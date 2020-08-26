Bloomington-Normal restaurants navigate new mask guidelines

Staff with Medici, 120 W. North St., haven't faced any pushback against the rules so far and said guests have generally been understanding of the requirements, Slane said.

"Ever since it all started, we've had a guest here and there that aren't really receptive to the mask issue to begin with," he said. "Quite honestly, over the last couple of weeks, that has reduced from what it was before."

Slane and other local restaurant owners said it seems as though people have become more compliant as more cases of COVID-19 are reported through the McLean County Health Department.

Some employees of restaurants have curbed their own activities to ensure they do not contract the virus outside of work, said Rod Burchett, owner and operator of Baxter's American Grille in Bloomington.

"They're not going out as frequently and they're not socializing with social gatherings," he said of his staff members.