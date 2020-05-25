Carius: A challenging time for Bloomington-Normal restaurant owners

It will be interesting to see what happens in B-N restaurants when the governor lifts the executive order that has banned in-house dining for nine weeks.
Will diners rush into their favorite restaurants and taverns or will the reopening see a trickle of customers hesitantly returning?
When the governor issued the executive order banning in-house dining that went into effect on St Patrick’s Day, most local restaurant owners thought as I did — If they could just get through a couple of weeks of the in-house ban, then the governor would lift the order, and it will be similar to opening a faucet as the customers pour back into their favorite restaurants and taverns.
Now, however, many local restaurant owners are unsure of what will happen when the ban is lifted and are getting concerned in-house diners may not return as quickly as everyone first thought.
What has changed?
One is their customers now have experienced more than nine weeks of staying at home, and the public has been well educated about the dangers of COVID-19 after the pandemic has completely dominated the news cycle for months. Plus, the headlines of the foreseeable future will be a daily reminder of the remaining presence and dangers of COVID-19.
When the in-house dining ban first went into effect, my prediction was local, privately owned restaurants would be the first to close permanently, which has not proven accurate.
I only know of five B-N restaurants that have permanently closed—four franchises and a corporate: TGI Fridays, Zoup!, Slim Chickens, Tony Roma’s and Logan’s Roadhouse.
Almost all local restaurant owners, while managing to stay open, are struggling to keep their doors open with pickup, curbside pickup, and delivery and are waiting for the day the in-house dining ban is lifted, which they believe may assure their survival.
As I heard someone say, “It is a tug-of-war between lives and livelihoods.”
Another reason why the customers may not come flocking back as hoped is the fantastic job local restaurants have done converting on the fly to curbside pickup, pickup and delivery.
My wife Kay and I are good examples. Before staying at home, Kay and I seldom did pickup or delivery. We were not even aware of the term “curbside pickup.”
But now, Kay has mastered online ordering, and I must admit curbside pickup is very convenient and safe with little or no personal contact. Curbside pickup, pickup and delivery now have become a part of our dining experiences and I would guess for many others.
How quickly will we return to in-house dining when it becomes available? I know Kay will not be the first one through the door when the in-house ban is lifted.
And before the restaurant owners can finalize any reopening plans, they will have to wait and see what restrictions, if any, the governor will place on in-house dining.
One restriction that apparently is being discussed is reducing the number of seats in restaurants to help meet social distancing guidelines. Local restaurant and tavern owners tell me they have a concern depending on the number of seats that will be allowed, since traffic and volume make the numbers work to be profitable.
What other parts of their operation will they need to change to safely serve their customers and to follow any guidelines issued? They are unsure at this time, which is understandable.
And, if all this is not enough for restaurant owners, a very recent additional concern is the looming price increases and the availability of all food supplies, especially beef, pork, poultry and eggs.
Most restaurants operate on such a thin margin that some price increases probably will be passed along to the consumer, which would mean raising menu prices.
Now is a challenging time to be a restaurant owner!
Grand Hotel
The historic Grand Hotel, 1201 E. Emerson St., Bloomington, once served as a winter training quarters for a number of circus acts and was converted into a restaurant in 1937. The property was foreclosed upon by Pontiac National Bank in 2001, sold in 2002 and demolished a few months later.
Central Station
The former Central Station restaurant in downtown Bloomington, once a firehouse in days gone by, is now home to Epiphany Farms Restaurant and Anju Above.
Arnie's
Arnie's was a popular Twin City eatery for 25 years. Located at the Bloomington airport terminal, it closed in 2003, shortly after the Central Illinois Regional Airport moved to its current location about a mile east. A subsequent restaurant, Arnie's Etc., was open for about a year in the former terminal building, until it closed in 2005.
Golden West
After 33 years in the heart of Normal, Golden West closed in 2002, after the owners received a surprise offer for the site and decided it was time to sell. The building, 712 S, Kingsley St., was later resold to Tartan Realty and demolished in 2003.
Chicago Style Pizzeria
Chicago Style Pizzeria, 1500 E. Empire St., Bloomington, closed in 2015 after 22 years in business when owners Abe and Ruth Taha (Abe is pictured above) decided to retire.
Diamond Dave's
Diamond Dave's, a mainstay at the former College Hills Mall for 21 years, closed its doors in June 2004 in tandem with the gutting of the mall to create what is now the Shoppes at College Hills.
Jerry's Grille
Jerry's Grille opened in 1999 in Bloomington's Brandtville shopping center, taking over the spot used by another eatery, Henry Wellington. It closed it 2005 and then became Goodfellas, which also closed.
Ming's Restaurant
After eight years at 407 N. Hershey Road, Bloomington, Ming's closed in 2012. The eatery was facing foreclosure at the time.
Chevys Fresh Mex
Chevys Fresh Mex, 704 S. Eldorado Road, Bloomington, closed in 2011 after being open nearly nine years. The site has also been home to several other restaurants, including a House of Hunan, Shakey's Pizza and Butterfields.
Damon's Grill
Damon's - The Place for Ribs opened in 1995 at 1701 Fort Jesse Road, Normal. The eatery closed in 2006 after business had declined; the site is now a CVS pharmacy.
Zorbas
Zorbas, popular for serving Greek food, gyros and breakfast, closed in 2015 after its location at 603 Dale St., Normal, was sold to a developer. The eatery first opened in 1983 around the corner at 707 S. Main St.
Shannon's Federal Café
Shannon's Federal Cafe, 105 W. Front St., opened in 1997 after its owners took over the historic Federal Cafe in downtown Bloomington, which closed two years earlier. Shannon's closed in 2004 because the owners also ran Shannon's Five Star Restaurant, and the demands of both businesses were too much.
The Caboose
The Caboose, a historic Bloomington eatery at 608 W. Seminary St., closed without fanfare in February 2012. The restaurant, with several owners and names including Chuck's Caboose and Barney's Caboose, had been a west-side fixture for more than 60 years.
Delgado's
Delgado's, a popular Mexican restaurant at 201 Landmark Drive, Normal, closed in May 2005 after after 24 years in business. It is now the location of Los Potrillos.
Mr. Quick Drive-In
The Mr. Quick restaurant at Clinton and Washington streets had its grand opening in January 1966, with burgers starting at 15 cents and coffee for a dime a cup. The restaurant closed in 2001 and the city of Bloomington later bought the site and razed the building so it could widen the intersection.
Lancaster's
Lancaster's Fine Dining, 513 N. Main St., a downtown Bloomington mainstay for nearly 16 years, closed its doors in August 2014. A struggling economy and the upscale restaurant's location in a neighborhood of bars were factors.
Ned Kelly's
Australian-themed Ned Kelly's Steakhouse opened in May 1992 in what was the former location of Bob Knapp's in the Brandtville Center (now known as Morrissey Crossing). It closed in August 2007 after the company's four Central Illinois locations were unable to compete with bigger chains.
Gil's Country Inn
Gil’s Country Inn, a longtime, family-owned restaurant in Minier, closed in 2013 after the economy took its toll. The restaurant was particularly known for its fried chicken.
Bennigan's
Bennigan's, which billed itself as an "Irish American Grill & Tavern" closed its Normal location in July 2008 after the chain filed for bankruptcy. The eatery, 115 S. Veterans Parkway, was replaced by Wild Berries, which was later closed and razed. Owner Tartan Realty Group of Chicago now plans to build a four-unit development at the site.
Lox, Stock & Bagel
Lox, Stock & Bagel closed in May 2004 after 22 years at Normal's College Hills Mall, in tandem with the mall's conversion to the Shoppes at College Hills.
Carius, of Bloomington, is a former food program and plan review supervisor for the McLean County Health Department. His Facebook blog, Bloomington-Normal Restaurant Scene, has 24,000 followers.
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.