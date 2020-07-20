Carius: A turbulent time for area restaurants
Larry Carius

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

The last four months have been the most turbulent for the Bloomington-Normal restaurant industry of my more than 50 years around the industry, and believe me, not all of the restaurants that still are open are out of the woods, as the old-timers used to say.

We have discussed the owners who quickly transformed their restaurants with delivery, pickup, curbside pickup and outdoor dining. We, however, have not looked at the many restaurants whose owners took advantage of the no in-house dining time as a slow time to deep clean, refresh or remodel. A few brave souls opened new restaurants during this pandemic time and several new restaurants were announced.

I may have missed a few, but let’s a look at some of the refresh/remodels, openings and planned openings of new restaurants:

Several local restaurants opened during or just before the in-house dining ban went into effect — some with good results, some not so good.

According to social media, Brass Pig Smoke & Ale House at 602 N. Main St. in downtown Bloomington is doing very well and selling out on some days as it continues to expand its menu. Gracie’s Tacos & Wings opened in the former Taqueria La Mexicana at 1414½ S. Main St. in Bloomington and was so overwhelmed by business that the owner closed over a long weekend to reorganize. 

Firehouse Pizza opened in Morrissey Crossing, and Under the Ground BloNo opened a plant-based meal prep service in Downs, and apparently both are doing well.

The relocated Biaggi’s continued with curbside pickup until the in-house dining ban was lifted.

However, at the opposite end of the spectrum, B C Wings opened in the former Mickey’s Kitchen the first day of the in-house dining ban, then closed after about three days to wait until the in-house dining ban was lifted.

And, Jack’s Restaurant, the beautiful Mediterranean fusion restaurant on Landmark Drive in Normal, opened a week before the in-house dining ban, but soon closed.

Both Jack’s and B C Wings have reopened.

Several new restaurants are planned or under construction:

Bloomington

Harmony Korean Bar-B-Que, an Epiphany Farms restaurant, is due for a fall opening in the former Tachibana/Hayashi location on south Veterans Parkway.

La Margaritas Mexican Restaurant will open soon in the former El Toro restaurant in southeast Bloomington.

Texas Road House should break ground soon in Bloomington Commons between Olive Garden and the former Toys R Us.

Cadillac Jack’s, the former Bonker’s on South Main Street, is undergoing an amazing remodel and expansion that includes adding a kitchen.

Wahlburgers will be replacing the Hy-Vee Market Grille.

The owners of Cheeks took over and completely remodeled the former Copper Top Lounge and will reopen soon as the 1107 West Bar & Grill.

A Dunkin Donuts (now named DUNKIN’) franchisee purchased land on the northeast corner of Hamilton Road and South Main Street for a third B-N location.

A yet-to-be-named Mexican bakery featuring bread is planned for the former Sweet Temptations location in Washington Center.

Pokeworks will feature a Hawaiian-style menu and is under construction as part of the Craft development on Airport Road that also will have a full bar, a coffee shop and two outdoor volleyball courts.

Normal

Five Guys will open in early August in College Plaza.

Construction has started for Fiala Brothers Brewhouse in Uptown.

Lexington

Lexington Social is in the Chicago & Alton 1888 train depot in downtown Lexington, and the dining room should open soon.

A Casey’s General Store was recently announced.

LeRoy

El Kazadar Mexican Restaurant will open in the former Chief’s Restaurant that is being extensively remodeled in downtown.

Remodeling, refresh

Other restaurants where the owner did a refresh, a remodel or other changes during the last four months include the parking lots at Garden of Paradise, Tony’s Diner, Tobin’s Pizza and Flingers Pizza.

  • A patio was added at Li’l Beaver Craft Brewery and plans are under review by the city for adding a kitchen. BloNo Pizza also added outside dining.
  • Signature India in Lakewood Plaza added a drive-thru window.
  • The Coffeehouse in Uptown, the Merna Tap in Merna and Starbucks on Morrissey Drive were remodeled. Elroy’s, Maguire’s, Digger’s, Epiphany Farms, Anju Above and Michael’s were refreshed in downtown.

And, a question I am always asked: What B-N restaurants have permanently closed? So far, the list includes ZOUP!, Tony Roma’s, TGI Fridays, BraiZe, Slim Chicken's, Farm House Diner, Fazoli's and apparently FlatTop Grill. Sweet Temptations closed its storefront but is operating out of another commercial kitchen.

It has been a busy four months for the Bloomington Normal restaurant scene.

Logo

Carius, of Bloomington, is a former food program and plan review supervisor for the McLean County Health Department. His Facebook blog, Bloomington-Normal Restaurant Scene, has 24,000 followers.

