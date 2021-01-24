This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Winter

Amazing activities: Winter is a very fun season, and there are many amazing activities to do. In winter, I love to play outside in the freezing cold snow with all of my snow gear on. My dog, Ginger, really likes to play in the chilly snow with me. I like to make awesome snow forts when it snows, and occasionally I make a cool snowman.
Ellie Chapman
Grade 4, Benjamin
It’s family: I really like the winter, but not just because of hot chocolate and presents, even though they are great. But most of all about Christmas and winter is family. What makes stuff like hot chocolate and opening presents is family. I love family because they are always there for me, and they care about me, and love me as well.
Nathan Kaufman
Grade 3, Calvary
Crazy, but good: Winter can be a crazy season, like 2020-2021. There was so much ice and snow that trees fell down or split in two. There is a plus to it, too. The snow is the best in three years. There are so many snowmen, snow forts and snowball fights.
Colin Dozier
Grade 5, Calvary
One of four seasons: Winter is the coldest time of the year. It is one of the four seasons. Winter comes after autumn and before spring. Some animals hibernate during this season. In temperate climates there are no leaves on deciduous trees in winter.
Kaushik Dheeravath
Grade 2, Colene Hoose
Fun: Winter is fun. Christmas is in winter. In winter it snows. I like winter.
Madeline Hardy
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Dog likes snow: What I like about winter is snow and making cookies. My dog likes the snow, too.
Alice Hall
Grade 1, Epiphany
Playing together: I love winter because I can build a snowman. Snow falls down in winter. It looks beautiful. My friends and I play in the snow. Snow is white. Snow is crunchy. I made a snow angel and jumped in the snow. I made a path for my friends. Winter is the best season.
Aaradhya Sunkari
Grade 1, Grove
Fun, complicated: Winter is one of my favorite seasons. I love this season for many reasons. One reason is building a snowman or having a snowball fights with my brother. But with all these fun things to do there are some things that are complicated, for example shoveling the driveway or getting sick. Either way winter is a fun season.
Shaurya Sai Didigam
Grade 4, Grove
Icicles, too: I like winter because I can make snow forts and snowmen. This time, we got icicles. We went sledding and had a snowball fight.
Luke Koetters
Grade 1, Home school
Helper: Winter is the time of the year that it snows. When it snows my friends and I go outside and play in it. We build snowmen; we go sledding and have snowball fights. I also help people by shoveling driveways, and sometimes I make money.
Drake Larimer
Grade 3, Hudson
White sky: It’s cold outside in winter. The skies look white in the winter. You can sled in the winter. Polar bears like the winter.
Avan Becker
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Fun with dad: Winter is fun because I get to have a snowball fight with my dad. In the winter I see icicles on houses, and you can go sledding.
Koen Herron
Grade 2, Oakdale
Dress right: Winter can be very cold. It has a lot of snow. You can play in the snow, but you should have a lot of warm stuff. And you can make snowmen and forts.
Mason Barry
Grade 3, Oakdale
Do what you want: The winter has a lot of snow. So people make a snowman, and people also have snowball fights. But you don’t need to have a snowball fight. Or you don’t have to build a snowman. You can build an igloo. Or a snow fort. You don’t always have to build a snowman or have a snowball fight. You can do anything with snow that you would like to.
Nehemiah Grandberry
Grade 4, Oakdale
Game time: I like winter. I love being with my family during winter because we play games a lot. I eat lots of meals with my family, too. I play with my friends during winter break. Who doesn't like playing in the snow during winter break? I love doing lots of things during winter. I love winter.
Parker Simeone
Grade 3, Prairieland
Cozy blanket: I like to have snow fights with my brothers and sisters. I love to drink hot cocoa with my family and friends. It's very chocolatey and warm. What I don't like about winter is that you can get sick really fast. I've gotten the flu a lot in the winter. When I get home I like to wear my blanket. It's a warm, puffed-up comforter, but I don't care.
Christopher Cook
Grade 5, Prairieland
Joke time: What time is it when little white flakes fall past the classroom window? Snow and Tell! Well, that was just a joke for some of you all, but there is lots to say and do in wintertime for all. You could go sledding with your friends, maybe even make a snowman.
Jillian Adelman
Grade 5, St. Mary’s
Awesome: Winter is awesome! I get to play in the snow. I can make a snowman. I get to make and throw snowballs. Winter is really cold. In the winter time I drink hot chocolate with marshmallows and keep warm under a blanket.
Khalil Radcliffe
Grade 2, Sugar Creek
Snowy: In winter it snows. With the snow you can build a snowman. We will get to see icicles.
Aarohi Rojanala
Grade 2, Towanda
S-N-O-W poem: Snow is so much fun // Now there is a snowman // Oh, it is snowing now // Wow, snow is beautiful.
Emery Cox
Grade 3, Calvary
Snow fun: I love winter because I can make flavored snowballs and eat them. I also enjoy throwing snowballs at my dad. I love going sledding and hitting a ramp.
Aiden McCree
Grade 5, Calvary
Like vanilla ice cream: Winter is cold and white with snow. It takes us to another beautiful world. It's like vanilla ice cream everywhere, but we are not allowed to eat it.
Srihit Bayyarapu
Grade 2, Colene Hoose
Snow play: I like to play in the snow. I like to build snow forts and make a snowman. I like to have snowball fights with my brother.
Connor Koch
Grade 1, Epiphany
Make bricks: I like winter. It is fun to play in the snow. We got a brick maker and made a snow fort. We went sledding with some friends that are our neighbors.
Noah Koetters
Grade 4, Home school
Dress warmly: It snows in winter. There is a lot of ice and snow. People like building snowman. People also like having snowball fights. People also have to dress up in really warm clothes and jackets.
Nathan Fiala
Grade 3, Hudson
Cozy inside: I love winter because it is fun in the snow, and I get to drink hot chocolate in the house in my cozy blanket. I like to play in the snow. I like to make a snowman.
Luke McKee
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Fights with brother: Winter is playing in the snow and having snowball fights. I have snowball fights with my brother.
Payton Baugh
Grade 2, Oakdale
Inside favorite: Winter is so exciting and fun because you can play in the snow or maybe drink hot cocoa! There are so many things to do, like going sledding or building a snowman. This might sound kind of silly but my one of favorite things to do in winter is cuddle up with hot cocoa, popcorn and a good movie.
Adeline Pope
Grade 3, Prairieland
Snowman how-to: There are so many things you can do in snow, like making a snowman! All you have to do is roll a huge ball and then put it on the ground. Then roll a second ball but not as big. Then stick it on the first one. Then you roll the head and put it on top of the second one. Then decorate!
Kaitlyn Sunkel
Grade 5, Prairieland
Play with others: Winter is a lot of fun because you can play in the snow. I also like the snow because you can make snow angels, have snowball fights and many more things. I also like to go play outside with my friends and brother and sister.
Emir Ortiz
Grade 5, Mary’s School
Happy time: Winter is a time that you get to spend time with your family. Winter is a time to celebrate the holidays. Winter is a snowy holiday that makes people happy.
Jacob Tidwell
Grade 2, Sugar Creek
Having fun: I built a snowman. It was fun. Playing in the snow is fun. Having a snowball fight is fun. Winter is fun.
Dominick Castro
Grade 2, Towanda