Bloomington Farmers Market moves to online/combo mix

BLOOMINGTON – The April 18 Farmers’ Market in downtown Bloomington will be a mix of online orders and curbside pickup.
Shoppers must pre-order at https://www.localline.ca/bloomingtonilmarket by noon April 16. Credit and debit customers can pre-pay for their goods upon receipt of order confirmation, using credit, debit, or LINK.
Pre-ordered items must be picked up curbside during 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. April 18 along Lee Street, at the back of Grossinger Motors Arena. During that time, musician Emily Hope will live-stream a session on the Downtown Bloomington Farmers’ Market Facebook page.
For a complete list of vendors, visit http://downtownbloomington.org/farmers-market/.
