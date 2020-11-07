Carius: All the 'goodies' in this block of downtown Bloomington

The 400 block of North Main Street may be the most “fun,” or maybe the block with the most “goodies” in downtown Bloomington, with three stores side-by-side selling deliciousness.

Walking north from Front Street on the east side of Main Street, the first of the family-owned goodie shops is Main Street Scoop, where all-natural hand-dipped ice cream is made on-site in a commercial batch freezer.

Janet and Brett Mariani opened Main Street Scoop in May 2019, and they told me in a recent interview that Salted Caramel, Sweet Cream + Cookies and Lavender Honey are popular flavors. The three coconut milk-based flavors, which are vegan, also sell well; for those with allergies, it’s worth noting they do not allow peanuts on the premises.

The next goodie shop is Ivy Lane Bakery, owned by Susan Goeckner and managed by her niece, Jenny Knuth. Susan describes herself as a self-taught home baker who always wanted to open a bakery. Susan and Jenny opened the shop in April 2017.

Why the name? Ivy is the name of Susan and husband John’s daughter; Lane is both their son’s name and Susan’s maiden name!