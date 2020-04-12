Carius: COVID-19 hits hard for Bloomington-Normal restaurants, bars

At times, I see restaurants that I would not have expected posting they are sorry but they ran out of hamburgers or other foods the previous night. I, however, know others are struggling and having difficulty keeping their doors open.

Overall, I am not sure how well B-N restaurants are adapting to the changed restaurant world. It appears some restaurant owners may be adapting better than others, as would be expected. Of course, the bars are closed unless enough food can be sold to stay open.

When COVID-19 is in our rearview mirror, I believe we all may be surprised, or maybe I should say disappointed, by how many B-N restaurants have permanently closed, especially if the dine-in ban lasts into the summer.

We all want our favorite restaurants to be open with our favorite employees when the dine-in ban is lifted. For this to have a chance of happening, we all need to support the restaurants and employees now. Don’t forget to tip well.

(Note: I am not being critical of Gov. Pritzker in this column since I agree with his dine-in ban. However, I wanted to point out the devastating effect COVID-19 is having and will continue to have on Bloomington-Normal restaurants, bars and employees.)

Carius, of Bloomington, is a former food program and plan review supervisor for the McLean County Health Department. His Facebook blog, Bloomington-Normal Restaurant Scene, has 24,000 followers.

