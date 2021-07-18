Carius: 46 years of corn dogs at the McLean County Fair

It will be the 46th consecutive year selling corn dogs at the McLean County Fair when Pat Armstrong sets up his Cornbelt Concessions trailer next month at the Interstate Center. Many fairgoers know Pat and stop by, say hello and grab a corn dog, lemonade shake-up or hot dog.
I always find it interesting interviewing Pat. The NCHS graduate and Normal resident annually takes his concession trailer on a fair circuit that includes five states. Corn dogs are his best seller, and he uses a custom-made corn dog mix commercially made by a family he knows in Texas.
Pat was 12 when he started “sticking corn dogs” for Midwest Concessions owner Jack Pickering at the McLean County Fair. He’s not missed one since.
I look forward to my once-a-year food indulgences at the fair. Pat’s corn dog with a streak of mustard is one; the second is a recent addition to the fair. Yes, I should be embarrassed to admit that I can readily down “The Pile Up” Double the Dirty, Double the Love sandwich offered by a Decatur vendor.
The fair is Aug. 4-8 and fair manager Michael Swartz told me there will be 20 food concessionaires including three in the carnival area.
From Larry’s Notebook:
- Fat Alberts, Gridley: The 85-year-old owner, Fred “Fats” Underwood, has the oldest tavern license — 43 years — in McLean County, including Bloomington-Normal, with the same owner in the same location.
The Fat Burger is his creation and food feature: a pork pattie, a hamburger pattie, American cheese, the special Fat sauce, and lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles upon request. His very popular Fat sauce was a result of he and his wife, Ginnie, experimenting in their home kitchen many years ago.
Fred enjoys that his Fat Albert’s unique sign is popular on social media; travelers on Interstate 55 and U.S. 24 stop by and take photos of the sign and grab a Fat Burger. He is the fellow usually sitting at the end of the bar, keeping an eye on everything, while trading quips with any and all who walk through the door.
- Sabor de Mexico, Colfax: Full-time Illinois Wesleyan University student Juan Rio-Narciso has opened a Mexican restaurant in a former parish hall. Sabor is open Thursday through Saturday. Juan’s mom is the chef, and they serve the same authentic Mexican food that he ate when growing up in the Arrowsmith area. Juan will enter his senior year at IWU this fall.
- Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington: A cotton candy machine has been added to the concession stand and zoo officials told me the cotton candy hand-whipped onsite is selling better than projected. The concession stand opened in 2019 and has serving windows on both the zoo and park sides.
- Domino’s Pizza, Bloomington: The long-time former Yen Ching Express building at 1514 W. Market St., has been demolished and will be the location of the fourth Bloomington-Normal Domino’s Pizza. Wimpy’s Burgers was the first restaurant at this location, opening in 1991.
- Fiesta Ranchera, Bloomington: The restaurant, 2103 N. Veterans Parkway, featured a Peoria mariachi band for its recent “Tent Coming Down Party,” and owner Nicolas Canchola told me the 40- by 80-foot parking lot tent put up on June 1, 2020, was a big success.
The tent was very popular not only as a dining room but for birthday parties, family gatherings and meetings, including company meetings and parties. Many couples told Nicolas the tent was romantic at night, and he knows at least one marriage proposal happened in the tent.
He said he took it down because things were returning to normal with more people being vaccinated and mask restrictions being lifted.
A Larry favorite menu item: The grilled octopus appetizer at Jack’s Restaurant in Normal.
20 Bloomington-Normal restaurants we wish would come back
Gil's Country Inn
Gil’s Country Inn, a longtime, family-owned restaurant in Minier, closed in 2013 after the economy took its toll. The restaurant was particularly known for its fried chicken.
Lancaster's
Lancaster's Fine Dining, 513 N. Main St., a downtown Bloomington mainstay for nearly 16 years, closed its doors in August 2014. A struggling economy and the upscale restaurant's location in a neighborhood of bars were factors.
Bennigan's
Bennigan's, which billed itself as an "Irish American Grill & Tavern" closed its Normal location in July 2008 after the chain filed for bankruptcy. The eatery, 115 S. Veterans Parkway, was replaced by Wild Berries, which was later closed and razed. Owner Tartan Realty Group of Chicago now plans to build a four-unit development at the site.
Lox, Stock & Bagel
Lox, Stock & Bagel closed in May 2004 after 22 years at Normal's College Hills Mall, in tandem with the mall's conversion to the Shoppes at College Hills.
Zorbas
Zorbas, popular for serving Greek food, gyros and breakfast, closed in 2015 after its location at 603 Dale St., Normal, was sold to a developer. The eatery first opened in 1983 around the corner at 707 S. Main St.
Grand Hotel
The historic Grand Hotel, 1201 E. Emerson St., Bloomington, once served as a winter training quarters for a number of circus acts and was converted into a restaurant in 1937. The property was foreclosed upon by Pontiac National Bank in 2001, sold in 2002 and demolished a few months later.
Mr. Quick Drive-In
The Mr. Quick restaurant at Clinton and Washington streets had its grand opening in January 1966, with burgers starting at 15 cents and coffee for a dime a cup. The restaurant closed in 2001 and the city of Bloomington later bought the site and razed the building so it could widen the intersection.
Chicago Style Pizzeria
Chicago Style Pizzeria, 1500 E. Empire St., Bloomington, closed in 2015 after 22 years in business when owners Abe and Ruth Taha (Abe is pictured above) decided to retire.
Shannon's Federal Café
Shannon's Federal Cafe, 105 W. Front St., opened in 1997 after its owners took over the historic Federal Cafe in downtown Bloomington, which closed two years earlier. Shannon's closed in 2004 because the owners also ran Shannon's Five Star Restaurant, and the demands of both businesses were too much.
Damon's Grill
Damon's - The Place for Ribs opened in 1995 at 1701 Fort Jesse Road, Normal. The eatery closed in 2006 after business had declined; the site is now a CVS pharmacy.
Ned Kelly's
Australian-themed Ned Kelly's Steakhouse opened in May 1992 in what was the former location of Bob Knapp's in the Brandtville Center (now known as Morrissey Crossing). It closed in August 2007 after the company's four Central Illinois locations were unable to compete with bigger chains.
Arnie's
Arnie's was a popular Twin City eatery for 25 years. Located at the Bloomington airport terminal, it closed in 2003, shortly after the Central Illinois Regional Airport moved to its current location about a mile east. A subsequent restaurant, Arnie's Etc., was open for about a year in the former terminal building, until it closed in 2005.
Diamond Dave's
Diamond Dave's, a mainstay at the former College Hills Mall for 21 years, closed its doors in June 2004 in tandem with the gutting of the mall to create what is now the Shoppes at College Hills.
Jerry's Grille
Jerry's Grille opened in 1999 in Bloomington's Brandtville shopping center, taking over the spot used by another eatery, Henry Wellington. It closed it 2005 and then became Goodfellas, which also closed.
Golden West
After 33 years in the heart of Normal, Golden West closed in 2002, after the owners received a surprise offer for the site and decided it was time to sell. The building, 712 S, Kingsley St., was later resold to Tartan Realty and demolished in 2003.
Ming's Restaurant
After eight years at 407 N. Hershey Road, Bloomington, Ming's closed in 2012. The eatery was facing foreclosure at the time.
Central Station
The former Central Station restaurant in downtown Bloomington, once a firehouse in days gone by, is now home to Epiphany Farms Restaurant and Anju Above.
Chevys Fresh Mex
Chevys Fresh Mex, 704 S. Eldorado Road, Bloomington, closed in 2011 after being open nearly nine years. The site has also been home to several other restaurants, including a House of Hunan, Shakey's Pizza and Butterfields.
The Caboose
The Caboose, a historic Bloomington eatery at 608 W. Seminary St., closed without fanfare in February 2012. The restaurant, with several owners and names including Chuck's Caboose and Barney's Caboose, had been a west-side fixture for more than 60 years.
Delgado's
Delgado's, a popular Mexican restaurant at 201 Landmark Drive, Normal, closed in May 2005 after after 24 years in business. It is now the location of Los Potrillos.
Carius, of Bloomington, is a former food program and plan review supervisor for the McLean County Health Department. His Facebook blog, Bloomington-Normal Restaurant Scene, has 28,000 followers.