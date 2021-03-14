Carius: A year without indoor dining

My wife Kay and I had no idea when we dined at Ephesus Turkish & Mediterranean Cuisine in Bloomington a little over a year ago that it would be our last restaurant indoor or outdoor dining experience for at least a year and still counting. And, we did not know at the time, it would be the day before the governor announced that in-house dining and drinking would have to be discontinued in all Illinois restaurants because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, we had no idea it would be our last dining room experience at Ephesus, one of our very favorite local restaurants. The Demir family announced last fall they would close Ephesus at the end of the year and open a restaurant this spring in Indianapolis.

I daresay that few local couples have dined out more that Kay and I in the last 15 to 20 years. We almost always would eat in-house except for an occasional quick trip through a drive-thru or maybe a pizza delivery.

This last year, however, our restaurant life has been entirely pickup, curbside pickup and drive-thru. No in-house or patio at any restaurant. It is true that we may have been more careful than most people because of our age and underlying health conditions.