This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: When I grow up

Theater director: When I grow up I want to be the director of a theater performance and help with behind-the-scenes stuff!
Avery Roehm
Grade 4, Benjamin
Cake is great: I want be a baker when I grow up! Cake in great!
Annebel Snyder
Grade 3, Calvary
No idea: I have absolutely no idea of what I will be. Maybe I will be an MLB coach. Or I could be an esports gamer. I don't know what I'll be when I grow up, but I know I'll be good at it.
Myles Will
Grade 4, Calvary
Fortnite gamer: When I grow up I want to be a professional Fortnite gamer. I want to play Fortnite because I can take my anger out on a person in the game. I love video games.
Myles Hartzler
Grade 5, Calvary
Puppies and kittens: When I grow up I want to be a vet. I love puppies and kittens. They are so cute. I hope you like them, too. My grandma and grandpa had a cat, and I had a dog. He was brown. His name was Wrigley. I like the Cubs. That is why my mom and dad named him Wrigley.
Molly Mester
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Help as a doctor: When I grow up I want to be a doctor. I want to help people.
Abby Hickey
Grade 1, Epiphany
Religious life: When I grow up I want to be a religious sister.
Chiara Swantek
Grade 4, Epiphany
Just like dad: When I grow up I want to be a firefighter just like my dad.
Luke Sexton
Grade 2, Grove
Save to world: When I grow up I want to be in the Army. I want to help save the world. I want to take down bad guys.
Drake Larimer
Grade 3, Hudson
Help as firefighter: When I grow up I want to be a firefighter. I want to help people. When I grow up I want a polka-dot dog.
Dontae Edgecomb
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Make people beautiful: Hairdressers make people beautiful. When I grow up, I want to be a hairdresser so I can learn new styles and make people look nice. Some styles are buns, curls and straight. You can have it washed or colored. I like to do hair!
Sophie McClanahan
Grade 3, Lowpoint-Washburn
Care for the sick: When I grow up I will be a doctor. I will take care of sick people and give them medicine.
Maharvin Vempati
Grade 2, Northpoint
Make cool things: When I grow up I want to be a scientist. I want to be a scientist because they make cool things. Scientists invent machines and do cool experiments. They also use cool gadgets like microscopes and droppers. That's why I want to be a scientist when I grow up.
Priyansh Sarkar
Grade 3, Northpoint
Be a singer: When I grow up I want to be a singer in a pumpkin patch.
Haleigh Beard
Grade 4, Northpoint
Like to paint: I want to be an artist when I grow up. I want to paint. I like painting with my dad. I have an art wall. I like doing finger painting. I like building with blocks and then drawing it. My dad is a really good artist.
Bella Swaney
Grade 3, Oakdale
Fight for justice: When I grow up I want to be in the Army. I want to fight for justice. I hope to wear the cool uniform. I can’t wait to get STRONGER in the Army!
Corben Deacon
Grade 1, Prairieland
Design games: When I grow up I want to be a video game designer. I want to make fun games that make kids happy. While creating games I could play them, too. I would be working so my mom could not tell me to stop playing video games. My friends are going to be video game designers, too!
Miles Deacon
Grade 2, Prairieland
Just like mom: When I grow up I want to be just like my mom. She is a teacher and has been for many years. I want to be a teacher because I love talking to little kids, and I love to teach and play school with my friends. If I need any help I will remember my dad loves math and my grandma used to teach, and my mom taught kindergarten, first and now second grade.
Jada King
Grade 5, Prairieland
Want to fly: When I grow up I want to be a pilot. I would like to be a pilot when I grow up because you get to travel the world. I would like to be a pilot because I want to see what a pilot sees up front and what all the buttons do.
Emir Ortiz
Grade 5, St. Mary's
Book about games: When I grow up, I want to make a book. I want it to be a book about board games and Legos. If I don't, I want to be a store clerk.
Armon Gardner
Grade 5, Calvary
Go to Chicago: When I grow up I want to go to Chicago and watch a baseball game with my dad.
Clayton Glowacki
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Play for Chiefs: When I grow up I want to play football, and I want to play for the KC Chiefs.
Dominic Foster
Grade 1, Epiphany
Help as police officer: When I grow up I want to be a police officer. They help people. I want a police dog.
Jayden Sutter
Grade 2, Grove
Make people happy: When I grow up I want to be a music artist or YouTuber or maybe both. I would make people laugh. I would make people happy.
Jude Fishel
Grade 3, Hudson
Love mysteries: I want to be a detective. I think it will be fun because I love mysteries. And I will learn information a lot.
Levi Mayotte
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Exploring space: I want to be an astronaut because you can float, and your food does, too! You also get to discover new planets and land on them. You have to fix satellites and the ship.
Arianna Martin
Grade 3, Lowpoint-Washburn
Three professions: When I grow up I want to be a doctor, a baker and an astronaut.
Anna Coffman
Grade 4, Northpoint
Farm and travel: When I grow up I want to be a farmer! When I grow up I want to travel with my family to Philadelphia! I would like to grow corn, carrots, trees, bushes, grass and hay! I would like to cook, drive a car, buy books and buy my dad a fishing boat!
Seamus Parish-Meyer
Grade 3, Oakdale
Help and protect: When I grow up I want to be a veterinarian. I want to be a veterinarian because they help animals. I also want to be a bodyguard. I want to be a bodyguard because you get to fight people who are trying to fight your client.
Amora McCombs
Grade 5, St. Mary’s
Be a ballerina: When I grow up I will be a ballerina. I like the dances.
Codi Kaisner
Grade 1, Epiphany
Love cute animals: When I grow up I want to be a veterinarian because animals are so cute. I like to help animals feel better. I pet animals to love them. My favorite animal is a sloth because it is lazy and cute. Sloths are wild animals but one day I hope to take care of one.
Piper Holly
Grade 3, Hudson
Beautiful pictures: When I grow up I want to be an artist, and I will paint pictures for other people so then they can have a beautiful wall. I also will make drawings for other people, too. And I will make salt paintings for other people, too, so then I can make money and progress, too.
Cami Phares
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Amazing creatures: When I grow up, I want to be a zookeeper. Visiting the zoo is so much fun. You get to take care of such amazing creatures! My favorite animal at the zoo is the white rhino. It is kind of being out in the wild. That is why I like the zoo!
Nova Grebner
Grade 3, Lowpoint-Washburn
Love to dance: When I grow up I want to be a dancer because I love to dance. It is so fun, and I dance a lot at home.
Mia Smith
Grade 3, Oakdale
Live in New York: Shiny, gleaming lights and a stunning view. The city has it all, and maybe one day I’m going to live in a fancy penthouse in New York. I’ll be enjoying the mesmerizing view of the Statue of Liberty, watching it light up in the night sky like a beacon drawing people toward its beauty.
Jordyn Buckner
Grade 5, Prairieland
Building and digging: When I grow up I want to be a rocket engineer for NASA. I want to be a rocket engineer because I am very interested in space and love building things (and digging). I also want to be a miner or a construction worker because, again, I love building and digging (a lot).
Armando Juarez
Grade 5, St. Mary’s
