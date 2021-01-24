This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Winter

Amazing activities: Winter is a very fun season, and there are many amazing activities to do. In winter, I love to play outside in the freezing cold snow with all of my snow gear on. My dog, Ginger, really likes to play in the chilly snow with me. I like to make awesome snow forts when it snows, and occasionally I make a cool snowman.

Ellie Chapman

Grade 4, Benjamin

It’s family: I really like the winter, but not just because of hot chocolate and presents, even though they are great. But most of all about Christmas and winter is family. What makes stuff like hot chocolate and opening presents is family. I love family because they are always there for me, and they care about me, and love me as well.

Nathan Kaufman

Grade 3, Calvary

Crazy, but good: Winter can be a crazy season, like 2020-2021. There was so much ice and snow that trees fell down or split in two. There is a plus to it, too. The snow is the best in three years. There are so many snowmen, snow forts and snowball fights.

Colin Dozier

Grade 5, Calvary