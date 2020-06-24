You are the owner of this article.
Biaggi's Ristorante Italiano plans Friday grand opening in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON — Biaggi's Ristorante Italiano is ready in a new Bloomington location. 

"We're just very excited to welcome people to the new restaurant," said Biaggi's spokeswoman Amy Goddard.

The restaurant is officially opening its dining room and patio at 11 a.m. Friday in accordance with local and state social distancing mandates. 

Biaggi's originally intended to move from 1501 N. Veterans Parkway and open March 26 at 3010 E. Empire St., but was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, Biaggi's decided to wait until it could open its dining room.

Biaggi's new hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Saturday. The restaurant will be continuing to serve its current limited menu for about a month, Goddard said. 

The restaurant moved into its new building in April and began offering delivery and curbside pickup alongside its sister restaurant, Ancho & Agave, which opened May 2019.

Due to operating under limited capacities to comply with the 6-foot social distancing measure, the restaurant will be seating a maximum of 10 people per party. People are encouraged to schedule reservations online or call (309) 661-8322.

Other coronavirus safety measures include using paper menus, providing ample hand sanitizer, rigid cleaning measures every thirty minutes and staff wearing face masks. Bread, oil and cheese will only be brought out upon request.

In addition to its new 11,000-square-foot building, the restaurant is also featuring a new open kitchen, bar lounge and patio seating, and a private event room for up to 68 guests featuring a private bar, restroom and entrance.

The new building also houses the company's corporate office.

Owner Todd Hovenden opened the first Biaggi's in March 1999. The restaurant chain has since expanded into 18 locations in nine states.

What reopens Friday under the 'Restore Illinois' plan

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

