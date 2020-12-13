 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carius: 5 new restaurants opening in Bloomington-Normal
2 comments
breaking top story
RESTAURANT VIEWS

Carius: 5 new restaurants opening in Bloomington-Normal

  • 2
{{featured_button_text}}

Three new restaurants — The Original Pinsaria, Pokeworks and Pizza Payaa — have opened in Bloomington in the last month, and two more — Pueblo Grande and Pho Bowl Vietnamese Cuisine — are planned to open before the end of the year.

I find it very interesting, maybe even amazing, that five new Bloomington-Normal restaurants will have opened in two months in what is the apparent height of the COVID-19 crisis, the most difficult time for the restaurant business that I have seen.

And, two opened on the same Saturday!

Let’s take a look at all five:

The Original Pinsaria: The husband/wife owners describe their pizza as “pinsa,” a Rome, Italy, style of pizza. Their tagline is “It’s all about the dough.”

It shares the building with Agape at 211 N. Veterans Parkway.

The couple is from Rome and having had successful pinsa restaurants in Switzerland and Spain, they came to the United States a little over a year ago to open a pinsa restaurant in Bloomington, where they have friends. The plan is this will be the first of a chain. 

Pokeworks, Hawaiian Inspired Poke: The Poke Bowl Restaurant is part of the Crafted development at 1101 Airport Road. The franchise restaurant is the first to open in a complex owned by six local investors. The site also will include Crafted Coffee Brew, a coffee shop with a drive-thru, a full bar, two outdoor volleyball courts and a bocce ball court.

Pizza Payaa: The pop-up pizza shop is a cashless, carryout/curbside pizza only restaurant where the pizza must be preordered online by Instagram, the website, email, newsletter or Facebook. There is no phone.

Owner Adam Elpayaa describes his pizza as Sicilian-style New York pan pizza.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

For now, it is open only two days a week and is located in Mass VR, 4 Currency Drive.

Adam, co-founder and co-owner of B-N Windy City Wieners, originally planned on opening in March in a different location, but then the pandemic rocked the local restaurant world.

The two restaurants planned to open by the end of the year are Pueblo Grande and Pho Bowl Vietnamese Cuisine.

Pueblo Grande will open in the former Carmela’s/FarmHouse Diner location in Washington Center, 2303 E. Washington St.

It will be the fourth Mexican restaurant owned by the family of seven siblings. Other restaurants are in Fairbury, Mahomet and Gibson City.

The husband/wife owners of Pho Bowl are from South Vietnam and will open their restaurant in the former ZOUP! location at 115 Krispy Kreme Drive. The restaurant will feature traditional Vietnamese pho, egg rolls and spring rolls.

From my notebook:

  • Lucca Grill now has frozen A La Baldini pizzas available at the restaurant. Co-owner John Koch told me their legendary pizza is baked until lightly done and only needs to be brought up to temperature at home. He grinned when he asked me to warn that your kitchen will smell like the Lucca Grill for a half-hour after heating a frozen A La Baldini. 
  • Moe Davis, owner of Tobin’s Pizza, told me he has expanded his delivery area and to check the website or Facebook page to see where he now delivers. During an average year, his fleet of delivery cars will put on 425,000 to 450,000 miles a year.
  • Ken Ropp of Ropp Jersey Cheese reminded me that they offer holiday party trays and holiday gift boxes locally and can ship the holiday gift boxes anywhere in the United States. All the cheese is produced on their farm and can be purchased at the Ropp Jersey Cheese Store.
  • A reminder that Ephesus Turkish & Mediterranean Cuisine will close at the end of the year, and the family will move to Indianapolis to reopen. This restaurant is a Larry and Kay favorite. It has a wonderful Turkish menu that Kay and I suggest you try or revisit before it closes.
  • This may be the height of the pandemic crisis, so please try to support the local restaurants, and tip as well as you can. Restaurant gift cards are fabulous stocking stuffers. Kay and I wish all of you a happy holiday season.

A Larry Favorite menu tip: Goat cheese balls appetizer at Reality Bites in downtown.

20 Bloomington-Normal restaurants we miss

Carius, of Bloomington, is a former food program and plan review supervisor for the McLean County Health Department. His Facebook blog, Bloomington-Normal Restaurant Scene, has 28,000 followers.

2 comments
1
0
0
1
0

Tags

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Slow Cooker Pot Roast
Food and Cooking

Slow Cooker Pot Roast

  • Updated

When slow cooked in the CrockPot for 10 hours and flavored with carrots, sweet onion, thyme and red wine, it's perfect for everything from Sunday dinners to holiday feasts.

Turkey Noodle Soup
Food and Cooking

Turkey Noodle Soup

  • Updated

Not only is this turkey noodle soup a great way to get your tryptophan fix after the holidays, it's also one of the best slow cooker recipes to make for weeknights.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to have a cozy quarantine home this winter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News