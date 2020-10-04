This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: When I grow up

Corben Deacon

Grade 1, Prairieland

Design games: When I grow up I want to be a video game designer. I want to make fun games that make kids happy. While creating games I could play them, too. I would be working so my mom could not tell me to stop playing video games. My friends are going to be video game designers, too!

Miles Deacon

Grade 2, Prairieland

Just like mom: When I grow up I want to be just like my mom. She is a teacher and has been for many years. I want to be a teacher because I love talking to little kids, and I love to teach and play school with my friends. If I need any help I will remember my dad loves math and my grandma used to teach, and my mom taught kindergarten, first and now second grade.

Jada King

Grade 5, Prairieland

Want to fly: When I grow up I want to be a pilot. I would like to be a pilot when I grow up because you get to travel the world. I would like to be a pilot because I want to see what a pilot sees up front and what all the buttons do.

Emir Ortiz