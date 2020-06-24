Biaggi's Ristorante Italiano plans Friday grand opening in Bloomington

Biaggi's Ristorante Italiano, 3010 E. Empire St. in Bloomington, features an outdoor patio area on the east side of the restaurant. Biaggi's is officially opening its dining room and patio 11 a.m. Friday.
Biaggi's new hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Saturday. The restaurant will be continuing to serve its current limited menu for about a month, Goddard said.
Due to operating under limited capacities to comply with the 6-foot social distancing measure, the restaurant will be seating a maximum of 10 people per party. People are encouraged to schedule reservations online or call (309) 661-8322.
Other coronavirus safety measures include using paper menus, providing ample hand sanitizer, rigid cleaning measures every thirty minutes and staff wearing face masks. Bread, oil and cheese will only be brought out upon request.
In addition to its new 11,000-square-foot building, the restaurant is also featuring a new open kitchen, bar lounge and patio seating, and a private event room for up to 68 guests featuring a private bar, restroom and entrance.
The new building also houses the company's corporate office.
