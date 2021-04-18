 Skip to main content
Carius: Concrete barriers harbingers of outdoor dining
Have Jersey barriers and concrete pylons become the harbingers of spring in downtown Bloomington and uptown Normal?

After last summer, we know outdoor street dining cannot be far behind when the city sets the Jersey barriers (concrete barricades) in place in downtown Bloomington. The town of Normal does the same with concrete pylons and picnic tables in uptown.

The 27 Jersey barriers protect the individual restaurant street patio areas from traffic on Main, Center, Front and Mulberry streets in downtown. Twenty-seven concrete pylons, made by Darnall Concrete Products Co. in Normal, protect the 16 picnic tables on North and Beaufort streets.

Street dining now available in downtown and uptown may be the only positive I can think during this disastrous past year as Bloomington-Normal restaurants fought the battle of COVID-19. I applaud the mayors, councils and city managers who quickly made this possible during the pandemic last year.

From Larry’s notebook

Egg House Café: Vlora Amiti and her husband Nick recently opened this breakfast/lunch restaurant in the former Rosati’s location at 1720 Bradford Lane in Normal. Vlora is the daughter of Ozzie Ibishi, who owns Tony’s Diner in Bloomington, and has worked for her father since Tony’s opened in 2016.

Wesley’s Grill: Wesley Knight told me ribeyes and mac & cheese will be the specialties of his restaurant, which he plans to open next month in Brookridge Center at 1804 S. Hershey Road, Bloomington. The location has been the home of several restaurants.

Cadillac Jack’s: Owner Bill Bentley recently added a full-service kitchen and now is serving burgers, sandwiches, appetizers, wraps and hand-pressed fresh pizza. He took over management/ownership of the family-owned Bonkers Place in 2017. The transformation from Bonkers Place to Cadillac Jack’s has been one of the most amazing I have seen in my years around Bloomington-Normal restaurants. It is located at 1507 S. Main St., Bloomington.

Texas Roadhouse: Construction is underway on the long-awaited restaurant located between Olive Garden and the former Toys-R-Us building. A September opening is planned. About 60% of the Toy-R-Us building will be demolished for additional parking.

Domino’s Pizza: The plan is to demolish the former Yen Ching Express/Grand Café Express building at 1514 W. Market St., Bloomington, in May for a fourth Bloomington-Normal Domino’s Pizza.

The building was built in 1990 and first housed Wimpy’s Drive-Thru, followed by Burger Express, Yen Ching Express and Grand Café Express, which closed in 2019.

Lunker’s Bar & Grill: Owner Angel Jaros has been serving her specialty “Big Fish” and “Half-Fish” cod sandwiches in uptown Normal for almost 22 years. Angel told me she is from a Chicago suburb, came to ISU and graduated with a degree in business administration, then stayed.

La Patrona Taco Trailer: Beef birria and cheesy birria tacos continue to be offered on Saturdays. The taco trailer is set up Tuesday-Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. on the Advance Auto parking lot on West Market Street, Bloomington.

Larry’s Menu Tip of the Month: The shrimp Greek salad at Rosie’s Pub in downtown Bloomington.

Carius, of Bloomington, is a former food program and plan review supervisor for the McLean County Health Department. His Facebook blog, Bloomington-Normal Restaurant Scene, has 28,000 followers.

