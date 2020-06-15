Carius: Bloomington-Normal restaurant successes continue through pandemic

The Bloomington and Normal city councils both streamlined the permitting and plan review processes for expanding outdoor dining and Normal brought in more than 25 picnic tables for seating in the public way — streets, alleys and parking lots — that was available for anyone in uptown to use.

It was very interesting to watch restaurant owners, several of whom I am quite sure had never considered outdoor dining, spring into action as tents and tables with umbrellas popped up on their parking lots and sidewalks like mushrooms on a damp night.

But how much or will any of it change on June 26 when in-house dining probably will return with the beginning of Phase IV? Will restaurant owners continue pickup, curbside pickup and delivery plus outside dining, all of which have been successful enough to keep almost all in business?

And, of course, the big question remaining is how quickly and how many in-house dining guests will return to their favorite restaurants and under what dining restrictions that are still to be detailed by the governor. Full-service restaurant owners appear more concerned than some of the others.