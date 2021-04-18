Carius: Concrete barriers harbingers of outdoor dining

Have Jersey barriers and concrete pylons become the harbingers of spring in downtown Bloomington and uptown Normal?

After last summer, we know outdoor street dining cannot be far behind when the city sets the Jersey barriers (concrete barricades) in place in downtown Bloomington. The town of Normal does the same with concrete pylons and picnic tables in uptown.

The 27 Jersey barriers protect the individual restaurant street patio areas from traffic on Main, Center, Front and Mulberry streets in downtown. Twenty-seven concrete pylons, made by Darnall Concrete Products Co. in Normal, protect the 16 picnic tables on North and Beaufort streets.

Street dining now available in downtown and uptown may be the only positive I can think during this disastrous past year as Bloomington-Normal restaurants fought the battle of COVID-19. I applaud the mayors, councils and city managers who quickly made this possible during the pandemic last year.

From Larry’s notebook