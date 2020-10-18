This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: What makes me happy

Little sister: I enjoy being with my sister, Saloni. She loves to play with me. We giggle in hide-and-seek, peek-a-boo and many other games. The fact is my sister is just 2 and is so good at these games. I like listening to her pronounce “jump” and the many other words she says in a very funny way.

Sejal Maheshwari

Grade 3, Oakland

Playing basketball: Basketball makes me happy. I like to shoot the ball. I especially like it when I score. Being part of a team makes me feel like I am doing something together. My favorite part is dribbling and blocking. I like basketball!

Hayden DeGraeve

Grade 3, Prairieland

Bike riding: Do you like riding a bike? I do. It makes me feel relaxed and accomplished. I like to see how fast I can go while still being in control of the bike. There are so many tricks you can do. There are always more tricks to learn. I am trying to learn to ride a wheelie right now.

Carter Cummings

Grade 5, Prairieland