’s
The one thing: What makes me happy is knowing that God is always there when you need him. Also being with my friends makes me happy. But God is the one thing that should make you happy. Also, having a good meal makes me happy.
Myles Whisler
Grade 5, Calvary
Fishing: My dad makes me happy because he takes me fishing at Lake Evergreen. He takes me fishing because I like it.
Dexter White
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
