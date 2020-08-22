 Skip to main content
Carius: A new Bloomington Mexican bakery, Wahlburgers coming to town and other food news for the region
La Espiguita de Oro, a panadería (Mexican bakery), is coming to Washington Center in Bloomington. Many will recognize owner Apolinar Sotelo, who sold his bread and other baked goods at the Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market for several years.

In other notes from my notebook:

• Wahlburgers, a specialty hamburger chain owned by the three famous Wahlberg brothers — Mark, Donnie and Paul — will open very soon in the former Hy-Vee Market Grille.

• Have you noticed that three of the four local Indian restaurants — Aroma, Signature India and Bloom Bawarchi — are battling it out on Facebook for their share of the B-N market, especially the lunch crowd?

The competition should heat up even further with the new owner of Bloom Bawarchi submitting plans to the city of Bloomington to double the size of his restaurant by expanding into an adjoining space and adding a bar as a second dining area.

The owner of Puran Indian Restaurant, the oldest Indian restaurant and the only North Indian restaurant in town, appears to be sitting this one out.

• The Guatemalan specialty menu and specials are very popular at the Mexa-Maya Mexican Restaurant that opened last fall at Orlando and North Main Street in Normal. The uncle and nephew owners are from Guatemala.

• Let’s hope the returning Illinois State and Illinois Wesleyan students will enthusiastically spend mom and dad’s money or the cash they earned over the summer now that they’ve returned to campus. The uptown restaurants and other businesses felt the full effect of the pandemic with all of the spring, summer and fall uptown events including concerts and festivals having been canceled.

• Congratulations to Ron Nurceski on the 20th anniversary of Michael’s Restaurant in downtown Bloomington. Twenty years is quite an achievement for an owner to open and operate a restaurant in downtown.

• The Aldi grocery store under construction on Wylie Drive in Bloomington will open in early September. The current Aldi is moving one block south into the much larger store.

• Owners of several B-N restaurants recently closed their restaurants when one or more employees tested positive for COVID-19. The restaurants were reopened after a deep cleaning and all the employees were tested and were negative for COVID-19. It’s another one of the uphill battles restaurants have encountered during the pandemic.

• Five Guys recently opened in College Plaza. The name comes from the father and four sons who opened their first one in Arlington, Virginia, in 1986.

• The former Pop’s Grocery and two other buildings located in Fox Plaza on West Market Street in Bloomington were recently demolished.

The Pop’s Grocery building had been a grocery under several names since the early 1900s. The longtime vacant east building on the property was built for Foxy’s Ice Cream, then was the first location of Janet’s Cakes & Catering.

By my count, the south building housed seven restaurants over the years: The first being Z’s Gyros Burgers ’n More that opened in 2004 and the last Rosy’s Grill that closed last October.

The Pantagraph reported the West Market Street Council has plans for the former Fox Plaza that include a not-for-profit grocery store that would anchor the plaza.

Tipping: This is a very difficult time for many employees in the restaurant industry, so please be generous when you tip.

Tripping: My wife Kay and I occasionally will take a drive through the Epiphany Farms Estate farm located between Downs and LeRoy. The Epiphany Farms Hospitality Group — Ken, Stu and Nanam — have the estate looking great. The farm is open to the public for an impromptu drive through, and farm tours are regularly scheduled.

A Larry menu favorite: The Adana Kebab at the Ephesus Mediterranean-Turkish Restaurant in Bloomington. 

Carius, of Bloomington, is a former food program and plan review supervisor for the McLean County Health Department. His Facebook blog, Bloomington-Normal Restaurant Scene, has 24,000 followers.

