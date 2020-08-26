Bloomington-Normal restaurants navigate new mask guidelines

BLOOMINGTON — Area restaurants, already navigating a sea of logistical and economic challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic, on Wednesday began complying with a new set of mask guidelines from the state.
The new standards, requiring patrons and employees to wear face coverings when they interact, are intended to provide an added layer of protection for workers as well as customers.
"The staff, knowing that it's a challenge anyway to express it to the guest, they're quite relieved actually because this is a guard that protects them more," said Joe Slane, general manager of Medici in Normal.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker's administration on Tuesday outlined the new guidelines that went into effect Wednesday. They build off previous rules that required customers to wear a mask when social distancing is not possible.
Now patrons must wear a mask during any interaction with wait staff, food service workers and other employees at restaurants and bars. Face coverings must be worn over the nose and mouth when customers are approached by staff, including when employees take orders, deliver food and beverages, and service tables.
Staff with Medici, 120 W. North St., haven't faced any pushback against the rules so far and said guests have generally been understanding of the requirements, Slane said.
"Ever since it all started, we've had a guest here and there that aren't really receptive to the mask issue to begin with," he said. "Quite honestly, over the last couple of weeks, that has reduced from what it was before."
Slane and other local restaurant owners said it seems as though people have become more compliant as more cases of COVID-19 are reported through the McLean County Health Department.
Some employees of restaurants have curbed their own activities to ensure they do not contract the virus outside of work, said Rod Burchett, owner and operator of Baxter's American Grille in Bloomington.
"They're not going out as frequently and they're not socializing with social gatherings," he said of his staff members.
Baxter's, 3212 E. Empire St., closed temporarily July 26 for staff to get tested for the virus and sanitation of the restaurant. The restaurant closed as a precaution after Destihl Restaurant in Normal had a staff member test positive for COVID-19.
Baxter's opened a few days after the closure once staff had been tested.
While the additional mask guidelines are helpful, Burchett said many people in the community are still divided on the issue.
"I think the biggest thing is everybody has got to get on the same page if we're going to beat this thing," he said.
Several other Bloomington-Normal restaurants have voluntarily closed and reopened due to recent outbreaks.
The Spotted Dog, 1504 Morrissey Drive, Bloomington, closed temporarily Monday after an employee tested positive for the virus a second time, restaurant management said in a social media post.
The restaurant closed to conduct a deep cleaning and sanitation of the building, according to restaurant management. All employees will be tested and will not return until they receive negative results for the virus.
The bar and grill closed July 26 after an employee tested positive for coronavirus. It reopened July 30 following all employees being tested for the virus and cleaning the facility.
Maggie Miley's, 126 E. Beaufort St., Normal, closed Sunday for sanitation and for staff to get tested after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, restaurant management said in a social media post.
The Spotted Dog and Maggie Miley's did not return requests for comment.
Restaurants are pushing forward despite uncertainties. Some are facing a lull in customers due to recent outbreaks.
"Everybody is on edge with all the restaurants closing down," said Tony Smith, co-owner of The Lucca Grill, 116 E. Market St., Bloomington. "We've been pretty lucky so far — knock on wood, because it could happen at any moment."
Smith said his staff is behind the updated mask rules, but he is personally frustrated with the lack of people wearing masks or social distancing while attending large social gatherings.
"We haven't had any positive cases inside yet, but at this point I keep telling my staff it's not a matter if, it's when," he said. "We have a cleaning contingency plan if we have to shut down, but on the other hand, there's nothing you can do."
