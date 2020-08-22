Carius: A new Bloomington Mexican bakery, Wahlburgers coming to town and other food news for the region

La Espiguita de Oro, a panadería (Mexican bakery), is coming to Washington Center in Bloomington. Many will recognize owner Apolinar Sotelo, who sold his bread and other baked goods at the Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market for several years.
In other notes from my notebook:
• Wahlburgers, a specialty hamburger chain owned by the three famous Wahlberg brothers — Mark, Donnie and Paul — will open very soon in the former Hy-Vee Market Grille.
• Have you noticed that three of the four local Indian restaurants — Aroma, Signature India and Bloom Bawarchi — are battling it out on Facebook for their share of the B-N market, especially the lunch crowd?
The competition should heat up even further with the new owner of Bloom Bawarchi submitting plans to the city of Bloomington to double the size of his restaurant by expanding into an adjoining space and adding a bar as a second dining area.
The owner of Puran Indian Restaurant, the oldest Indian restaurant and the only North Indian restaurant in town, appears to be sitting this one out.
• The Guatemalan specialty menu and specials are very popular at the Mexa-Maya Mexican Restaurant that opened last fall at Orlando and North Main Street in Normal. The uncle and nephew owners are from Guatemala.
• Let’s hope the returning Illinois State and Illinois Wesleyan students will enthusiastically spend mom and dad’s money or the cash they earned over the summer now that they’ve returned to campus. The uptown restaurants and other businesses felt the full effect of the pandemic with all of the spring, summer and fall uptown events including concerts and festivals having been canceled.
• Congratulations to Ron Nurceski on the 20th anniversary of Michael’s Restaurant in downtown Bloomington. Twenty years is quite an achievement for an owner to open and operate a restaurant in downtown.
• The Aldi grocery store under construction on Wylie Drive in Bloomington will open in early September. The current Aldi is moving one block south into the much larger store.
• Owners of several B-N restaurants recently closed their restaurants when one or more employees tested positive for COVID-19. The restaurants were reopened after a deep cleaning and all the employees were tested and were negative for COVID-19. It’s another one of the uphill battles restaurants have encountered during the pandemic.
• Five Guys recently opened in College Plaza. The name comes from the father and four sons who opened their first one in Arlington, Virginia, in 1986.
• The former Pop’s Grocery and two other buildings located in Fox Plaza on West Market Street in Bloomington were recently demolished.
The Pop’s Grocery building had been a grocery under several names since the early 1900s. The longtime vacant east building on the property was built for Foxy’s Ice Cream, then was the first location of Janet’s Cakes & Catering.
By my count, the south building housed seven restaurants over the years: The first being Z’s Gyros Burgers ’n More that opened in 2004 and the last Rosy’s Grill that closed last October.
The Pantagraph reported the West Market Street Council has plans for the former Fox Plaza that include a not-for-profit grocery store that would anchor the plaza.
Tipping: This is a very difficult time for many employees in the restaurant industry, so please be generous when you tip.
Tripping: My wife Kay and I occasionally will take a drive through the Epiphany Farms Estate farm located between Downs and LeRoy. The Epiphany Farms Hospitality Group — Ken, Stu and Nanam — have the estate looking great. The farm is open to the public for an impromptu drive through, and farm tours are regularly scheduled.
A Larry menu favorite: The Adana Kebab at the Ephesus Mediterranean-Turkish Restaurant in Bloomington.
20 Bloomington-Normal restaurants we miss
Gil's Country Inn
Gil’s Country Inn, a longtime, family-owned restaurant in Minier, closed in 2013 after the economy took its toll. The restaurant was particularly known for its fried chicken.
Lancaster's
Lancaster's Fine Dining, 513 N. Main St., a downtown Bloomington mainstay for nearly 16 years, closed its doors in August 2014. A struggling economy and the upscale restaurant's location in a neighborhood of bars were factors.
Bennigan's
Bennigan's, which billed itself as an "Irish American Grill & Tavern" closed its Normal location in July 2008 after the chain filed for bankruptcy. The eatery, 115 S. Veterans Parkway, was replaced by Wild Berries, which was later closed and razed. Owner Tartan Realty Group of Chicago now plans to build a four-unit development at the site.
Lox, Stock & Bagel
Lox, Stock & Bagel closed in May 2004 after 22 years at Normal's College Hills Mall, in tandem with the mall's conversion to the Shoppes at College Hills.
Zorbas
Zorbas, popular for serving Greek food, gyros and breakfast, closed in 2015 after its location at 603 Dale St., Normal, was sold to a developer. The eatery first opened in 1983 around the corner at 707 S. Main St.
Grand Hotel
The historic Grand Hotel, 1201 E. Emerson St., Bloomington, once served as a winter training quarters for a number of circus acts and was converted into a restaurant in 1937. The property was foreclosed upon by Pontiac National Bank in 2001, sold in 2002 and demolished a few months later.
Mr. Quick Drive-In
The Mr. Quick restaurant at Clinton and Washington streets had its grand opening in January 1966, with burgers starting at 15 cents and coffee for a dime a cup. The restaurant closed in 2001 and the city of Bloomington later bought the site and razed the building so it could widen the intersection.
Chicago Style Pizzeria
Chicago Style Pizzeria, 1500 E. Empire St., Bloomington, closed in 2015 after 22 years in business when owners Abe and Ruth Taha (Abe is pictured above) decided to retire.
Shannon's Federal Café
Shannon's Federal Cafe, 105 W. Front St., opened in 1997 after its owners took over the historic Federal Cafe in downtown Bloomington, which closed two years earlier. Shannon's closed in 2004 because the owners also ran Shannon's Five Star Restaurant, and the demands of both businesses were too much.
Damon's Grill
Damon's - The Place for Ribs opened in 1995 at 1701 Fort Jesse Road, Normal. The eatery closed in 2006 after business had declined; the site is now a CVS pharmacy.
Ned Kelly's
Australian-themed Ned Kelly's Steakhouse opened in May 1992 in what was the former location of Bob Knapp's in the Brandtville Center (now known as Morrissey Crossing). It closed in August 2007 after the company's four Central Illinois locations were unable to compete with bigger chains.
Arnie's
Arnie's was a popular Twin City eatery for 25 years. Located at the Bloomington airport terminal, it closed in 2003, shortly after the Central Illinois Regional Airport moved to its current location about a mile east. A subsequent restaurant, Arnie's Etc., was open for about a year in the former terminal building, until it closed in 2005.
Diamond Dave's
Diamond Dave's, a mainstay at the former College Hills Mall for 21 years, closed its doors in June 2004 in tandem with the gutting of the mall to create what is now the Shoppes at College Hills.
Jerry's Grille
Jerry's Grille opened in 1999 in Bloomington's Brandtville shopping center, taking over the spot used by another eatery, Henry Wellington. It closed it 2005 and then became Goodfellas, which also closed.
Golden West
After 33 years in the heart of Normal, Golden West closed in 2002, after the owners received a surprise offer for the site and decided it was time to sell. The building, 712 S, Kingsley St., was later resold to Tartan Realty and demolished in 2003.
Ming's Restaurant
After eight years at 407 N. Hershey Road, Bloomington, Ming's closed in 2012. The eatery was facing foreclosure at the time.
Central Station
The former Central Station restaurant in downtown Bloomington, once a firehouse in days gone by, is now home to Epiphany Farms Restaurant and Anju Above.
Chevys Fresh Mex
Chevys Fresh Mex, 704 S. Eldorado Road, Bloomington, closed in 2011 after being open nearly nine years. The site has also been home to several other restaurants, including a House of Hunan, Shakey's Pizza and Butterfields.
The Caboose
The Caboose, a historic Bloomington eatery at 608 W. Seminary St., closed without fanfare in February 2012. The restaurant, with several owners and names including Chuck's Caboose and Barney's Caboose, had been a west-side fixture for more than 60 years.
Delgado's
Delgado's, a popular Mexican restaurant at 201 Landmark Drive, Normal, closed in May 2005 after after 24 years in business. It is now the location of Los Potrillos.
Carius, of Bloomington, is a former food program and plan review supervisor for the McLean County Health Department. His Facebook blog, Bloomington-Normal Restaurant Scene, has 24,000 followers.
