Carius: Bloomington-Normal restaurant successes continue through pandemic

Last weekend, while driving all around Bloomington-Normal looking at the outdoor dining scene, my wife Kay and I realized B-N restaurants had done it again.
What fun it was seeing outdoor dining with the hustle and bustle of activity, especially in downtown and uptown.
Three more people have been charged with various charges of looting Twin City stores nearly two weeks ago. So far, about 30 people have been charged in McLean County.
Apparently, it took the first weekend for several downtown Bloomington restaurant owners to get the outdoor seating fully in place. But, by the second weekend, downtown was a blast, especially for dinner, with all the outdoor dining and merriment.
I find it hard to even imagine the difficulty and the stress many restaurant owners have had changing their operation in the last nine weeks from maybe being only a sit-down restaurant to possibly doing pickup, curbside pickup, delivery and/or outside dining.
It was just last month when I wrote about how quickly and how well Twin City restaurants had pivoted and adapted to curbside pickup, pickup and delivery after the governor banned in-house dining and drinking at restaurants and taverns beginning on St. Patrick’s Day as part of the state's plan in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Then, on May 29, the state moved into Phase III of the plan, which allowed outdoor dining and drinking, and most B-N restaurant owners immediately reacted again by finding a way to have outside dining available or to expand outdoor seating at their establishments.
The Bloomington and Normal city councils both streamlined the permitting and plan review processes for expanding outdoor dining and Normal brought in more than 25 picnic tables for seating in the public way — streets, alleys and parking lots — that was available for anyone in uptown to use.
It was very interesting to watch restaurant owners, several of whom I am quite sure had never considered outdoor dining, spring into action as tents and tables with umbrellas popped up on their parking lots and sidewalks like mushrooms on a damp night.
But how much or will any of it change on June 26 when in-house dining probably will return with the beginning of Phase IV? Will restaurant owners continue pickup, curbside pickup and delivery plus outside dining, all of which have been successful enough to keep almost all in business?
McLean County law enforcement officials say communication is key in the ongoing debate over how to address demands to overhaul how agencies are funded.
And, of course, the big question remaining is how quickly and how many in-house dining guests will return to their favorite restaurants and under what dining restrictions that are still to be detailed by the governor. Full-service restaurant owners appear more concerned than some of the others.
We must remember that even as we talk about the successes of pickup, curbside pickup, delivery and outside dining, B-N restaurants in general are struggling without in-house dining. In my opinion, if in-house dining is not well supported, we will see more restaurants close.
All restaurant owners, however, are very appreciative of the generally very good support they have received during this pandemic crisis. And, we know that some restaurants have been very successful during the pandemic in-house ban.
On a positive note, I am surprised that only four B-N restaurants have permanently closed and even more surprised that none were local, privately owned restaurants. All four were franchises: TGI Friday's, Zoup!, Tony Roma’s and Slim Chickens.
Servers: I have always thought of restaurant servers as having a very difficult job. Now, with all the outdoor dining, surely it has become even more difficult, so let’s all remember to tip well.
Sneak peek: Next month I plan to look at the new restaurants that have either opened during the pandemic or are planning on opening when in-house dining is allowed. All are local, privately owned, and I believe the number will be surprising.
Check it out: 20 Bloomington-Normal restaurants we wish would come back
Grand Hotel
The historic Grand Hotel, 1201 E. Emerson St., Bloomington, once served as a winter training quarters for a number of circus acts and was converted into a restaurant in 1937. The property was foreclosed upon by Pontiac National Bank in 2001, sold in 2002 and demolished a few months later.
Central Station
The former Central Station restaurant in downtown Bloomington, once a firehouse in days gone by, is now home to Epiphany Farms Restaurant and Anju Above.
Arnie's
Arnie's was a popular Twin City eatery for 25 years. Located at the Bloomington airport terminal, it closed in 2003, shortly after the Central Illinois Regional Airport moved to its current location about a mile east. A subsequent restaurant, Arnie's Etc., was open for about a year in the former terminal building, until it closed in 2005.
Golden West
After 33 years in the heart of Normal, Golden West closed in 2002, after the owners received a surprise offer for the site and decided it was time to sell. The building, 712 S, Kingsley St., was later resold to Tartan Realty and demolished in 2003.
Chicago Style Pizzeria
Chicago Style Pizzeria, 1500 E. Empire St., Bloomington, closed in 2015 after 22 years in business when owners Abe and Ruth Taha (Abe is pictured above) decided to retire.
Diamond Dave's
Diamond Dave's, a mainstay at the former College Hills Mall for 21 years, closed its doors in June 2004 in tandem with the gutting of the mall to create what is now the Shoppes at College Hills.
Jerry's Grille
Jerry's Grille opened in 1999 in Bloomington's Brandtville shopping center, taking over the spot used by another eatery, Henry Wellington. It closed it 2005 and then became Goodfellas, which also closed.
Ming's Restaurant
After eight years at 407 N. Hershey Road, Bloomington, Ming's closed in 2012. The eatery was facing foreclosure at the time.
Chevys Fresh Mex
Chevys Fresh Mex, 704 S. Eldorado Road, Bloomington, closed in 2011 after being open nearly nine years. The site has also been home to several other restaurants, including a House of Hunan, Shakey's Pizza and Butterfields.
Damon's Grill
Damon's - The Place for Ribs opened in 1995 at 1701 Fort Jesse Road, Normal. The eatery closed in 2006 after business had declined; the site is now a CVS pharmacy.
Zorbas
Zorbas, popular for serving Greek food, gyros and breakfast, closed in 2015 after its location at 603 Dale St., Normal, was sold to a developer. The eatery first opened in 1983 around the corner at 707 S. Main St.
Shannon's Federal Café
Shannon's Federal Cafe, 105 W. Front St., opened in 1997 after its owners took over the historic Federal Cafe in downtown Bloomington, which closed two years earlier. Shannon's closed in 2004 because the owners also ran Shannon's Five Star Restaurant, and the demands of both businesses were too much.
The Caboose
The Caboose, a historic Bloomington eatery at 608 W. Seminary St., closed without fanfare in February 2012. The restaurant, with several owners and names including Chuck's Caboose and Barney's Caboose, had been a west-side fixture for more than 60 years.
Delgado's
Delgado's, a popular Mexican restaurant at 201 Landmark Drive, Normal, closed in May 2005 after after 24 years in business. It is now the location of Los Potrillos.
Mr. Quick Drive-In
The Mr. Quick restaurant at Clinton and Washington streets had its grand opening in January 1966, with burgers starting at 15 cents and coffee for a dime a cup. The restaurant closed in 2001 and the city of Bloomington later bought the site and razed the building so it could widen the intersection.
Lancaster's
Lancaster's Fine Dining, 513 N. Main St., a downtown Bloomington mainstay for nearly 16 years, closed its doors in August 2014. A struggling economy and the upscale restaurant's location in a neighborhood of bars were factors.
Ned Kelly's
Australian-themed Ned Kelly's Steakhouse opened in May 1992 in what was the former location of Bob Knapp's in the Brandtville Center (now known as Morrissey Crossing). It closed in August 2007 after the company's four Central Illinois locations were unable to compete with bigger chains.
Gil's Country Inn
Gil’s Country Inn, a longtime, family-owned restaurant in Minier, closed in 2013 after the economy took its toll. The restaurant was particularly known for its fried chicken.
Bennigan's
Bennigan's, which billed itself as an "Irish American Grill & Tavern" closed its Normal location in July 2008 after the chain filed for bankruptcy. The eatery, 115 S. Veterans Parkway, was replaced by Wild Berries, which was later closed and razed. Owner Tartan Realty Group of Chicago now plans to build a four-unit development at the site.
Lox, Stock & Bagel
Lox, Stock & Bagel closed in May 2004 after 22 years at Normal's College Hills Mall, in tandem with the mall's conversion to the Shoppes at College Hills.
Carius, of Bloomington, is a former food program and plan review supervisor for the McLean County Health Department. His Facebook blog, Bloomington-Normal Restaurant Scene, has 24,000 followers.
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.