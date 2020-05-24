Carius: A challenging time for restaurant owners

It will be interesting to see what happens in B-N restaurants when the governor lifts the executive order that has banned in-house dining for nine weeks.
Will diners rush into their favorite restaurants and taverns or will the reopening see a trickle of customers hesitantly returning?
When the governor issued the executive order banning in-house dining that went into effect on St Patrick’s Day, most local restaurant owners thought as I did — If they could just get through a couple of weeks of the in-house ban, then the governor would lift the order, and it will be similar to opening a faucet as the customers pour back into their favorite restaurants and taverns.
Now, however, many local restaurant owners are unsure of what will happen when the ban is lifted and are getting concerned in-house diners may not return as quickly as everyone first thought.
What has changed?
One is their customers now have experienced more than nine weeks of staying at home, and the public has been well educated about the dangers of COVID-19 after the pandemic has completely dominated the news cycle for months. Plus, the headlines of the foreseeable future will be a daily reminder of the remaining presence and dangers of COVID-19.
When the in-house dining ban first went into effect, my prediction was local, privately owned restaurants would be the first to close permanently, which has not proven accurate.
I only know of five B-N restaurants that have permanently closed—four franchises and a corporate: TGI Fridays, Zoup!, Slim Chickens, Tony Roma’s and Logan’s Roadhouse.
Almost all local restaurant owners, while managing to stay open, are struggling to keep their doors open with pickup, curbside pickup, and delivery and are waiting for the day the in-house dining ban is lifted, which they believe may assure their survival.
As I heard someone say, “It is a tug-of-war between lives and livelihoods.”
Another reason why the customers may not come flocking back as hoped is the fantastic job local restaurants have done converting on the fly to curbside pickup, pickup and delivery.
My wife Kay and I are good examples. Before staying at home, Kay and I seldom did pickup or delivery. We were not even aware of the term “curbside pickup.”
But now, Kay has mastered online ordering, and I must admit curbside pickup is very convenient and safe with little or no personal contact. Curbside pickup, pickup and delivery now have become a part of our dining experiences and I would guess for many others.
How quickly will we return to in-house dining when it becomes available? I know Kay will not be the first one through the door when the in-house ban is lifted.
And before the restaurant owners can finalize any reopening plans, they will have to wait and see what restrictions, if any, the governor will place on in-house dining.
One restriction that apparently is being discussed is reducing the number of seats in restaurants to help meet social distancing guidelines. Local restaurant and tavern owners tell me they have a concern depending on the number of seats that will be allowed, since traffic and volume make the numbers work to be profitable.
What other parts of their operation will they need to change to safely serve their customers and to follow any guidelines issued? They are unsure at this time, which is understandable.
And, if all this is not enough for restaurant owners, a very recent additional concern is the looming price increases and the availability of all food supplies, especially beef, pork, poultry and eggs.
Most restaurants operate on such a thin margin that some price increases probably will be passed along to the consumer, which would mean raising menu prices.
Now is a challenging time to be a restaurant owner!
Carius, of Bloomington, is a former food program and plan review supervisor for the McLean County Health Department. His Facebook blog, Bloomington-Normal Restaurant Scene, has 24,000 followers.
