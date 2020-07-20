Carius: A turbulent time for area restaurants

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The last four months have been the most turbulent for the Bloomington-Normal restaurant industry of my more than 50 years around the industry, and believe me, not all of the restaurants that still are open are out of the woods, as the old-timers used to say.

We have discussed the owners who quickly transformed their restaurants with delivery, pickup, curbside pickup and outdoor dining. We, however, have not looked at the many restaurants whose owners took advantage of the no in-house dining time as a slow time to deep clean, refresh or remodel. A few brave souls opened new restaurants during this pandemic time and several new restaurants were announced.

I may have missed a few, but let’s a look at some of the refresh/remodels, openings and planned openings of new restaurants:

Several local restaurants opened during or just before the in-house dining ban went into effect — some with good results, some not so good.