You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Biaggi's moves to new Bloomington location
1 comment
editor's pick top story

Biaggi's moves to new Bloomington location

{{featured_button_text}}
042220-blm-loc-1biaggis

A worker makes final touches Tuesday, April 21, 2020, outside Biaggi's Ristorante Italiano's new location at 3010 E. Empire St., Bloomington.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — Biaggi's Ristorante Italiano has moved to its new location despite social distancing mandates preventing its dining room from opening to the public.

The restaurant had planned to move from 1501 N. Veterans Parkway and open March 26 at 3010 E. Empire St., next to its sister restaurant, Ancho & Agave, a Mexican restaurant that opened in May.

But both restaurants now are limited to delivery and curbside pickup because of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's order that all restaurants and bars to close their buildings to the public to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"We were going to wait until we were able to open the dining room to be able to make the move, but it ended up with our lease that it worked out better for us to just go ahead and make the move and get everything situated out there," said Biaggi's spokeswoman Amy Goddard. 

In addition to the new 11,000-square-foot restaurant, the site also houses the company's corporate offices.

"We've been fortunate that we haven't had anybody who has tested positive," said Goddard. "Obviously, we're working with very limited resources. We have a good majority of our workers out on unemployment. We've been working with pretty bare-bone, skeleton crews. We're hoping to bring them back gradually as business builds toward being able to open the dining room."

During the shutdown, Biaggi's has cut its menu "to about half the size that it normally is just to make it easier to execute and make it more manageable and less waste," said Goddard. 

042220-blm-loc-2biaggis

The new location of Biaggi's Ristorante Italiano at 3010 E. Empire St., Bloomington, is nestled between sister restaurant Ancho & Agave, left, and Advocate BroMenn Outpatient Center, at right.

Restaurant hours have been scaled back to noon to 8 p.m daily.

"So limiting the menu and changing the hours has really helped us adapt to being able to serve during those limited hours and with a limited staff," said Goddard.

Between the two restaurants in Bloomington, Biaggi's employs more than 100 people, Goddard said. "We will do whatever we have to make sure that we get through this and we have a place for our employees to come back," she added.

This week, the restaurant is offering all of its furloughed employees free curbside pickup of meals to "to kind of maintain some contact with them and make sure they know we haven't forgotten about them," said Goddard.

Owner Todd Hovenden opened the first Biaggi's in March 1999. The chain has grown into 18 locations in nine states.

+2 
TODD HOVENDEN

Hovenden

Contact Maria Nagle at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Nagle

1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News