Biaggi's Ristorante Italiano plans Friday grand opening in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Biaggi's Ristorante Italiano is ready in a new Bloomington location.

"We're just very excited to welcome people to the new restaurant," said Biaggi's spokeswoman Amy Goddard.

The restaurant is officially opening its dining room and patio at 11 a.m. Friday in accordance with local and state social distancing mandates.

Biaggi's originally intended to move from 1501 N. Veterans Parkway and open March 26 at 3010 E. Empire St., but was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, Biaggi's decided to wait until it could open its dining room.

Biaggi's new hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Saturday. The restaurant will be continuing to serve its current limited menu for about a month, Goddard said.