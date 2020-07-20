Carius: A turbulent time for area restaurants

The last four months have been the most turbulent for the Bloomington-Normal restaurant industry of my more than 50 years around the industry, and believe me, not all of the restaurants that still are open are out of the woods, as the old-timers used to say.
We have discussed the owners who quickly transformed their restaurants with delivery, pickup, curbside pickup and outdoor dining. We, however, have not looked at the many restaurants whose owners took advantage of the no in-house dining time as a slow time to deep clean, refresh or remodel. A few brave souls opened new restaurants during this pandemic time and several new restaurants were announced.
I may have missed a few, but let’s a look at some of the refresh/remodels, openings and planned openings of new restaurants:
Several local restaurants opened during or just before the in-house dining ban went into effect — some with good results, some not so good.
According to social media, Brass Pig Smoke & Ale House at 602 N. Main St. in downtown Bloomington is doing very well and selling out on some days as it continues to expand its menu. Gracie’s Tacos & Wings opened in the former Taqueria La Mexicana at 1414½ S. Main St. in Bloomington and was so overwhelmed by business that the owner closed over a long weekend to reorganize.
Firehouse Pizza opened in Morrissey Crossing, and Under the Ground BloNo opened a plant-based meal prep service in Downs, and apparently both are doing well.
The relocated Biaggi’s continued with curbside pickup until the in-house dining ban was lifted.
However, at the opposite end of the spectrum, B C Wings opened in the former Mickey’s Kitchen the first day of the in-house dining ban, then closed after about three days to wait until the in-house dining ban was lifted.
And, Jack’s Restaurant, the beautiful Mediterranean fusion restaurant on Landmark Drive in Normal, opened a week before the in-house dining ban, but soon closed.
Both Jack’s and B C Wings have reopened.
Several new restaurants are planned or under construction:
Bloomington
Harmony Korean Bar-B-Que, an Epiphany Farms restaurant, is due for a fall opening in the former Tachibana/Hayashi location on south Veterans Parkway.
La Margaritas Mexican Restaurant will open soon in the former El Toro restaurant in southeast Bloomington.
Texas Road House should break ground soon in Bloomington Commons between Olive Garden and the former Toys R Us.
Cadillac Jack’s, the former Bonker’s on South Main Street, is undergoing an amazing remodel and expansion that includes adding a kitchen.
Wahlburgers will be replacing the Hy-Vee Market Grille.
The owners of Cheeks took over and completely remodeled the former Copper Top Lounge and will reopen soon as the 1107 West Bar & Grill.
A Dunkin Donuts (now named DUNKIN’) franchisee purchased land on the northeast corner of Hamilton Road and South Main Street for a third B-N location.
A yet-to-be-named Mexican bakery featuring bread is planned for the former Sweet Temptations location in Washington Center.
Pokeworks will feature a Hawaiian-style menu and is under construction as part of the Craft development on Airport Road that also will have a full bar, a coffee shop and two outdoor volleyball courts.
Normal
Five Guys will open in early August in College Plaza.
Construction has started for Fiala Brothers Brewhouse in Uptown.
Lexington
Lexington Social is in the Chicago & Alton 1888 train depot in downtown Lexington, and the dining room should open soon.
A Casey’s General Store was recently announced.
LeRoy
El Kazadar Mexican Restaurant will open in the former Chief’s Restaurant that is being extensively remodeled in downtown.
Remodeling, refresh
Other restaurants where the owner did a refresh, a remodel or other changes during the last four months include the parking lots at Garden of Paradise, Tony’s Diner, Tobin’s Pizza and Flingers Pizza.
- A patio was added at Li’l Beaver Craft Brewery and plans are under review by the city for adding a kitchen. BloNo Pizza also added outside dining.
- Signature India in Lakewood Plaza added a drive-thru window.
- The Coffeehouse in Uptown, the Merna Tap in Merna and Starbucks on Morrissey Drive were remodeled. Elroy’s, Maguire’s, Digger’s, Epiphany Farms, Anju Above and Michael’s were refreshed in downtown.
And, a question I am always asked: What B-N restaurants have permanently closed? So far, the list includes ZOUP!, Tony Roma’s, TGI Fridays, BraiZe, Slim Chicken's, Farm House Diner, Fazoli's and apparently FlatTop Grill. Sweet Temptations closed its storefront but is operating out of another commercial kitchen.
It has been a busy four months for the Bloomington Normal restaurant scene.
20 Bloomington-Normal restaurants we miss
Grand Hotel
The historic Grand Hotel, 1201 E. Emerson St., Bloomington, once served as a winter training quarters for a number of circus acts and was converted into a restaurant in 1937. The property was foreclosed upon by Pontiac National Bank in 2001, sold in 2002 and demolished a few months later.
Central Station
The former Central Station restaurant in downtown Bloomington, once a firehouse in days gone by, is now home to Epiphany Farms Restaurant and Anju Above.
Arnie's
Arnie's was a popular Twin City eatery for 25 years. Located at the Bloomington airport terminal, it closed in 2003, shortly after the Central Illinois Regional Airport moved to its current location about a mile east. A subsequent restaurant, Arnie's Etc., was open for about a year in the former terminal building, until it closed in 2005.
Golden West
After 33 years in the heart of Normal, Golden West closed in 2002, after the owners received a surprise offer for the site and decided it was time to sell. The building, 712 S, Kingsley St., was later resold to Tartan Realty and demolished in 2003.
Chicago Style Pizzeria
Chicago Style Pizzeria, 1500 E. Empire St., Bloomington, closed in 2015 after 22 years in business when owners Abe and Ruth Taha (Abe is pictured above) decided to retire.
Diamond Dave's
Diamond Dave's, a mainstay at the former College Hills Mall for 21 years, closed its doors in June 2004 in tandem with the gutting of the mall to create what is now the Shoppes at College Hills.
Jerry's Grille
Jerry's Grille opened in 1999 in Bloomington's Brandtville shopping center, taking over the spot used by another eatery, Henry Wellington. It closed it 2005 and then became Goodfellas, which also closed.
Ming's Restaurant
After eight years at 407 N. Hershey Road, Bloomington, Ming's closed in 2012. The eatery was facing foreclosure at the time.
Chevys Fresh Mex
Chevys Fresh Mex, 704 S. Eldorado Road, Bloomington, closed in 2011 after being open nearly nine years. The site has also been home to several other restaurants, including a House of Hunan, Shakey's Pizza and Butterfields.
Damon's Grill
Damon's - The Place for Ribs opened in 1995 at 1701 Fort Jesse Road, Normal. The eatery closed in 2006 after business had declined; the site is now a CVS pharmacy.
Zorbas
Zorbas, popular for serving Greek food, gyros and breakfast, closed in 2015 after its location at 603 Dale St., Normal, was sold to a developer. The eatery first opened in 1983 around the corner at 707 S. Main St.
Shannon's Federal Café
Shannon's Federal Cafe, 105 W. Front St., opened in 1997 after its owners took over the historic Federal Cafe in downtown Bloomington, which closed two years earlier. Shannon's closed in 2004 because the owners also ran Shannon's Five Star Restaurant, and the demands of both businesses were too much.
The Caboose
The Caboose, a historic Bloomington eatery at 608 W. Seminary St., closed without fanfare in February 2012. The restaurant, with several owners and names including Chuck's Caboose and Barney's Caboose, had been a west-side fixture for more than 60 years.
Delgado's
Delgado's, a popular Mexican restaurant at 201 Landmark Drive, Normal, closed in May 2005 after after 24 years in business. It is now the location of Los Potrillos.
Mr. Quick Drive-In
The Mr. Quick restaurant at Clinton and Washington streets had its grand opening in January 1966, with burgers starting at 15 cents and coffee for a dime a cup. The restaurant closed in 2001 and the city of Bloomington later bought the site and razed the building so it could widen the intersection.
Lancaster's
Lancaster's Fine Dining, 513 N. Main St., a downtown Bloomington mainstay for nearly 16 years, closed its doors in August 2014. A struggling economy and the upscale restaurant's location in a neighborhood of bars were factors.
Ned Kelly's
Australian-themed Ned Kelly's Steakhouse opened in May 1992 in what was the former location of Bob Knapp's in the Brandtville Center (now known as Morrissey Crossing). It closed in August 2007 after the company's four Central Illinois locations were unable to compete with bigger chains.
Gil's Country Inn
Gil’s Country Inn, a longtime, family-owned restaurant in Minier, closed in 2013 after the economy took its toll. The restaurant was particularly known for its fried chicken.
Bennigan's
Bennigan's, which billed itself as an "Irish American Grill & Tavern" closed its Normal location in July 2008 after the chain filed for bankruptcy. The eatery, 115 S. Veterans Parkway, was replaced by Wild Berries, which was later closed and razed. Owner Tartan Realty Group of Chicago now plans to build a four-unit development at the site.
Lox, Stock & Bagel
Lox, Stock & Bagel closed in May 2004 after 22 years at Normal's College Hills Mall, in tandem with the mall's conversion to the Shoppes at College Hills.
Carius, of Bloomington, is a former food program and plan review supervisor for the McLean County Health Department. His Facebook blog, Bloomington-Normal Restaurant Scene, has 24,000 followers.
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.