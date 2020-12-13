Carius: 5 new restaurants opening in Bloomington-Normal

Three new restaurants — The Original Pinsaria, Pokeworks and Pizza Payaa — have opened in Bloomington in the last month, and two more — Pueblo Grande and Pho Bowl Vietnamese Cuisine — are planned to open before the end of the year.
I find it very interesting, maybe even amazing, that five new Bloomington-Normal restaurants will have opened in two months in what is the apparent height of the COVID-19 crisis, the most difficult time for the restaurant business that I have seen.
And, two opened on the same Saturday!
Let’s take a look at all five:
The Original Pinsaria: The husband/wife owners describe their pizza as “pinsa,” a Rome, Italy, style of pizza. Their tagline is “It’s all about the dough.”
It shares the building with Agape at 211 N. Veterans Parkway.
The couple is from Rome and having had successful pinsa restaurants in Switzerland and Spain, they came to the United States a little over a year ago to open a pinsa restaurant in Bloomington, where they have friends. The plan is this will be the first of a chain.
Pokeworks, Hawaiian Inspired Poke: The Poke Bowl Restaurant is part of the Crafted development at 1101 Airport Road. The franchise restaurant is the first to open in a complex owned by six local investors. The site also will include Crafted Coffee Brew, a coffee shop with a drive-thru, a full bar, two outdoor volleyball courts and a bocce ball court.
Pizza Payaa: The pop-up pizza shop is a cashless, carryout/curbside pizza only restaurant where the pizza must be preordered online by Instagram, the website, email, newsletter or Facebook. There is no phone.
Owner Adam Elpayaa describes his pizza as Sicilian-style New York pan pizza.
Support Local Journalism
For now, it is open only two days a week and is located in Mass VR, 4 Currency Drive.
Adam, co-founder and co-owner of B-N Windy City Wieners, originally planned on opening in March in a different location, but then the pandemic rocked the local restaurant world.
The two restaurants planned to open by the end of the year are Pueblo Grande and Pho Bowl Vietnamese Cuisine.
Pueblo Grande will open in the former Carmela’s/FarmHouse Diner location in Washington Center, 2303 E. Washington St.
It will be the fourth Mexican restaurant owned by the family of seven siblings. Other restaurants are in Fairbury, Mahomet and Gibson City.
The husband/wife owners of Pho Bowl are from South Vietnam and will open their restaurant in the former ZOUP! location at 115 Krispy Kreme Drive. The restaurant will feature traditional Vietnamese pho, egg rolls and spring rolls.
From my notebook:
- Lucca Grill now has frozen A La Baldini pizzas available at the restaurant. Co-owner John Koch told me their legendary pizza is baked until lightly done and only needs to be brought up to temperature at home. He grinned when he asked me to warn that your kitchen will smell like the Lucca Grill for a half-hour after heating a frozen A La Baldini.
- Moe Davis, owner of Tobin’s Pizza, told me he has expanded his delivery area and to check the website or Facebook page to see where he now delivers. During an average year, his fleet of delivery cars will put on 425,000 to 450,000 miles a year.
- Ken Ropp of Ropp Jersey Cheese reminded me that they offer holiday party trays and holiday gift boxes locally and can ship the holiday gift boxes anywhere in the United States. All the cheese is produced on their farm and can be purchased at the Ropp Jersey Cheese Store.
- A reminder that Ephesus Turkish & Mediterranean Cuisine will close at the end of the year, and the family will move to Indianapolis to reopen. This restaurant is a Larry and Kay favorite. It has a wonderful Turkish menu that Kay and I suggest you try or revisit before it closes.
- This may be the height of the pandemic crisis, so please try to support the local restaurants, and tip as well as you can. Restaurant gift cards are fabulous stocking stuffers. Kay and I wish all of you a happy holiday season.
A Larry Favorite menu tip: Goat cheese balls appetizer at Reality Bites in downtown.
20 Bloomington-Normal restaurants we miss
Gil's Country Inn
Gil’s Country Inn, a longtime, family-owned restaurant in Minier, closed in 2013 after the economy took its toll. The restaurant was particularly known for its fried chicken.
Lancaster's
Lancaster's Fine Dining, 513 N. Main St., a downtown Bloomington mainstay for nearly 16 years, closed its doors in August 2014. A struggling economy and the upscale restaurant's location in a neighborhood of bars were factors.
Bennigan's
Bennigan's, which billed itself as an "Irish American Grill & Tavern" closed its Normal location in July 2008 after the chain filed for bankruptcy. The eatery, 115 S. Veterans Parkway, was replaced by Wild Berries, which was later closed and razed. Owner Tartan Realty Group of Chicago now plans to build a four-unit development at the site.
Lox, Stock & Bagel
Lox, Stock & Bagel closed in May 2004 after 22 years at Normal's College Hills Mall, in tandem with the mall's conversion to the Shoppes at College Hills.
Zorbas
Zorbas, popular for serving Greek food, gyros and breakfast, closed in 2015 after its location at 603 Dale St., Normal, was sold to a developer. The eatery first opened in 1983 around the corner at 707 S. Main St.
Grand Hotel
The historic Grand Hotel, 1201 E. Emerson St., Bloomington, once served as a winter training quarters for a number of circus acts and was converted into a restaurant in 1937. The property was foreclosed upon by Pontiac National Bank in 2001, sold in 2002 and demolished a few months later.
Mr. Quick Drive-In
The Mr. Quick restaurant at Clinton and Washington streets had its grand opening in January 1966, with burgers starting at 15 cents and coffee for a dime a cup. The restaurant closed in 2001 and the city of Bloomington later bought the site and razed the building so it could widen the intersection.
Chicago Style Pizzeria
Chicago Style Pizzeria, 1500 E. Empire St., Bloomington, closed in 2015 after 22 years in business when owners Abe and Ruth Taha (Abe is pictured above) decided to retire.
Shannon's Federal Café
Shannon's Federal Cafe, 105 W. Front St., opened in 1997 after its owners took over the historic Federal Cafe in downtown Bloomington, which closed two years earlier. Shannon's closed in 2004 because the owners also ran Shannon's Five Star Restaurant, and the demands of both businesses were too much.
Damon's Grill
Damon's - The Place for Ribs opened in 1995 at 1701 Fort Jesse Road, Normal. The eatery closed in 2006 after business had declined; the site is now a CVS pharmacy.
Ned Kelly's
Australian-themed Ned Kelly's Steakhouse opened in May 1992 in what was the former location of Bob Knapp's in the Brandtville Center (now known as Morrissey Crossing). It closed in August 2007 after the company's four Central Illinois locations were unable to compete with bigger chains.
Arnie's
Arnie's was a popular Twin City eatery for 25 years. Located at the Bloomington airport terminal, it closed in 2003, shortly after the Central Illinois Regional Airport moved to its current location about a mile east. A subsequent restaurant, Arnie's Etc., was open for about a year in the former terminal building, until it closed in 2005.
Diamond Dave's
Diamond Dave's, a mainstay at the former College Hills Mall for 21 years, closed its doors in June 2004 in tandem with the gutting of the mall to create what is now the Shoppes at College Hills.
Jerry's Grille
Jerry's Grille opened in 1999 in Bloomington's Brandtville shopping center, taking over the spot used by another eatery, Henry Wellington. It closed it 2005 and then became Goodfellas, which also closed.
Golden West
After 33 years in the heart of Normal, Golden West closed in 2002, after the owners received a surprise offer for the site and decided it was time to sell. The building, 712 S, Kingsley St., was later resold to Tartan Realty and demolished in 2003.
Ming's Restaurant
After eight years at 407 N. Hershey Road, Bloomington, Ming's closed in 2012. The eatery was facing foreclosure at the time.
Central Station
The former Central Station restaurant in downtown Bloomington, once a firehouse in days gone by, is now home to Epiphany Farms Restaurant and Anju Above.
Chevys Fresh Mex
Chevys Fresh Mex, 704 S. Eldorado Road, Bloomington, closed in 2011 after being open nearly nine years. The site has also been home to several other restaurants, including a House of Hunan, Shakey's Pizza and Butterfields.
The Caboose
The Caboose, a historic Bloomington eatery at 608 W. Seminary St., closed without fanfare in February 2012. The restaurant, with several owners and names including Chuck's Caboose and Barney's Caboose, had been a west-side fixture for more than 60 years.
Delgado's
Delgado's, a popular Mexican restaurant at 201 Landmark Drive, Normal, closed in May 2005 after after 24 years in business. It is now the location of Los Potrillos.
Carius, of Bloomington, is a former food program and plan review supervisor for the McLean County Health Department. His Facebook blog, Bloomington-Normal Restaurant Scene, has 28,000 followers.
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.