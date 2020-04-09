Bloomington Farmers Market moves to online/combo mix
0 comments

Bloomington Farmers Market moves to online/combo mix

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Farmers Market

The outdoor season of the Downtown Bloomington Association Farmers' Market opened Saturday, May 4, 2019. 

 LEWIS MARIEN, PANTAGRAPH FILE

BLOOMINGTON – The April 18 Farmers’ Market in downtown Bloomington will be a mix of online orders and curbside pickup.

Shoppers must pre-order at https://www.localline.ca/bloomingtonilmarket by noon April 16. Credit and debit customers can pre-pay for their goods upon receipt of order confirmation, using credit, debit, or LINK.

Pre-ordered items must be picked up curbside during 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. April 18 along Lee Street, at the back of Grossinger Motors Arena. During that time, musician Emily Hope will live-stream a session on the Downtown Bloomington Farmers’ Market Facebook page.

For a complete list of vendors, visit http://downtownbloomington.org/farmers-market/.

0 comments
3
0
0
0
1

Tags

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News