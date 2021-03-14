 Skip to main content
Carius: A year without indoor dining
Carius: A year without indoor dining

My wife Kay and I had no idea when we dined at Ephesus Turkish & Mediterranean Cuisine in Bloomington a little over a year ago that it would be our last restaurant indoor or outdoor dining experience for at least a year and still counting. And, we did not know at the time, it would be the day before the governor announced that in-house dining and drinking would have to be discontinued in all Illinois restaurants because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, we had no idea it would be our last dining room experience at Ephesus, one of our very favorite local restaurants. The Demir family announced last fall they would close Ephesus at the end of the year and open a restaurant this spring in Indianapolis.

I daresay that few local couples have dined out more that Kay and I in the last 15 to 20 years. We almost always would eat in-house except for an occasional quick trip through a drive-thru or maybe a pizza delivery.

This last year, however, our restaurant life has been entirely pickup, curbside pickup and drive-thru. No in-house or patio at any restaurant. It is true that we may have been more careful than most people because of our age and underlying health conditions.

And I am not sure when we will return to in-house or patio restaurant dining. Kay is the more cautious of us, so I think the decision should be in her hands. We have both recently received our second vaccination shot.

However, we are ready to return to what for us would be the usual in-house restaurant dining experience.

From Larry’s notebook:

  • Sakai Japan Teriyaki Grill & Sushi, 701 S. Main St., Normal, recently permanently closed. When the restaurant opened in March 2019, the owner told me that it was the first teriyaki grill in Bloomington-Normal and was a $350,000 investment. He also taught me about the “bento box,” which became my favorite to order.
  • Mandarin Garden House passed the 30-year mark in December. Congratulations to the Yu family. This is one of our favorite restaurants, and we have eaten there every New Year’s Eve since it opened, except for last year when we had a carryout. The Yu brothers, in a recent interview, told me they serve “unique Mandarin style cuisine.” It is in the former Kiku—The Japanese Restaurant at 106 Mall Drive, Normal.
  • Firehouse Pizza is going into the former Teresa’s Italian Ice at 1525 Fort Jesse Road and will open late spring. This will be the third B-N Firehouse Pizza, and the owner describes his latest one as the “World’s Smallest Free Standing Pizza Place.”

I wrote in this column last month that many B-N restaurant owner/operators were having a difficult time finding employees. They still are saying the same thing.

Larry’s Menu Tip of the Month: The shrimp toast appetizer at Mandarin Garden House is the favorite of both Kay and me. In our opinion, it is the best shrimp toast we have found here in B-N or on our travels.

Carius, of Bloomington, is a former food program and plan review supervisor for the McLean County Health Department. His Facebook blog, Bloomington-Normal Restaurant Scene, has 28,000 followers.

