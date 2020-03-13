Beer industry watches and waits as coronavirus epidemic unfolds: Is boon or crisis ahead?

The beer industry operates with a necessary lag, selling a product made weeks before it reaches customers. As a result, most breweries have little clue what to expect from the coronavirus pandemic. Will sales be up as people hunker down at home? Will sales crater as people pay fewer visits to bars and restaurants? Will the fallout be brewery specific, depending on the business model?

The St. Patrick’s Day holiday weekend will be a crucial barometer. But most telling will be the next week or two, when new rounds of orders come in from stores and bars -- or don’t.

“No one seems to have grasp of what to expect,” Klein said. “Everyone is on pins and needles waiting to see what kind of volume moves.”

The Colorado-based Brewers Association, which cancelled its massive annual trade show, the Craft Brewers Conference, on Thursday, said it couldn’t predict industry impact.

“It is way too soon to tell on more than an anecdotal basis, and the impact seems to be changing each day,” a spokeswoman said. “We’ll have more data in a couple of months. Supporting your local brewery and other small local businesses could become more important.”