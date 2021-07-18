Carius: 46 years of corn dogs at the McLean County Fair

It will be the 46th consecutive year selling corn dogs at the McLean County Fair when Pat Armstrong sets up his Cornbelt Concessions trailer next month at the Interstate Center. Many fairgoers know Pat and stop by, say hello and grab a corn dog, lemonade shake-up or hot dog.

I always find it interesting interviewing Pat. The NCHS graduate and Normal resident annually takes his concession trailer on a fair circuit that includes five states. Corn dogs are his best seller, and he uses a custom-made corn dog mix commercially made by a family he knows in Texas.

Pat was 12 when he started “sticking corn dogs” for Midwest Concessions owner Jack Pickering at the McLean County Fair. He’s not missed one since.

I look forward to my once-a-year food indulgences at the fair. Pat’s corn dog with a streak of mustard is one; the second is a recent addition to the fair. Yes, I should be embarrassed to admit that I can readily down “The Pile Up” Double the Dirty, Double the Love sandwich offered by a Decatur vendor.

The fair is Aug. 4-8 and fair manager Michael Swartz told me there will be 20 food concessionaires including three in the carnival area.

From Larry’s Notebook:

Fat Alberts, Gridley: The 85-year-old owner, Fred “Fats” Underwood, has the oldest tavern license — 43 years — in McLean County, including Bloomington-Normal, with the same owner in the same location.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Fat Burger is his creation and food feature: a pork pattie, a hamburger pattie, American cheese, the special Fat sauce, and lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles upon request. His very popular Fat sauce was a result of he and his wife, Ginnie, experimenting in their home kitchen many years ago.

Fred enjoys that his Fat Albert’s unique sign is popular on social media; travelers on Interstate 55 and U.S. 24 stop by and take photos of the sign and grab a Fat Burger. He is the fellow usually sitting at the end of the bar, keeping an eye on everything, while trading quips with any and all who walk through the door.

Sabor de Mexico, Colfax: Full-time Illinois Wesleyan University student Juan Rio-Narciso has opened a Mexican restaurant in a former parish hall. Sabor is open Thursday through Saturday. Juan’s mom is the chef, and they serve the same authentic Mexican food that he ate when growing up in the Arrowsmith area. Juan will enter his senior year at IWU this fall.

Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington: A cotton candy machine has been added to the concession stand and zoo officials told me the cotton candy hand-whipped onsite is selling better than projected. The concession stand opened in 2019 and has serving windows on both the zoo and park sides.

Domino’s Pizza, Bloomington: The long-time former Yen Ching Express building at 1514 W. Market St., has been demolished and will be the location of the fourth Bloomington-Normal Domino’s Pizza. Wimpy’s Burgers was the first restaurant at this location, opening in 1991.

Fiesta Ranchera, Bloomington: The restaurant, 2103 N. Veterans Parkway, featured a Peoria mariachi band for its recent “Tent Coming Down Party,” and owner Nicolas Canchola told me the 40- by 80-foot parking lot tent put up on June 1, 2020, was a big success.

The tent was very popular not only as a dining room but for birthday parties, family gatherings and meetings, including company meetings and parties. Many couples told Nicolas the tent was romantic at night, and he knows at least one marriage proposal happened in the tent.

He said he took it down because things were returning to normal with more people being vaccinated and mask restrictions being lifted.

A Larry favorite menu item: The grilled octopus appetizer at Jack’s Restaurant in Normal.

Carius, of Bloomington, is a former food program and plan review supervisor for the McLean County Health Department. His Facebook blog, Bloomington-Normal Restaurant Scene, has 28,000 followers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0