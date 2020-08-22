Carius: A new Bloomington Mexican bakery, Wahlburgers coming to town and other food news for the region

• The Guatemalan specialty menu and specials are very popular at the Mexa-Maya Mexican Restaurant that opened last fall at Orlando and North Main Street in Normal. The uncle and nephew owners are from Guatemala.

• Let’s hope the returning Illinois State and Illinois Wesleyan students will enthusiastically spend mom and dad’s money or the cash they earned over the summer now that they’ve returned to campus. The uptown restaurants and other businesses felt the full effect of the pandemic with all of the spring, summer and fall uptown events including concerts and festivals having been canceled.

• Congratulations to Ron Nurceski on the 20th anniversary of Michael’s Restaurant in downtown Bloomington. Twenty years is quite an achievement for an owner to open and operate a restaurant in downtown.

+2 Carius: Bloomington-Normal restaurant successes continue through pandemic Twin City restaurant blogger Larry Carius writes a monthly column for The Pantagraph.

• The Aldi grocery store under construction on Wylie Drive in Bloomington will open in early September. The current Aldi is moving one block south into the much larger store.

• Owners of several B-N restaurants recently closed their restaurants when one or more employees tested positive for COVID-19. The restaurants were reopened after a deep cleaning and all the employees were tested and were negative for COVID-19. It’s another one of the uphill battles restaurants have encountered during the pandemic.