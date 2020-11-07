 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carius: All the 'goodies' in this block of downtown Bloomington
0 comments
alert top story
RESTAURANT VIEWS

Carius: All the 'goodies' in this block of downtown Bloomington

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The 400 block of North Main Street may be the most “fun,” or maybe the block with the most “goodies” in downtown Bloomington, with three stores side-by-side selling deliciousness.

Walking north from Front Street on the east side of Main Street, the first of the family-owned goodie shops is Main Street Scoop, where all-natural hand-dipped ice cream is made on-site in a commercial batch freezer. 

Janet and Brett Mariani opened Main Street Scoop in May 2019, and they told me in a recent interview that Salted Caramel, Sweet Cream + Cookies and Lavender Honey are popular flavors. The three coconut milk-based flavors, which are vegan, also sell well; for those with allergies, it’s worth noting they do not allow peanuts on the premises.

The next goodie shop is Ivy Lane Bakery, owned by Susan Goeckner and managed by her niece, Jenny Knuth. Susan describes herself as a self-taught home baker who always wanted to open a bakery. Susan and Jenny opened the shop in April 2017.

053019-blm-lif-1carius

Larry Carius

Why the name? Ivy is the name of Susan and husband John’s daughter; Lane is both their son’s name and Susan’s maiden name!

Coffee Hound is the third goodie shop and was opened by April and Steve Fritzen in April 2002. While the business is well-known for its coffees and espressos, April describes their bakery as “the best-kept secret in town, with made-from-scratch baked goods by our top-notch bakers!”

They also have a coffee shop in uptown Normal. Their newest one is Coffee Hound: CH3 at 903 E. Washington St., Bloomington.

All of the coffee bean roasting for the three cafes and wholesale sales is done at the Coffee Hound Roastery, which began operation in 2015 when the Fritzens remodeled a building in the warehouse district, just south of downtown Bloomington, at 109 W. Mill St.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

From my notebook:

  • The long-awaited Texas Roadhouse is under construction in the parking lot area between the former Toys R Us  and Olive Garden in the Schnucks-anchored Bloomington Commons.
  • La Espiguita de Oro, a panadería (Mexican bakery), opened with much fanfare in the former Sweet Temptations location in Washington Center, Bloomington. Many will recognize owner Apolinar Sotelo, who sold his bread and other baked goods at the Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market for several years.
  • Besides Texas Roadhouse, by my count, other Bloomington construction projects include The Original Pinsaria, Pokeworks Restaurant, Shannon’s Café, Harmony Korean BBQ, LuLu’s Pizza and a doubling of the size of Lil Beaver Brewery. Also in the works are Fiala Bros. Brewhouse in uptown Normal, The Hornet’s Nest in Heyworth and El Kazador Mexican Restaurant in LeRoy. Casey’s (formerly Casey’s General Stores) is under construction at the I-55 Lexington exit and should open before the end of the year.
  • Cold Stone Creamery will move from its present location at The Shoppes at College Hills to a vacant space in the Five Guys building. The general manager told me the store should close by the end of this month, and will not reopen in the new location until probably February of next year.
  • Tom Hubbard, who owns Cheeks Bar & Grill in Bloomington, has opened 1107  West Bar & Grill at 1107 W. Locust St., Bloomington, after a major remodel of the former Copper Top Lounge. He said the 1107 West concept is very similar to his very successful Cheeks.

A Larry menu favorite: The “loaded tacos” at the La Patrona taco trailer, set up Tuesday-Saturday in the parking lot at Advance Auto Parts, West Market Street, Bloomington.

Suggestions and ideas for future columns always are welcome. Email me at bnrestaurantscene@gmail.com.

20 Bloomington-Normal restaurants we miss

Carius, of Bloomington, is a former food program and plan review supervisor for the McLean County Health Department. His Facebook blog, Bloomington-Normal Restaurant Scene, has 24,000 followers.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

10 Interesting Facts You Didn't Know About Pumpkins

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News