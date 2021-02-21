Carius: Finding enough employees a challenge for Bloomington-Normal restaurants as indoor dining returns

As in-house dining returns to Bloomington-Normal, restaurant owners are telling me they are having difficulty finding enough additional employees, especially those with previous restaurant experience.

As would be expected, some furloughed restaurant employees found non-restaurant jobs locally and decided not to return to restaurants. Others may be working in restaurants in areas of Illinois where the in-house dining ban was not strictly enforced or possibly even ignored. Some have taken jobs out of state, where indoor dining was always an option.

One restaurant owner told me that on a recent weekend, he was the Friday and Saturday night dishwasher.

I did not expect finding enough restaurant employees, especially those with previous restaurant experience in middle management and as cooks, would be a concern.

B-N does it again: The Bloomington Pokeworks franchisee smiled when he told me the first weekend of sales was the second highest in company franchise history. Pokeworks — Poke Bowl Restaurant opened in November in the Crafted Complex at 1101 Airport Road. Crafted: Coffee Brews opened in the complex in December.

From Larry’s notebook: