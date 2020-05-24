Carius: A challenging time for restaurant owners

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It will be interesting to see what happens in B-N restaurants when the governor lifts the executive order that has banned in-house dining for nine weeks.

Will diners rush into their favorite restaurants and taverns or will the reopening see a trickle of customers hesitantly returning?

When the governor issued the executive order banning in-house dining that went into effect on St Patrick’s Day, most local restaurant owners thought as I did — If they could just get through a couple of weeks of the in-house ban, then the governor would lift the order, and it will be similar to opening a faucet as the customers pour back into their favorite restaurants and taverns.

Now, however, many local restaurant owners are unsure of what will happen when the ban is lifted and are getting concerned in-house diners may not return as quickly as everyone first thought.

What has changed?

One is their customers now have experienced more than nine weeks of staying at home, and the public has been well educated about the dangers of COVID-19 after the pandemic has completely dominated the news cycle for months. Plus, the headlines of the foreseeable future will be a daily reminder of the remaining presence and dangers of COVID-19.