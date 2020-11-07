Carius: All the 'goodies' in this block of downtown Bloomington

The 400 block of North Main Street may be the most “fun,” or maybe the block with the most “goodies” in downtown Bloomington, with three stores side-by-side selling deliciousness.
Walking north from Front Street on the east side of Main Street, the first of the family-owned goodie shops is Main Street Scoop, where all-natural hand-dipped ice cream is made on-site in a commercial batch freezer.
Janet and Brett Mariani opened Main Street Scoop in May 2019, and they told me in a recent interview that Salted Caramel, Sweet Cream + Cookies and Lavender Honey are popular flavors. The three coconut milk-based flavors, which are vegan, also sell well; for those with allergies, it’s worth noting they do not allow peanuts on the premises.
The next goodie shop is Ivy Lane Bakery, owned by Susan Goeckner and managed by her niece, Jenny Knuth. Susan describes herself as a self-taught home baker who always wanted to open a bakery. Susan and Jenny opened the shop in April 2017.
Why the name? Ivy is the name of Susan and husband John’s daughter; Lane is both their son’s name and Susan’s maiden name!
Coffee Hound is the third goodie shop and was opened by April and Steve Fritzen in April 2002. While the business is well-known for its coffees and espressos, April describes their bakery as “the best-kept secret in town, with made-from-scratch baked goods by our top-notch bakers!”
They also have a coffee shop in uptown Normal. Their newest one is Coffee Hound: CH3 at 903 E. Washington St., Bloomington.
All of the coffee bean roasting for the three cafes and wholesale sales is done at the Coffee Hound Roastery, which began operation in 2015 when the Fritzens remodeled a building in the warehouse district, just south of downtown Bloomington, at 109 W. Mill St.
From my notebook:
- The long-awaited Texas Roadhouse is under construction in the parking lot area between the former Toys R Us and Olive Garden in the Schnucks-anchored Bloomington Commons.
- La Espiguita de Oro, a panadería (Mexican bakery), opened with much fanfare in the former Sweet Temptations location in Washington Center, Bloomington. Many will recognize owner Apolinar Sotelo, who sold his bread and other baked goods at the Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market for several years.
- Besides Texas Roadhouse, by my count, other Bloomington construction projects include The Original Pinsaria, Pokeworks Restaurant, Shannon’s Café, Harmony Korean BBQ, LuLu’s Pizza and a doubling of the size of Lil Beaver Brewery. Also in the works are Fiala Bros. Brewhouse in uptown Normal, The Hornet’s Nest in Heyworth and El Kazador Mexican Restaurant in LeRoy. Casey’s (formerly Casey’s General Stores) is under construction at the I-55 Lexington exit and should open before the end of the year.
- Cold Stone Creamery will move from its present location at The Shoppes at College Hills to a vacant space in the Five Guys building. The general manager told me the store should close by the end of this month, and will not reopen in the new location until probably February of next year.
- Tom Hubbard, who owns Cheeks Bar & Grill in Bloomington, has opened 1107 West Bar & Grill at 1107 W. Locust St., Bloomington, after a major remodel of the former Copper Top Lounge. He said the 1107 West concept is very similar to his very successful Cheeks.
A Larry menu favorite: The “loaded tacos” at the La Patrona taco trailer, set up Tuesday-Saturday in the parking lot at Advance Auto Parts, West Market Street, Bloomington.
Suggestions and ideas for future columns always are welcome. Email me at bnrestaurantscene@gmail.com.
20 Bloomington-Normal restaurants we miss
Gil's Country Inn
Gil’s Country Inn, a longtime, family-owned restaurant in Minier, closed in 2013 after the economy took its toll. The restaurant was particularly known for its fried chicken.
Lancaster's
Lancaster's Fine Dining, 513 N. Main St., a downtown Bloomington mainstay for nearly 16 years, closed its doors in August 2014. A struggling economy and the upscale restaurant's location in a neighborhood of bars were factors.
Bennigan's
Bennigan's, which billed itself as an "Irish American Grill & Tavern" closed its Normal location in July 2008 after the chain filed for bankruptcy. The eatery, 115 S. Veterans Parkway, was replaced by Wild Berries, which was later closed and razed. Owner Tartan Realty Group of Chicago now plans to build a four-unit development at the site.
Lox, Stock & Bagel
Lox, Stock & Bagel closed in May 2004 after 22 years at Normal's College Hills Mall, in tandem with the mall's conversion to the Shoppes at College Hills.
Zorbas
Zorbas, popular for serving Greek food, gyros and breakfast, closed in 2015 after its location at 603 Dale St., Normal, was sold to a developer. The eatery first opened in 1983 around the corner at 707 S. Main St.
Grand Hotel
The historic Grand Hotel, 1201 E. Emerson St., Bloomington, once served as a winter training quarters for a number of circus acts and was converted into a restaurant in 1937. The property was foreclosed upon by Pontiac National Bank in 2001, sold in 2002 and demolished a few months later.
Mr. Quick Drive-In
The Mr. Quick restaurant at Clinton and Washington streets had its grand opening in January 1966, with burgers starting at 15 cents and coffee for a dime a cup. The restaurant closed in 2001 and the city of Bloomington later bought the site and razed the building so it could widen the intersection.
Chicago Style Pizzeria
Chicago Style Pizzeria, 1500 E. Empire St., Bloomington, closed in 2015 after 22 years in business when owners Abe and Ruth Taha (Abe is pictured above) decided to retire.
Shannon's Federal Café
Shannon's Federal Cafe, 105 W. Front St., opened in 1997 after its owners took over the historic Federal Cafe in downtown Bloomington, which closed two years earlier. Shannon's closed in 2004 because the owners also ran Shannon's Five Star Restaurant, and the demands of both businesses were too much.
Damon's Grill
Damon's - The Place for Ribs opened in 1995 at 1701 Fort Jesse Road, Normal. The eatery closed in 2006 after business had declined; the site is now a CVS pharmacy.
Ned Kelly's
Australian-themed Ned Kelly's Steakhouse opened in May 1992 in what was the former location of Bob Knapp's in the Brandtville Center (now known as Morrissey Crossing). It closed in August 2007 after the company's four Central Illinois locations were unable to compete with bigger chains.
Arnie's
Arnie's was a popular Twin City eatery for 25 years. Located at the Bloomington airport terminal, it closed in 2003, shortly after the Central Illinois Regional Airport moved to its current location about a mile east. A subsequent restaurant, Arnie's Etc., was open for about a year in the former terminal building, until it closed in 2005.
Diamond Dave's
Diamond Dave's, a mainstay at the former College Hills Mall for 21 years, closed its doors in June 2004 in tandem with the gutting of the mall to create what is now the Shoppes at College Hills.
Jerry's Grille
Jerry's Grille opened in 1999 in Bloomington's Brandtville shopping center, taking over the spot used by another eatery, Henry Wellington. It closed it 2005 and then became Goodfellas, which also closed.
Golden West
After 33 years in the heart of Normal, Golden West closed in 2002, after the owners received a surprise offer for the site and decided it was time to sell. The building, 712 S, Kingsley St., was later resold to Tartan Realty and demolished in 2003.
Ming's Restaurant
After eight years at 407 N. Hershey Road, Bloomington, Ming's closed in 2012. The eatery was facing foreclosure at the time.
Central Station
The former Central Station restaurant in downtown Bloomington, once a firehouse in days gone by, is now home to Epiphany Farms Restaurant and Anju Above.
Chevys Fresh Mex
Chevys Fresh Mex, 704 S. Eldorado Road, Bloomington, closed in 2011 after being open nearly nine years. The site has also been home to several other restaurants, including a House of Hunan, Shakey's Pizza and Butterfields.
The Caboose
The Caboose, a historic Bloomington eatery at 608 W. Seminary St., closed without fanfare in February 2012. The restaurant, with several owners and names including Chuck's Caboose and Barney's Caboose, had been a west-side fixture for more than 60 years.
Delgado's
Delgado's, a popular Mexican restaurant at 201 Landmark Drive, Normal, closed in May 2005 after after 24 years in business. It is now the location of Los Potrillos.
Carius, of Bloomington, is a former food program and plan review supervisor for the McLean County Health Department. His Facebook blog, Bloomington-Normal Restaurant Scene, has 24,000 followers.
